1900
June 30, 1900-Colonel Cooper’s idea for making northern Minnesota a national park was called a hobby and nothing is expected to come of it.
June 30, 1900-A petition has been circulated in Cass County to be sent to the war department praying that locks be put in dams now being constructed at Lake Winnibigoshish and Leech Lake.
1910
June 29, 1910-The 16th annual tournament of the Northern Minnesota Firemen’s Tournament Association was conducted in Grand Rapids during three days.
June 29, 1910-Reports reached Grand Rapids of a very dangerous forest fire about seven miles west of Green Rock.
June 29, 1910-George F. Green arrived in Grand Rapids with a party of students for the official opening of Camp Mishawaka on Pokegama Lake.
June 29, 1910-Itasca County Commissioners looked over roads and bridges in Bigfork Township.
1920
June 30, 1920-Grand Rapids will soon have a band if plans laid by local boosters do not miscarry.
June 30, 1920-Frank Bracovich, Nashwauk miner, was found dying in his bed with three bullet wounds in his head. There are no suspects as of yet in who killed him.
June 30, 1920-C.C. Baker, new superintendent of Grand Rapids schools, arrived in Grand Rapids.
1930
July 2, 1930-Jay Gould Heath, who lives in northern Itasca County, was arrested and confessed to killing game warden Norman D. Fairbanks.
July 2, 1930-Census figures for the state of Minnesota show that Itasca County is sixth in the list of counties showing gains in population during the past 10 years. Itasca County gained 3,102 in population to 26,978.
July 2, 1930-Preliminary steps for the establishment of a large consolidated school at Effie were taken when citizens of Effie met with the school board of School District No. 1.
1940
June 26, 1940-Four young men are in the Itasca County Jail waiting sentence for slaughtering a valuable bull belonging to L.O. Dexter of Deer River.
June 26, 1940-John Hower, 75, who lives near Rosy, in the northwest part of Itasca County, has been lost in the woods and has not been found.
June 26, 1940-One-armed bandits, as slot machines are termed, are not to be permitted to return to Itasca County. Fourteen of them have been seized during the past week and promptly put out of commission.
June 26, 1940-Petitions and resolutions passed by the Foster-Bjorge Post, VFW, and the Waldron-Float Post, American Legion, of Bigfork and Effie, have been sent to Gov. Harold A. Stassen asking that he remove D.A. Grussendorf from the office of clerk of the school board in School District No. 1. It was the aftermath of the talk given by Grussendorf at the graduation exercises at Bigfork High School.
June 26, 1940-Miners affiliated with the CIO at Calumet, employed in the Hill-Annex Mine, are threatening to strike.
1950
June 29, 1950-Claude Titus, Grand Rapids businessman, was presented the Private Enterprise Award at the annual Junior Chamber of Commerce Award Dinner..
June 29, 1950-Brothers Milton Walski, 43, and Edward Walski, 47, drowned in Sand Lake, located 35 northwest of Grand Rapids.
June 29, 1950-A strike by the Switchmen’s Union of North America halted passenger and freight service in Grand Rapids and northern Minnesota this week.
June 29, 1950-Gov. Luther W. Youngdahl will be the principal speaker at the courthouse cornerstone laying ceremonies.
June 29, 1950-The official population of Itasca County is 32,996.
1960
June 28, 1960-Itasca County residents were elected to top posts at the Eighth District American Legion Convention. Mrs. Helmer Nyman of Coleraine was named president of the district auxiliary; Mrs. Melvin Viant of Nashwauk was elected second vice president; and Mrs. Lawrence Kaupp of Coleraine is secretary. James Kirwin, former McVeigh-Dunn post commander at Grand Rapids, we elected third vice commander of the district.
June 28, 1960-Marble will dedicate its new post office.
June 30, 1960-Itasca County Commissioners agreed to sell the county garage at Nashwauk to the village of Nashwauk for $10,000.
June 30, 1960-Keith Gielsen, 24, of Ball Club died after his car left the road and overturned west of Cohasset.
June 30, 1960-Oliver Toven and Vernie Erven will open their miniature golf course in Grand Rapids.
1970
June 25, 1970-Lynn Connolly and Michelle Frensko, both of Grand Rapids, are entries in the Iron Range Beauty Contest which is the feature of the first Iron Range Trail-Along.
June 25, 1970-The Rev. Herbert Peters of the North Pines Presbyterian Church at large will be honored at a retirement service at the Riverside Chapel on Highway 6, at the Big Fork River.
June 25, 1970-Former Minnesota Gov. C. Elmer Anderson, Republican candidate for Public Service Department commissioner, will come to Grand Rapids.
June 25, 1970-James Zasoski, Grand Rapids, will be awarded the Eagle Scout Award on July 1.
1980
June 26, 1980-Reliability of the waste treatment plant operation has been significantly improved, city engineer Paul Vanderlinde reports, but “some odors are still being generated from the primary plant.”
June 26, 1980-Gildermeister Motors, a solid business citizen of Grand Rapids for 63 years, will be wold July 15. Robert Montavon of Montavon Motors in Coleraine will buy the business and operate it in Grand Rapids.
June 30, 1980-A letter from Gov. Al Quie supports the efforts of the Mississippi Headwaters Board to prepare a plan for local protection and control of the upper 400 miles of the Mississippi River.
1990
June 27, 1990-The Grand Rapids City Council appointed eight are individuals to the Community Development Advisory Board. They are Jack Craiglow, Cleo Kruger, Miriam Campbell, Mary Stupar, Curt Anderson, Ed Zabinski, Bill Kirwin and Mike Ives.
June 27, 1990-Jon D. Shankland, Cohasset, and Kurt E. Rohloff, Grand Rapids, were both commissioned as second lieutenants upon graduation from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo.
July 1, 1990-The sale of the assets of Blandin Wood Products Co. to Potlach Corp. was completed.
2000
June 25, 2000-Citizens’ complaints to local law enforcement agencies have resulted in a stiff warning to Itasca County residents who may be involved in a pyramid “gifting scheme.”
June 25, 2000-Itasca County Commissioner Tom Saxhaug has announced he will run for a second term.
June 25, 2000-A dramatic and possible disastrous flight of a Cessna aircraft attempting to land with no landing gear at the Grand Rapids Itasca County Airport had a safe and happy ending. The pilot, Steve Day of Grand Rapids, was able to land safely.
June 28, 2000-Keeping peace with the growing development projects in Grand Rapids will require special action by the city council to adequately staff the city engineering department.
2010
June 27, 2010-It was good news for the City of Cohasset when it was told it received a positive audit report.
June 30, 2010-Former Itasca County jailer David Sigfrinius pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of fifth degree criminal sexual conduct and a charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor, both gross misdemeanors.
June 30, 2010-An 18-year-old Grand Rapids teen has entered not guilty pleas to four felony charges in connection with an April 2 stabbing outside Coleraine.
June 30, 2010-Thousands of people are joining a team rallying in a joint effort to support wife, mother, daughter, teacher, coach, teammate, classmate and friend Jackie Bischoff of Grand Rapids. The Bisch Bash is set for July 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.