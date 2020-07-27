1900
July 28, 1900-The Itasca News claims deer and moose are being killed and left to rot in the valley of the Big Fork River. The charge is being investigated.
July 28, 1900-Mrs. C.C. McCarthy was re-elected to the Grand Rapids School Board. There were 52 voters.
1910
July 27, 1910-Plans have been completed and accepted for the Hughes Block, which will be erected at the corner of Kindred Avenue and Fourth Street.
July 27, 1910-The little son of James McLaughlin was accidentally shot by William, the young son of court commissioner Pratt, at Pokegama Lake. The injury is not believed to be serious.
July 27, 1910-The first train arrived in Remer on July 21.
July 27, 1910-The Itasca Clothing Co. will open in Cohasset. Henry Rannfranz is general manager and W.W. Fletcher is owner.
1920
July 28, 1920-Four men are dead and 11 injured as the result of a collision between two speeders on the Duluth, Missabe and Northern Railroad about a quarter of a mile east of Pengilly. Dead are Archie McMillan, Bovey, Barney F. Dolyle, Bovey, John T. McCarthy, Meadowlands, and Martin “Tex” Nelson, Bovey.
July 28, 1920-Conrad Hammerstein, a Minneapolis electrician, was electrocuted at the Itasca Paper Co. mill in Grand Rapids.
July 28, 1920-There as been no difficulty with the lights and power in Grand Rapids since the Minnesota Utilities Co. began to get current from the Prairie River Power Co.
1930
July 30, 1930-Jay Gould Heath, self-confessed murderer of game warden Norman D. Fairbanks, was indicted on a charge of first degree murder. He also repudiated his confession and pleaded not guilty.
July 30, 1930-Great Northern Railway has applied for permission to abandon service of the freight track between Coleraine and Grand Rapids. No objections were made locally.
1940
July 24, 1940-The official population of Itasca County for 1940 is 32,987..
July 24, 1940-Edward W. Aiton has been named assistant state 4-H Club leader. He was raised near Grand Rapids.
July 24, 1940-Organizations desiring group hospital service can now secure that advantage in Itasca County. The Itasca Hospital has been approved.
1950
July 27, 1950-An old Indian rice beater was found by Mrs. Donald Tilden on their resort on Big Splithand Lake.
July 27, 1950-Lt. A.G. Morency, Marine Corps fighter pilot from Cohasset, was called back to duty while visiting the area due to the Korean outbreak.
July 27, 1950-Johnny Doughboy’s two-day celebration at Calumet opens this weekend.
July 27, 1950-The grand opening of The Town Pump-New Citites Service Station operated by R.J. Beckfelt and Sons was conducted.
1960
July 26, 1960-Marine Corps Pfc. Larry O’Brien of Grand Rapids is recovering from critical injuries in a crash at Hawaii.
July 28, 1960-Three children of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Jonassen drowned in the Big Fork River. Carol, 7, Sharon, 8, and Gary, 11, all drowned.
July 28, 1960-Walls came tumbling down as the last of the old junior high school in Grand Rapids disappeared.
July 28, 1960-Hard-working Oakland-Airport residents are carving a park, playground, parking space and picnic area from several blocks of brush.
1970
July 23, 1970-John W. Benzie has been named chief of the Northern Conifers Research Laboratory at the North Central Station in Grand Rapids.
July 23, 1970-Nine candidates will run for state representative from District 58B in the primary election. They are Norman Prahl, Robert L. Hall, Jerry Schrunk, Walter Washburn and Harold Kinnunen, all of Grand Rapids, Philip R. Williams, Nashwauk, Nick Starcevich, Keewatin, Michael Lee Kasper, Pengilly, and Lawrence A. Casper, Bovey.
July 27, 1970-James Reid, 90, and Anna Davis, 89, both of Deer River, were crowned king and queen as the oldest man and woman at the Senior Citizens Hobby and Talent Show at Northome.
July 27, 1970-Grand Rapids becomes the center of the Range-wide Range Trail-Along celebration July 29.
July 27, 1970-Open house at the new chapel of the Grand Rapids branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be Aug. 2.
1980
July 24, 1980-Newest exhibit at the logging camp at the Forest History Center is a reconstructed Minnesota Forest Service patrolman’s cabin of the mid-1930s.
July 24, 1980-Tuition costs will increase to $13.50 per credit at Itasca Community College and 17 other community colleges in Minnesota for the 1980-81 academic year.
July 28, 1980-Itasca Memorial Hospital in Grand Rapids will lose approximately $180,000 in revenue in 1980 and $350,000 in 1981 because of new Medicare regulations which were effective July 1
July 28, 1980-Contrary to other parts of the state and the nation, selective service sign-up for young men born in 1960 and 1961 is going smoothly, postmasters from various parts of Itasca County report.
July 28, 1980-Nashwauk Chief of Police Don Stob and officer Bruce Eiden have resigned in the aftermath of a police Officers Standards and Training Board investigation which alleged that Stob had destroyed a ticket issued by a police officer to a bar for selling liquor after closing hours. Stob also was accused of destroying or forging other tickets.
1990
July 25, 1990-The city of Coleraine is offering a historic walking tour of the city featuring 14 sites significant to the development of the model village by mining pioneer John C. Greenway in the early 1900s.
July 25, 1990-Judge John A. Spellacy ruled that Joe Villeneuve’s name be removed from county primary and general election ballots. Villeneuve had filed earlier to run for Itasca County Sheriff. The judge found that Villeneuve was not a licensed peace officer nor eligible to be licensed under Minnesota statutes and rules.
July 25, 1990-Simons Trucking Co. Inc. of Grand Rapids, has sold its fleet of flatbed trucks and business to Jerry Hammann Trasportation Co., Cohasset.
July 25, 1990-The Itasca County Board approved the concept of utilizing the county-owned landfill as a transfer site for waste tire storage.
July 25, 1990-Soil and water at the site of the Wawina Tire Dump fire were not seriously contaminated, according to test results released by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
July 29, 1990-Staff from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency are handsifting residential and commerial garbage piece by piece at the Itasca County Landfill as part of a study mandated by the Legislature. The project is a statewide characterization study aimed at finding out exactly how much and what kind of waste the state produces regionally and as a state.
2000
July 23, 2000-After nine months of trying to negotiate a contract, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1116 at the Grand Rapids Clinic decided to make their concerns public. An informational picket was staged outside the clinic.
July 23, 2000-Bill Litchke, a well-known law enforcement man of the northlands, laid down his badge and walked out of his office in the Grand Rapids police Department to begin a new career called retirement. He served in the Grand Rapids Police Department for 27 years.
July 26, 2000-An arrest warrant was issued for John Duane Fairbanks of Cass Lake who allegedly shot a 17-year-old at point blank range in the Ball Club Community Center parking lot. Ronald Wayne Thompson of Minneapolis is in fair condition after being shot in the stomach.
July 26, 2000-Leigh Serfling was officially appointed as acting chief of police for the city of Grand Rapids. Greg Hopkins was appointed as acting assistant chief of police.
July 26, 2000-A one-vehicle accident on Highway 169 South in Grand Rapids on July 23, claimed the life of Paige Elizabeth Shadley, 26, rural Bovey.
2010
July 25, 2010-Mary Shideler, the Kayak Lady, has visited 1,007 Itasca County lakes and kayaked on them.
July 25, 2010-Wayne S. Andrist, 44, Grand Rapids, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 46 near Deer River.
July 28, 2010-Dale Adams has announced his intent to seek re-election as mayor of Grand Rapids.
July 28, 2010-Jason Engeldinger of the Minnesota State Patrol in the Grand Rapids area was honored as top DWI enforcer in the state.
