1900
Aug. 4, 1900-William Lyon, representing Burlington Lumber Co. of Burlington, Iowa, was in Grand Rapids to make preliminary arrangements to have 17 million feet of logs at Cass Lake hauled by rail to the Mississippi River here in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 4, 1900-A committee appointed to examine the books of treasurer Kremer of the local school district reported it has found everything absolutely correct.
Aug. 4, 1900-The school board of District No. 1 will sell to the highest bidder the old school building which now stands in the school yard.
1910
Aug. 3, 1910-Mrs. Thomas Hughes, 41, drowned in Sugar Lake.
Aug. 3, 1910-The body of an unknown man was found on the railroad tracks near Goodland Township.
Aug. 3, 1910-Oteneagen Township was organized at the Itasca County Board meeting.
Aug. 3, 1910-The Blue Goose, which formerly ran between Grand Rapids and Kelly Lake, now runs from Cass Lake to Kelly Lake.
1920
Aug. 4, 1920-C.M. Babcock, state highway commissioner and author of the Minnesota state trunk highway system for this area, will speak in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 4, 1920-Representatives of the Railroad Commission and Railway will meet to discuss erecting a depot at Blackberry.
Aug. 4, 1920-Plans are for the establishment of a Baptist church in Grand Rapids.
1930
Aug. 6, 1930-J. Gould Heath, confessed killer of game warden Norman D. Fairbanks, may plead insanity when his case is tried in September.
Aug. 6, 1930-Eli Dasovich, Bovey, was killed in an automobile accident on Highway 8 between Warba and Swan River.
Aug. 6, 1930-Henry Rykkonen, underground miner at the Sargent Mine in Keewatin, was killed in a cave-in at the mine.
Aug. 6, 1930-Paul Tweed, 52, one of the pioneer settlers of Nashwauk who founded a hardware store there in 1902, died.
Aug. 6, 1930-John Beckfelt, 75, one of the oldest white residents of Grand Rapids and who established the first mercantile business in Grand Rapids, died. He first came to Grand Rapids in 1883.
1940
July 31, 1940-A strike at Hill-Annex Mine in Calumet was averted as the union ratified the pact.
July 31, 1940-Gene Autry, singer and star of wild west motion pictures, stayed at Otis Lodge on Sugar Lake.
July 31, 1940-Operations to unwater the Greenway Mine in Grand Rapids Township were begun. Ore is expected to be shipped in a few weeks.
1950
Aug. 3, 1950-Twenty Itasca County men have enlisted for service with the armed forces since the outbreak of war in Korea.
Aug. 3, 1950-Trustees of the Blandin Foundation have voted a $5,000 contribution to the Grand Rapids Park, Playground and Village Improvement Committee to encourage the participation of citizens and the community in village development.
Aug. 3, 1950-Harold Aiton was elected commander of the McVeigh-Dunn Post of the American Legion in Grand Rapids. He will succeed Walter Mornes.
Aug. 3, 1950-A big serpent-like pipeline is winding its way across Itasca County. Headquarters for the construction job which employs 170 men in this area is a red trailer parked in the east end of Deer River.
Aug. 3, 1950-E.A. Wahlstrom, Grand Rapids druggist, has purchased the Hanson Drug Co. in Bovey.
1960
Aug. 2, 1960-Allen Ryan, 47, Bena, died when his car was struck by a Northern Pacific switch engine at the eastern edge of Bemidji.
Aug. 2, 1960-Lyman Huntley of Grand Rapids was re-elected to a one-year term as president of the state board of education.
Aug. 2, 1960-Roger Stoltz, 9, Grand Rapids, and his cousin, Daniel Stoltz, 8, Superior, Wis., drowned while swimming in Forest Lake in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 4, 1960-County commissioners approved hiring Gail LeRoux of Coleraine as assistant county nurse.
Aug. 4, 1960-The District 318 Board passed a resolution establishing the system of naming honor rolls for junior and senior high school students. No honor roll has been released in the past. Honor students were named only for graduating seniors.
Aug. 4, 1960-Erwin E. Kelm, former Grand Rapids resident, has been elected president of Cargill, Inc., at Minneapolis.
Aug. 4, 1960-A man who attempted to rob the First National Bank in Grand Rapids five years ago has escaped from prison. Authorities said Gordon Lee Goble escaped fro Sandstone State Prison. Village police captured Goble at the front door of the bank after he had broken a glass door to gain entrance.
Aug. 4, 1960-Minnesota Power and Light Co.’s newest generating plant, the $25 million Clay Boswell Steam Electric Station, will be dedicated in ceremonies to be attended by some 300 area civic, government and industrial leaders.
1970
July 30, 1970-T.A. (Tubby) Muotka, 56, Bovey, business and civic leader and a lifelong resident, died unexpectedly at his home.
July 30, 1970-Heads of two major industries outlined plans for expansion and expressed confidence in the future of this area at a quarterly meeting of directors of the Northeastern Minnesota Development Association in Grand Rapids. Sylvester Laskin, president of the Minnesota Power and Light Co., and Myles Reif, president of Blandin Paper Co., both expressed confidence for the future.
July 30, 1970-To compute or not to compute was the question for the county board. Treasurer Robert Loscheider informed the board that Itasca Memorial Hospital wishes to purchase a computer which would also be available to the social service department and the county courthouse.
Aug. 3, 1970-Five students with a grade point average of 4.0 head the summer session Dean’s List at Itasca State Junior College. They are Sally Dahl, Grand Rapids, Jeanne Mattfield and Shirley Ogden, Coleraine, David McDonald, Nashwauk, and Roberta Seaburg, Bovey.
1980
July 31, 1980-Gambling will be on the county board’s agenda in August. A proposed ordinance dealing with paddle wheels, tipboards and raffles will be discussed.
July 31, 1980-Preliminary U.S. Bureau of Census figures indicate that Grand Rapids is one of the few area communities to increase in population during the past decade. The city’s population is tentatively placed at 8,017, or 116 more than what was first reported. That compares with the 1970 population of 7,247.
July 31, 1980-”Ma,” a book written by Ruby E. Johnson of Grand Rapids, is now ready for the publisher.
Aug. 4, 1980-Directors of the Itasca County Family YMCA announced that they have awarded building contracts for the new structure. Prime contractors will be Twin City Construction Co. of Fargo. N.D., Gorham-Oien Mechanical, Inc., Mora, and Vacek Electric Co., Grand Rapids.
1990
Aug. 1, 1990-A local businessman known as Dewey Ray Walker is being held in the Carlton County Jail awaiting possible extradition to Colorado or Nevada to face kidnap charges. He also faces federal charges of unlawful flight. Walker told FBI agents he is really Robin Ray Olszynski of Montrose County, Colo., and had kidnapped his two children because he feared they were being physically and sexually abused.
Aug. 1, 1990-Even though three judges have removed themselves from the case, Audie Fox, convicted of murdering Deputy Sheriff Robert “Beefy” Lawson, hopes to gain a retrial in district court based on the fact Fox was heavily medicated during his first trial and could not adequately help counsel prepare for his defense.
Aug. 1, 1990-The official unveiling of the new Grand Rapids community entrance signs will be on Aug. 4.
Aug. 5, 1990-Citizens on both sides of the woods want “more funding,” and they want to “think global” in the development of the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board’s Generic Environmental Impact Statement on timber harvesting..
2000
July 30, 2000-With the possibility of being in a “crisis situation” to hire a city engineer, the Grand Rapids City Council decided it also was time to examine the total staffing and operation of the city and to catch a vision for future improvement.
July 30, 2000-Grand Rapids businessman Larry Schlauderaff will be among three other individuals challenging incumbent Tom Saxhaug for the District 2 County Commissioner post in the primary election.
July 30, 2000-Kay Spoden, 51, Grand Rapids, died in a two-vehicle accident five miles northwest of Nashwauk.
July 30, 2000-Daniel Kenneth Hawkinson, 43, Grand Rapids, drowned in Pokegama Lake near the Troop Town Landing, southeast of Grand Rapids.
Aug. 2, 2000-Grand Rapids said goodbye to one of its civic leaders. Jack Freeman, 83, longtime owner/manager of Kremer’s Ben Franklin downtown Grand Rapids died.
2010
Aug. 1, 2010-Discussion continued at the Greenway School Board meeting about current hiring practices and their deficiencies..
Aug. 4, 2010-Darin Shevich has announced that he is withdrawing his candidacy for Itasca County Sheriff.
Aug. 4, 2010-Joe Broking has accepted the position as president of the Itasca Economic Development Corp.
Aug. 4, 2010-Richard Imm, 67, Chassel, Mich., was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2 one mile west of Bena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.