1901
Oct. 19, 1901-O.J. Mellen has started a logging camp at Pokegama Lake.
Oct. 19, 1901-The Grand Rapids Bottling Works has been purchased by John Costello.
Oct. 19, 1901-The law firm of Price and Spear has been dissolved.
1911
Oct. 18, 1911-The announcement was made that mass will be said in the new St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Oct. 22.
Oct. 18, 1911-The Home Restaurant in Grand Rapids was sold by Mrs. R. O’Leary to Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Lassard.
Oct. 18, 1911-W. Nelson, well-known Calumet resident, died apparently of an overdose of morphine.
1921
Oct. 19, 1921-Two villages in Itasca County are separating from the townships in which they are located, for election and assessment purposes. The two villages are Keewatin and Coleraine.
Oct. 19, 1921-C.W. Forrest sold his City Dray Line to A.J. Huhn.
1931
Oct. 21, 1931-Motorists for the first time used the newly-completed grade on Highway 61 through Koochiching County to Big Falls.
Oct. 21, 1931-Announcement was made that within a year, travel between Grand Rapids and Deer River will be over concrete pavement.
1941
Oct. 15, 1941-One of the largest contingents of young men to leave Itasca County for military induction left Grand Rapids. A total of 29 draftees left for Fort Snelling.
Oct. 15, 1941-Patsy Schultz, Woodview 4-H Club, was named state 4-H potato champion.
Oct. 15, 1941-Truman H. Shoaff Sr., 70, pioneer Grand Rapids resident, died.
1951
Oct. 18, 1951-Betty Ann Garner, Wabana Lake, died on her third birthday when a peanut lodged in her windpipe.
Oct. 18, 1951-Pfc. Dennis L. Harrenstein, Warba, was wounded in action in Korea.
Oct. 18, 1951-Cornerstone ceremonies for the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Grand Rapids were conducted.
Oct. 18, 1951-Lillian Del Grande, 48, Hibbing, died in an auto accident at Nine-Mile Corner, south of Grand Rapids.
1961
Oct. 16, 1961-William A. MacMillan, 33, St. Paul, has been selected as the new administrator for Itasca Memorial Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Oct. 16, 1961-North Central Station at Grand Rapids and Thistledew Forestry Camp near Togo will be inspected this week by the Legislative Building Commission.
Oct. 16, 1961-Jay Lee Vroman, three months old, was killed in an auto accident on the River Road about 10 miles east of Grand Rapids.
Oct. 19, 1961-Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce President A.J. Nielsen has appointed 12 men to complete the 24-man board of directors to be installed Nov. 7.
1971
Oct. 14, 1971-”Goldfine’s is coming to Grand Rapids because this community has a great future and we like it here,” said Manley Goldfine to 150 business and professional people in Grand Rapids.
Oct. 14, 1971-The Grand Rapids Village Council passed a resolution adopting a 1972 budget of $623,150.
Oct. 14, 1971-Total tentative assessed value of unmined ore in Itasca County for 1971, to be used for property taxes payable in 1972, is $5,120,600, a decrease of $352,984 from the previous year.
Oct. 18, 1971-George R. Latimer, 21, Grand Rapids, was killed in an automobile accident on Sunny Beach Road south of Grand Rapids.
1981
Oct. 15, 1981-Hill City teachers are walking the picket line in a strike that resulted in the cancellation of classes there.
Oct. 15, 1981-The search for missing mayor candidate Bruce A. Nelson has ended. The 22-year-old student contacted the city and it was found he can’t run for mayor because he lives outside the city limits.
Oct. 19, 1981-Classes resumed for about 360 students at Hill City following a two-day teachers strike.
Oct. 19, 1981-Richard Henry Waisanen, 38, Grand Rapids, died in an auto accident in the Beauty Lake area of Itasca County.
1991
Oct. 16, 1991-James Shane Swanson, 24, Grand Rapids, testified in an effort to discredit the prosecution’s evidence at his omnibus hearing in Aitkin. Swanson is one of two men charged in the June kidnapping, sexual assault and murder of Carin Streufert.
Oct. 16, 1991-James Nardone, Grand Rapids, was elected chairman of the Minnesota State Arts Board.
Oct. 20, 1991-Grand Rapids has recently been noted as the retail market with the largest percentage of discounting floor space per capita of 26 markets in the state.
Oct. 20, 1991-Because she lost her purse, Barbara Jean Hall, 37, Grand Rapids, will spend a year in jail and pay more than $100,000 in restitution for the forgery and swindle she committed while working for Casper Construction Co.
2001
Oct. 17, 2001-A proposed increase in rental rates at Central School brought protesting tenants out to a meeting of the Central School Commission.
Oct. 21, 2001-The Itasca Economic Summit was conducted and it was determined that new vision is needed for how leadership works in Itasca County. It was also determined that the county will be the place where tourism and the forest products industry co-exist and thrive.
Oct. 21, 2001-A community informational meeting regarding the proposed construction of a co-generation energy facility in Grand Rapids will be conducted.
