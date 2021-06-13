1901
June 15, 1901-The Hayward heirs, Masdames, Coates, Freemen, Holden and McClure, have taken a mining lease on land not far from the Arcturus property.
June 15, 1901-Mary Daub has opened an ice cream parlor and confectionery store on Leland Avenue in Grand Rapids.
June 15, 1901-A dog with a human hand in its mouth attracted the attention of two men in Grand Rapids. It has been pronounced the right hand of a female.
1911
June 14, 1911-Stafford King, son of County Commissioner C.M. King of Deer River, is making a trip to the West Coast and is writing a series of letters to be published in the Herald-Review concerning his trip.
June 14, 1911-The Itasca County Board is examining the road north of Deer River across the bog. Other roads in the county also will be examined.
1921
June 15, 1921-C.W. Forrest has been named the local agent for the Northwestern Oil Co. in Grand Rapids.
June 15, 1921-The Hennepin Itemized Fuel Co. of Minneapolis purchased more than 1,400 acres in Carlton County for peat manufacture.
June 15, 1921-Dr. John Dickie resigned as president of the Grand Rapids Village Council. No successor has been selected.
June 15, 1921-J. Stanley Joyce has been ordered to appear in court in Chicago to explain why he can’t pay Peggy Hopkins Joyce $120,000 a year temporary alimony and $100,000 attorney’s fees. Joyce, a millionaire, is a frequent visitor to this area.
June 15, 1921-The Mace Mine near Keewatin has been mined out and will close.
June 15, 1921-Mike Volitich, Nashwauk, about 39, was killed while blowing stumps out with dynamite near Nashwauk.
1931
June 17, 1931-The Northwestern Oil Co. of Superior, Wis., took over the Rassmussen garage at the corner of Fourth Street and Kindred Avenue.
June 17, 1931-Lucian Crow, East St. Louis, Mo., drowned in Wabana Lake while swimming.
June 17, 1931-A large moonshining operation was captured at a farm near Warba.
June 17, 1931-Jack Pakala of Keewatin drowned when the automobile he was in tipped over in a stream near Keewatin.
June 17, 1931-Toivo Ryusa, 20, Squaw Lake, died as a result of an accidental gunshot wound.
June 17, 1931-Members of the Grand Rapids Commercial Club will aid the Bigfork Valley in its fight to retain its railroad lines.
1941
June 11, 1941-John F. Killorin, Duluth, 90, former Itasca County commissioner a half century ago, died.
June 11, 1941-Elmer Axtell, 7, Cohasset, drowned when he fell from a railway bridge over Bass Brook in Cohasset.
June 11, 1941-Butler Brothers Mining Co. is establishing an industrial and public relations department with headquarters at its Range office in Nashwauk.
June 11, 1941-Several petitions were submitted to the Itasca County Board calling for more roads in Itasca County.
1951
June 14, 1951-A soldier from the U.S. Air Force base at Riggs Field, Texas, held in the Itasca County Jail for Army authorities on AWOL charges, sawed his way out of the jail.
June 14, 1951-Private David W. Adams of Squaw Lake was wounded in action in Korea.
June 14, 1951-Dave Brown, 75, Bigfork, was found drowned in the Big Fork River at Bigfork.
June 14, 1951-Cleveland Cliffs Iron Mining Co. employees in northern Minnesota and Michigan took an unauthorized day off because they claim the mining company has failed to make good on an agreement to improve working conditions. Known as a “mass fishing party,” employees took the day off.
June 14, 1951-Zaiser’s Pure Oil Service Station will conduct its grand opening in Grand Rapids.
1961
June 12, 1961-A Grand Rapids man is in Itasca Memorial Hospital with injuries received when his car overturned east of Grand Rapids on Highway 169 while trying to outrun a village police car.
June 12, 1961-Andrea Peterson, a 1961 Grand Rapids High School graduate, was crowned Miss Grand Rapids and Pike for Vets queen at the Minneapolis VA Hospital.
June 12, 1961-Leonard John Becicka of Warba received an appointment to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.
June 15, 1961-A car salesman, a doctor and a dentist will clash at the Central School grounds to determine the service club milking champion of Grand Rapids. Lloyd Murphy of Rotary, Dr. R.N. Lampi of Lions and Kiwanian Dr. V.D. Erickson will compete.
1971
June 10, 1971-The Itasca County Board agreed to enter into a lease agreement with the village of Deer River upon construction of a nursing home facility to be built in that village.
June 10, 1971-Lanham’s Chippewa Trading Post has been sold to Dr. and Mrs. Lee Jess by former owners Sidney and Leta Lanham.
June 14, 1971-Peggy Burt of Great River 4-H Club of Grand Rapids was named champion exhibitor at the annual Northeast Dairy Show at Barnum.
June 14, 1971-Goldfine’s, Inc. of Duluth will construct the “largest discount department store on the Iron Range” in Grand Rapids.
1981
June 11, 1981-Recently-elected Itasca County District 5 County Commissioner Wayne Bailey was sworn in. He replaces George Orlovich who died April 12.
June 11, 1981-Minnesota Commissioner of Education Howard Casmey has approved a capital loan of $4,430,440 to the Hill City school system for the construction of a new Hill City School.
June 15, 1981-Cleveland Cliffs Iron Co. has announced the termination of operations at the Canisteo Mine in Coleraine. The mine started more than 74 years ago.
June 15, 1981-A coroner’s investigation is being conducted into the death of a 30-year-old Grand Rapids man at the Itasca County Jail. He was found hanging in the jail.
1991
June 12, 1991-Retired businessman Leo Voltz will serve the seven-month term left vacant by businessman Bruce Aiton on the Grand Rapids City Council.
June 12, 1991-Vice President Dan Quayle presented Capt. Kenneth Hanson, a native of Grand Rapids, with the Silver Star for his exploits during Operation Desert Storm.
June 12, 1991-Grand Rapids City Council members voted in favor of supporting a 16 percent sale and user tax increase to be imposed by the county in order to secure further assistance for property tax relief from the state.
June 12, 1991-Grand Rapids High School speech and debate students attending the national tournament are Craig Solem, Jeff Smith, Steph Omersa and Rebecca Ralston.
June 16, 1991-The trio who robbed the Calumet branch of the Itasca State Bank at gunpoint Dec. 12, 1990, were sentenced. Shirley Ann Phillips, 52, her son Kenneth W. Long, 23, and Richard V. Sims, 23, each will serve 111 months in prison. The trio spent just $100 of the approximately $50,000 they took from the bank.
2001
June 13, 2001-The Itasca County Board unanimously approved releasing The Partners from its $14.2 million credit enhancement note when it purchased Itasca Medical Center from the county in 1997. It will allow the hospital to move forward to restructure its governance to a board representing the community, providers/physicians, referral areas and key collaborators.
June 13, 2001-The mean age in Itasca County is 41.1 years.
June 17, 2001-After 41 years of helping balance the scales of justice, attorney Helen Blanz is retiring.
June 17, 2001-Daniel Walter Heinberg, 54, from Wirt, was injured when the airplane he was piloting crashed northwest of Marcell.
2011
June 8, 2011-The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned two lower court decisions that the city of Cohasset could not change a franchise fee to Minnesota Power for a natural gas pipeline within city limits.
June 12, 2011-A public meeting will be in Grand Rapids to delist the gray wolf.
