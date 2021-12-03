1901
Dec. 7, 1901-Solomon Williams, an old resident of this county and now residing in the vicinity of Vermillion Brook in Cass County, who was indicted in that county of first degree murder, has been acquitted in a trial.
1911
Dec. 6, 1911-Ezra L. Mitchell, 80, a Grand Rapids resident the past 18 years, died.
1921
Dec. 7, 1921-News of great importance to Grand Rapids and vicinity is that the Itasca Cooperage Co. will open its factory in Grand Rapids next week. Many men will be employed with the best of shingles to be made. Louis Schuh is plant superintendent.
1931
Dec. 9, 1931-One of the largest illegal stills seized in Itasca County was found on the John Hosley farm near the Prairie River, about three miles from Grand Rapids.
Dec. 9, 1931-In elections, John W. Mills was elected president of Grand Rapids. H.P. Mohaupt was elected trustee. George Matakovich was re-elected president of Keewatin while Crockett Brown was elected president of Nashwauk.
1941
Dec. 3, 1941-George Arscott was re-elected president of Grand Rapids. Russell McAlpine was elected trustee.
1951
The Dec. 6, 1951 edition of the Herald-Review was not available.
(Ed. note: No edition of the Nov. 30, 1961 edition was available.
1961
Dec. 4, 1961–Grand Rapids will receive a grant of $196,830 from the Public Health Service for construction of a primary treatment sewage disposal plant.
Dec. 7, 1961–Two veteran public officials were defeated by newcomers in politics in the Grand Rapids village election. Truman Shoaff defeated Mayor Louis Laurent and G.E. Eaton upset Justice of the Peace Frank Sherman. Trustees Fred Harwood and E.O. Arseneau and constable Russell Dahl were re-elected.
1971
Dec. 2, 1971-A public meeting was conducted that determined that a housing and redevelopment authority would be set up in Itasca County.
Dec. 6, 1971-A Total Community Development Committee has recommended that the “Central School property be acquired by the village of Grand Rapids to be used for civic and cultural purposes.”
Dec. 6, 1971-Grand Rapids residents will elect a mayor and a village councilman at the annual village election Dec. 7.
1981
Dec. 3, 1981-Audie Lynn Fox, 27, Pengilly, the accused murderer of Itasca County Deputy Robert “Beefy” Lawson, was sent to the St. Peter Maximum Security Hospital to undergo psychological testing to determine if he is competent to stand trial and if he has mental deficiencies or mental illness at the time of the alleged shooting Oct. 29.
Dec. 3, 1981-After the 1982 budget was set last month and the levy established for 1982, it was discovered that the county was $125,000 short. Action was taken to remedy the difference and it appeared the budget was balanced for a second time.
Dec. 7, 1981-A proposal for a 55-unit Planned Unit Development at the southwest end of Sherry’s Arm on Pokegama Lake was presented to the Itasca County Advisory Planning Commission for preliminary discussion.
1991
Dec. 1, 1991-Darrow Gibbs, Morse Township landowner, withdrew his request for land farming oil contaminated soils. He wants the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to better inform people about the process.
2001
Dec. 2, 2001-Grand Rapids residents attended a meeting to hear news about a new go-generation plant proposed to be constructed by Rapids Power LLC.
Dec. 2, 2001-Mark Hoyne, an Anoka native, has been hired as the new manager of the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport.
Dec. 2, 2001- A close encounter with a grizzly bear left a Grand Rapids man safe after the bear had savagely attacked and wounded a hunting buddy. Mark Roy, Grand Rapids, and his friend C.J. Smith of Minneapolis were hunting elk in the Teton National Park when the attack occurred. Fast action by Roy saved Smith’s life.
Dec. 5, 2001-The worth of having city offices located in the downtown City Hall was discussed and debated by Grand Rapids City Council members. Bids received for necessary renovation of the historical City Hall had totaled almost $1.4 million while a former estimate placed the projected cost at $750,000.
Dec. 5, 2001-Betsy McBride has been appointed as the new executive director of the Itasca County Family YMCA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.