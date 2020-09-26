1900
Sept. 29, 1900-James Lackey, about 25 years old of Aitkin, was killed in an accident at the log landing just east of Grand Rapids.
Sept. 29, 1900-Exhibits were far in excess of former years and attendance was large at the ninth annual Itasca County Fair.
Sept. 29, 1900-Sen. Mcarthy was elected chairman of the Republican Convention. A ticket has also been elected.
1910
Sept. 28, 1910-Fourteen counties in northern Minnesota have recently been placed wholly or partly in the Prohibition columns by the order of Commissioner of Indian Affairs. Six are entirely dry. This includes land lying immediately to the west of Grand Rapids, including Deer River.
Sept. 28, 1910-Itasca County’s 19th annual county fair was convincing evidence of the wealth of the soil.
Sept. 28, 1910-The votes have all been canvassed and it is now definitely settled who the successful nominees are for the upcoming election.
Sept. 28, 1910-The Rev. Samuel G. Briggs of the Methodist Church in Grand Rapids will be leaving.
1920
Sept. 29, 1920-The Cohasset-Remer Road, known as State Road 6, was finished.
Sept. 29, 1920-The new telephone line to be built by the people of the Splithand and Rabey neighborhoods is well on the way to completion.
Sept. 29, 1920-The possibility of a turpentine manufacturing plant for Grand Rapids is being discussed by the Grand Rapids Commercial Club.
1930
Oct. 1, 1930-The jury is still out in the murder trial of Jay Gould Heath, the man accused of killing game warden Norman D. Fairbanks as the Herald-Review went to press.
Oct. 1, 1930-Bigfork will soon boast of electric lights. A general village lighting system is being constructed to replace other private systems.
Oct. 1, 1930-The search for Joe Friday, aged Chippewa Indian of Inger, ended when his body was found about three miles southeast of Inger.
1940
Sept. 25, 1940-R.J. Dahl of Fergus Falls has leased a room of the McAlpine Block, and will open a modern bakery.
Sept. 25, 1940-No affair ever conducted in Grand Rapids proved to be more of a success than the second annual Potato Festival.
1950
Sept. 28, 1950-A daring ruffed grouse sneered at Grand Rapids hunters as it was perched on a ledge at the front of the village library for five minutes. It flew away safe and sound.
Sept. 28, 1950-”Powers Special,” a stubby little stunt plane from the Grand Rapids Airport, will appear on television in Chicago.
Sept. 28, 1950-Robert C. Frick, state champion potato grower, received the Governor’s Trophy.
Sept. 28, 1950-Jack Ahcan, Fairway Market butcher, will assume control of the Johnson Brothers Grocery Store on Fifth Street West in Grand Rapids.
1960
Sept. 27, 1960-Mrs. W.W. Tyndall, 67, a Grand Rapids resident since 1915, and a school teacher for 43 years, died.
Sept. 27, 1960-Two northern pike and 10 perch earned the title of Minnesota’s top fisherman for Harold Lehn of Bemidji at Pokegama Lake.
Sept. 27, 1960-Two Grand Rapids High School seniors have been named semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition. They are James R. Riehle and Michael J. Schagh.
Sept. 29, 1960-Village police turned cowboys to coral a hefty Holstein bull which had strolled downtown from a farm north of the air base.
Sept. 29, 1960-Sen. John F. Kennedy, Democratic candidate for the presidency of the U.S., will speak at a public rally in the Hibbing Memorial Building on Oct. 2.
Sept. 29, 1960-The Rev. Russell C. Schield, pastor of the First Church of God in Grand Rapids for more than six years, resigned.
Sept. 29, 1960-Welfare board members have approved and submitted to the county commissioners a 1961 budget totaling $1,891,530.
1970
Sept. 24, 1970-Nine young people, seven of them fro the Grand Rapids area, were arrested on drug charges as Grand Rapids police and Itasca County Sheriff’s deputies raised a Strader Road house and also halted two cars.
Sept. 28, 1970-Committeemen to assist in administering the Conservation and Price Support programs established by the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service have been elected by Itasca County districts. William Anwiler, rural Deer River, was elected county committee chairman, with George H. Brown of Grand Rapids as vice chairman and Hugh Reiger of Northome as regular member. Alternates are William Kangas of Bovey and Otto Wendt of Effie.
Sept. 28, 1970-The fate and future of county-owned nursing home facilities in Itasca County will be decided by the voters in November. The decision to hold a bond issue of $975,000 for construction of a 40-bed nursing home facility at Bigfork and at the present site of the Itasca Nursing Home in Grand Rapids, one of 60 beds, was made by the Itasca County Board.
Sept. 28, 1970-Al Kongsjord of Grand Rapids was presented with the Boy Scout Eagle Scout Award.
Sept. 28, 1970-Jeffrey Stocco of Nashwauk-Keewatin High School has been named semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
1980
Sept. 25, 1980-Feuding within the Itasca County DFL party was put to rest when Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Mike Hatch came to Grand Rapids. Primary Election DFL House 3-B winner Carolyn McBride did not receive the endorsement of the party and neither did Liberal Party candidate Bob Hall.
Sept. 25, 1980-Pointing out that a second hearing is required before a firm decision can be made, the Grand Rapids City Council indicated that the downtown commercial development project will probably receive priority in its application for a Community Development Block grant.
Sept. 29, 1980-William L. Rutherford, M.D., has joined the medical staff at the Itasca Clinic in Grand Rapids and will start Oct. 1.
1990
Sept. 26, 1990-The Grand Rapids City Council approved the issuance of $4 million in revenue bonds to upgrade facilities in the city’s wastewater treatment system.
Sept. 30, 1990-Minnesota Power completed the sale of a 20 percent share in its Clay Boswell Station Unit 4 to the Wisconsin Public Power, Inc. System of Sun Prairie, Wis., for $84 million.
Sept. 30, 1990-Dorothy Ainasoja retired after 42 years as Wawina’s postmaster.
Sept. 30, 1990-Ed App, director of the Minnesota Power Clay Boswell Steam Electric Station, retired.
2000
Sept. 27, 2000-An alert is out in the Grand Rapids community warning everyone of extremely loud blasts that will be coming from equipment at a new extension to the boiler facility at the UPM/Blandin Paper Plant.
Sept. 27, 2000-Itasca County officially authorized the signing of the cooperative law enforcement agreement between the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Cass, Beltrami, Hubbard and Itasca counties, and the city of Cass Lake.
Oct. 1, 2000-Itasca County veterans said they were left out in left field and were not privy to information about the county’s reorganization plan involving the Veterans Service Office.
Oct. 1, 2000-School enrollment is down in the school districts of Grand Rapids, Greenway, Deer
River, Nashwauk-Keewatin and Hill City. The combined loss of students adds up to 263.
2010
Sept. 26, 2010-The Itasca Economic Development Corp. has received a $1.75 million grant to help redevelop the former Ainsworth site to support new alternative energy businesses.
Sept. 26, 2010-Kevin Roger Doerr, 24, Deer River, is in custody in connection with a hit and run accident which caused the death of a 37-year-old Minneapolis man in Minneapolis.
Sept. 29, 2010-Grand Rapids is looking to pass an ordinance banning synthetic marijuana.
Sept. 29, 2010-Steve Schaar was named the new deputy police chief for the city of Grand Rapids.
