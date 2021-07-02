1901
July 6, 1901-The cutting of timber on the Indian reservation of Minnesota has for years been a source of no end of trouble and controversy. This will continue until the forests are denuded and the Indians lose their birthright unless some vigorous practical policy shorn of sentiment that may be injected into it by selfish interest is adopted and strictly adhered to.
1911
July 5, 1911-The fact not generally appreciated in the iron and steel trade is that the U.S. Steel Corp. is acquiring iron ore reserves in Cuba.
July 5, 1911-The first report of monopoly held by U.S. Steel was released. It made no recommendations and says the monopoly is chiefly through controlling 75 percent of the Lake Superior Region iron ores.
July 5, 1911-Sheriff Riley is hunting for three men who killed the Austrian Skovich near Taconite.
1921
July 6, 1921-Action by the state highway department in putting regular patrolmen on the trunk highways is making a decided improvement in these roads.
July 6, 1921-Ed Eckman of Wirt has a young bull moose as a pet. He found the moose, which was abandoned by its mother, near his farm.
July 6, 1921-A delegation of Bass Lake farmers, led by John Fleming of Deer River and Anthony Komarek of Bass Lake, talked with the county board about completing work on the road between Bass Lake and Sand Lake.
1931
July 8, 1931-Itasca County farmers are to be reimbursed for losses of livestock and poultry killed by dogs and wolves.
July 8, 1931-Joseph O’Day, 58, a Grand Rapids pioneer, died.
July 8, 1931-Bids will be received for the construction of a new theater building in Grand Rapids. S.E. Heller will own the building.
1941
July 2, 1941-Work was started by the Evergreen Mines Co. to open the Draper Mine east of Calumet and put it on the shipping list.
July 2, 1941-Russell Falk, 21, Hibbing, was killed in an automobile accident at the railroad viaduct east of Calumet.
July 2, 1941-Judy Garland, Grand Rapids native, has been invited to attend the Golden Jubilee celebration in Grand Rapids. She was sent a monster invitation by airmail to California.
July 2, 1941-Mabel Korsell, superintendent of the Itasca County Hospital for seven years, has resigned.
1951
July 5, 1951-Dr. L.E. Karges, a member of the Itasca Clinic staff in Grand Rapids, left for service with the Army Medical Corps.
July 5, 1951-The Church of Nazarene in Grand Rapids will burn its mortgage.
July 5, 1951-The North Grange Hall was dedicated.
July 5, 1951-Orlin R. Merwin of Grand Rapids has purchased the crushed rock business of Ben Opsahl and Wilber Skelly east of Cohasset.
1961
July 3, 1961-Richard Gordon Adams, 27, West Cohasset, father of six children, was killed in a cave-in at a potato warehouse in Cohasset.
July 3, 1961-Itasca County’s oldest citizen, 100-year-old Frank X. Covier, died at the county home. He had lived in the Buck Lake area north of Nashwauk.
July 3, 1961-Employing additional legal counsel in contesting the Minnesota Power and Light Co. petition for determination of validity of taxes was authorized by the Itasca County Board.
July 3, 1961-Fire destroyed Peck’s hatchery barn at Deer River.
July 6, 1961-Emphasis on marking historical sites in Itasca County was urged at a meeting of directors and the site committee of the Itasca County Historical Society.
July 6, 1961-Thirty teams of Explorer Scouts will spring from the Pokegama Dam to the Showboat Landing at Grand Rapids to climax the first leg of the Aquatennial Canoe Derby.
July 6, 1961-A wood-using plant has assured the Industrial Foundation it will locate in Grand Rapids if a site and financing can be arranged.
July 6, 1961-Bovey policeman Herbert E. Maves, 38, died.
July 6, 1961-A 2,500-foot landing strip has been carved from thick woods at Bowstring Lake.
1971
July 1, 1971-Further study will be given to a funds request in the amount of $5,000 on a day care center in Chisholm for mentally retarded minors of northeastern Minnesota by the Itasca County Board.
July 1, 1971-An application has been filed for a charter for a new bank in Grand Rapids. Vladimir Shipka, Jerry Miner and Robert Acheson, the incorporators, have filed papers. Proposed capitalization for the new bank would be $500,000.
July 5, 1971-Alton Noland, 28, Cohasset, was arraigned in municipal court on a charge of third degree murder, following the June 24 death of 10-month-old Tammy Wright.
July 5, 1971-Harry H. Johnson of Bovey was ordained into the Presbyterian ministry at Coleraine.
1981
July 2, 1981-Minnesota Waste Management said the two areas being considered as possible locations of a hazardous waste disposal facility in Itasca County did not fully meet with some of the criteria established by the board.
July 2, 1981-A record campaign goal of $127,000 has been approved for this fall’s drive by the United Way of Greater Grand Rapids.
July 2, 1981-Except in cases of particular circumstance, the Itasca County Board instituted a hiring freeze effective until the 1982 county budget is established.
July 2, 1981-Jack Kleinendorst of Grand Rapids was installed commander of the Eighth District VFW.
July 6, 1981-The Grand Rapids Planning Commission recommended approve of the rezoning of 350 feet of property on the Golf Course Road from residential to residential-business for the construction of a 24-unit apartment complex.
July 6, 1981-Clarence R. Blaine, production manager of the Blandin Paper Co., has been elected president of the Paper Industry Management Association, a national organization.
July 6, 1981-Two adult men and a juvenile girl were arrested at a cabin on the south shore of Deer Lake in connection with the armed robbery of a farmer north of Deer River.
July 6, 1981-U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz was in Grand Rapids to meet with party members and to discuss current legislation.
1991
July 3, 1991-Itasca County commissioners voted unanimously to support additions to two county-owned human service facilities. They are the Itasca Nursing Home and an obstetrics addition to Itasca Medical Center.
July 3, 1991-Following council approval, the city of Grand Rapids, IRRRB and city banks will proceed in a storefront renovation program.
July 3, 1991-”Recreational” drinking of alcohol is a very serious problem in Grand Rapids, a study shows.
July 7, 1991-The two men accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering 18-year-old Carin Streufert June 15, were indicted by an Aitkin County grand jury. James S. Swanson, Grand Rapids, and Guy A. Sullivan, rural Bovey, were both charged with four counts of first degree murder and one count of kidnapping. Both men are 24 years old.
See History, page 8B
July 7, 1991-Nearly 3,000 people attended the all-class reunion for Grand Rapids High School graduates. It was part of the Grand Rapids Centennial celebration.
July 7, 1991-A combined statement by Mary and Don Streufert, parents of slain 18-year-old Carin Streufert, indicates they retain faith in the justice system as they learn the two men in custody will now face first degree murder charges.
July 7, 1991-Grand Rapids Township amended its agreement allowing Lakehead Pipe Line Co. only one-time use of its land as a containment site for oil contaminated soil.
2001
July 4, 2001-Dr. Frank Kiesler, 84, a man who impacted the lives of many area residents for more than 40 years while working as a psychiatrist in Itasca, Aitkin and Koochiching counties, died.
July 8, 2001-A final ruling on the legality of the Iron Range Fiscal Disparities Act will be a decision made by the Minnesota Supreme Court.
July 8, 2001-Steve Feltman is the new CEO of Itasca Medical Center. Frank Allen was elected as the new chairman of the IMC Board of Directors.
2011
June 29, 2011-A Deer River man who had been named as a person of interest in an alleged rape was arrested in Beltrami County.
July 3, 2011-Leonard James Fisherman, 29, Deer River, was charged in Itasca County District Court in connection with a rape which occurred in the Deer River area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.