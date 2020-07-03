1900
July 7, 1900-Ed Dixon, foreman for Bill Rogers on the Boy River Drive, is missing and has been scared out of this territory after taking a thrashing from an Indian he had fired.
July 7, 1900-This was undoubtedly the quietest Fourth of July Grand Rapids has known since white men first ascended the creek. There was absolutely nothing in the shape of a united demonstration to emphasize the fact it was the anniversary of the greatest event in American history.
July 7, 1900-I.L. Anderson and son will shortly have a shingle mill in operation at their place near the Prairie River.
1910
July 6, 1910-The Great Northern Railway has a crew of men and teams breaking ground in western Grand Rapids for the erection of a roundhouse that will have stalls for five engines.
July 6, 1910-After serving five years as general superintendent of the Canisteo District of the Oliver Iron Mining Co. with headquarters at Coleraine, John C. Greenway has severed his connection with the U.S. Steel Corp. and will assume charge of operations of a facility in Bisbee, Ariz.
July 6, 1910-During the summer months, many Grand Rapids people spend the season at beautiful Pokegama Lake and this year there will be a large colony as usual.
1920
July 7, 1920-John Hill of Deer River, who was drunk in Deer River, shot and wounded three men before leaving town. He has not been apprehended. Moonshine is blamed for the shootings.
July 7, 1920-Sheriff Carson and Deputy Jessie Harry raided the poolrooms of Bovey Dan and arrested him for bootlegging and maintaining an unlicensed drinking place in Bovey.
July 7, 1920-A still was found in a boarding house in Calumet. One was arrested.
1930
July 9, 1930-Nina Greene resigned her post as deputy auditor for Itasca County after 17 years at the post.
July 9, 1930-Cal Gilman, 67, Grand Rapids, a well-known resident for 40 years, died..
July 9, 1930-Ole Pederson, 73, Bigfork pioneer, died.
July 9, 1930-Mr. and Mrs. George O’Brien took over the management of the Riverside Hotel after purchasing it from Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Luther.
1940
July 3, 1940-Five girls drowned while on a boat ride on Lake Winnibigoshish. The girls who drowned are Selma Lyons, 15, Lucille Sherman, 6, Delores Fairbanks, 13, Violet Fairbanks, 8, and Marian Fairbanks, 6.
July 3, 1940-Plans of the CIO Union at Calumet to tie up operations of the Hill-Annex Mine by a strike were halted by an order issued by C. Elmer Anderson, lieutenant governor acting in the absence of Gov. Stassen.
July 3, 1940-William Malcolm of Gilbert will be manager of the new drug store, Reed’s Drugs, which will open in a few days in Grand Rapids.
1950
July 6, 1950-The Rev. Matthew E. Smith, rector of the Christ Memorial Episcopal Church in Grand Rapids and the Church of the Good Shepherd in Coleraine, has been transferred to Pipestone, Minn.
July 6, 1950-Gov. Luther W. Youngdahl, speaking at cornerstone-laying ceremonies for the new courthouse in Grand Rapids, lashed out at communism and those whose apathy may hasten its spread.
July 6, 1950-Thomas Tufte, 68, Albert Lea, Minn., died as a result of an automobile accident near Hill City.
July 6, 1950-Steven Sindelir, 4, Morton, Minn., was struck and killed by a train while on a trestle near Marble.
July 6, 1950-Sophie White, 50, Bemidji, Minn., was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 2 about a mile east of Grand Rapids.
1960
July 5, 1960-The new post office at Marble was dedicated.
July 5, 1960-Thomas Vann, 12, Bovey, rode his bike into the side of a car on Highway 169 between Coleraine and Grand Rapids and was killed.
July 7, 1960-School District 318 had total expenditures of $3,589,625 during the 1959-60 school year, which is $161,514 less than the budget.
1970
July 2, 1970-Itasca County commissioners appointed county zoning officer James Sullivan to fill the new position of solid waste management officer for the county.
July 2, 1970-A contract for foundation work at the site of the new Grand Rapids High School in Legion Memorial Park was awarded to Lawrence Construction Co. for $46,450.
July 2, 1970-Television stars Ken Curtis and Milburn Stone, who play Festus and Doc on the television show “Gunsmoke,” were in Itasca County fishing for muskies in an “American Sportsman” show.
July 2, 1970-The Rev. Donald E. Selger is the new pastor of the United Methodist Churches of Grand Rapids and Coleraine.
July 6, 1970-Chippewa National Forest personnel are in the process of placing numbered leg bands on eagles to obtain information about their migratory routes and wintering areas.
July 6, 1970-The Rev. David Gabriel has assumed the pastorate of the North Woods United Presbyterian Church at large.
1980
July 3, 1980-Tudy Motschenbacher sold the Rainbow Club and Inn to Cliff Nelson of Grand Rapids.
July 3, 1980-A new three-year union contract goes into effect this week at the Blandin Paper Co mill in Grand Rapids. The contract was accepted by the Independent Union of Paper Mill Workers by nearly 70 percent of the workers.
July 3, 1980-Chemical dependency and correctional institutions are the first two issues selected for study by the Northern Minnesota Citizens League at Grand Rapids.
July 3, 1980-Ken Kettunen, advertising manager of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Itasca Shopper for the past 11 years, has purchased the Cook County News-Herald at Grand Marais.
July 7, 1980-Darwin Bryan, 13, was fatally shot in what was described as an apparent family disturbance in the Round Lake area near Squaw Lake. Sheriff Russ Johannsen said Bryan appeared to be an innocent bystander in the scuffle which appears to have involved yet unidentified family members.
1990
July 4, 1990-During a special meeting of the Itasca Nursing Home Commission, the commission failed to enter into a management agreement with the nursing home management firm, the Bureau of Social Ministry.
July 4, 1990-School board member Bill Powers asked the board to go on record about borrowing against other funds to keep the General Fund deficit down to $32,180, before School District 318’s Board approved the 1990-91 budget. Other board members pointed out the budget remained lower because some expenses were transferred to capital expenditures, rather than borrowed.
July 4, 1990-Barry Guith of Grand Rapids won a $60,000 car as the result of winning a sweepstakes.
July 8, 1990-While the county has borne the burden of operating and monitoring a landfill under stringent state guidelines, recent state policies have suggested the state is now also “balancing its budget on the county’s back.” The accusation came from District 5 Commissioner Thomas Lorenz during a special meeting of the county board, called to deal with problems concerning the county-owned landfill in Cohasset.
July 8, 1990-Gertrude Montague, 78, Cohasset, has written a book called “Harry’s Tales.”
2000
July 2, 2000-A shoot from the original Peter Pan tree at Old Central School was planted at the school. In 1997, vandals set the tree o fire and killed it.
July 2, 2000-A Grand Rapids man was transferred to a Twin Cities hospital after his roomate reported he was bitten on his private part by a tarantula while under the influence of crystal methamphetamines.
July 2, 2000-Cohasset Mayor Jeff Walker shot holes in the South Central Itasca County Inter-government Planning Board, better known as a joint powers board, as he explained why Cohasset should not be a member of the board.
July 2, 2000-Bob Frick, a lifelong resident of Itasca County, has announced his intention to challenge Commissioner Mary Ives for the District 4 County Commissioner post.
July 5, 2000-After a major storm leveled almost a half million acres of trees within a national forest last July 4, a field hearing before the U.S. Senate subcommittee on Forest and Public Land Management will be conducted.
July 5, 2000-A civil law suit against the Grand Rapids Public Utilities Commission has been filed in Itasca County District Court by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Union Local 3456 and 20 public utility employees. The union says the commission allegedly violated the Data Practice Act by using Social Security numbers of individual plaintiffs in administering drug and alcohol testing policy and procedures during 1995, and thereafter.
2010
Not available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.