1902
Sept. 20, 1902-The primary election was conducted in Itasca County. It was the first test for the new primary law in Itasca County.
Sept. 20, 1902-Fred W. Miller, 27, was accidentally shot through the feet at Deer River and died from the effects at St. Benedict’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.
1912
Sept. 18, 1912-With primary election returns just starting to come in, the vote of the Grand Rapids precincts appear to be a forerunner of the general vote of the county at large. The county is running normally Republican, with the exception of Cohasset which went strongly Democratic.
Sept. 18, 1912-For the first time in the history of Itasca County, the cause of equal suffrage will be presented at the county fair.
1922
Sept. 20, 1922-The removal of 1.5 million cubic yards of overburden at the Danube Mine near Bovey will start.
Sept. 20, 1922-Dick Bartelle, 35, died in the Itasca County Jail after being confined there. The cause of death is unknown.
1932
Sept. 21, 1932-The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Childs, who lives eight miles south of Grand Rapids, died when she was accidentally shot by her brother.
1942
Sept. 16, 1942-Visual evidence that hundreds of young men are in the armed forces can be seen by the board of names located at Herb Brier’s Grand Rapids business.
1952
Sept. 18, 1952-Ronald Horsman, a Jacobson farmer, was attacked by a black bear. He escaped with scratches and bruises, thanks to a sudden burst of speed which carried him away from the animal. It was learned later that hunters in that area had wounded a bear.
Sept. 18, 1952-Payment of bear bounty in Itasca County will be suspended Sept. 19. The county board determined that when it became apparent there are no available funds to continue.
1962
Sept. 17, 1962-Lakeland Door and Sash Co. of Minneapolis will not build a plant in the Grand Rapids area. The firm has cancelled expansion plans because of “deteriorating business conditions” in its field.
Sept. 17, 1962-Clare L. Johnson, a Grand Rapids resident since 1957, and employee with the Minnesota State Department of Conservation, died after a lengthy illness.
Sept. 17, 1962-Mike Kenjalo of Goodland reports that a two-headed calf was born dead at his farm.
Sept. 20, 1962-The third and final oral polio clinics for Itasca County residents will be conducted this week.
1972
Sept. 18, 1972-The Rev. and Mrs. Reuben J.C. Johnson were honored by members and friends of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church congregation. Pastor Johnson, who has served the congregation here since 1947, retired from active ministry on Sept. 3.
Sept. 21, 1972-A campaign to raise $38,000 for 22 organizations participating in the Grand Rapids United Fund will get underway.
Sept. 21, 1972-Bruce Bjelland of Marble received the Eagle Scout Award during an Eagle Court of Honor by Troop No. 30 of Coleraine.
1982
Sept. 15, 1982-Itasca County incumbents, Sheriff Russ Johannsen and Attorney John Dimich, had little trouble with the opposition in the county primary election.
Sept. 15, 1982-Molly McGinnis and Randy Orrison, Grand Rapids High School seniors, are among 15,000 semifinalists for the 5,000 Merit Scholarships to be awarded.
Sept. 15, 1982-Authorities are continuing an investigation in the shooting incident which sent William C. Holm, 35, Grand Rapids, to Itasca Memorial Hospital with a wound from a rifle. There is a suspect in the case.
Sept. 19, 1982-Lucinda Norma Holm, 33, Grand Rapids, was charged with assault in the first degree. She is alleged to have shot her husband, William, in the couple’s home. He is in satisfactory condition.
Sept. 19, 1982-Rex A. Key, 26, rural Grand Rapids, died in a motorcycle accident on County Road 449 near Sugar Hills Golf Course.
1992
Sept. 16, 1992-Hugh Cameron’s much-publicized campaign for a seat on the Ninth District Court bench ended with the primary election. The big winner in the three-way primary race for the Spooner seat was John Hawkinson. Helen Hill Blanz was second.
Sept. 16, 1992-The Itasca County Board increased the 1993 tax levy for county citizens by 7.9 percent during a special meeting. This brought the gross levy to $17,803,514.
Sept. 20, 1992-Three Grand Rapids residents were injured by a hit-and-run driver as they were crossing Highway 2 near the Central Square Mall and its movie theater. Dylan Keter, 3, Karrie Keter, 23, and Dana M. Carlson, 18, were treated at the scene and taken to Itasca Medical Center. A Grand Rapids man is facing charges.
Sept. 20, 1992-Mary “Mame” Roses, 100, Deer River, died.
2002
Sept. 15, 2002-Honoring those who lost their lives during the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, community members gathered together for a Patriot Day Commemoration at the IRA Civic Center.
Sept. 15, 2002-Oaks are under attack. In a 15-mile radius around Grand Rapids, a bug as launched a war on oaks – a battle many are losing.
Sept. 18, 2002-A rural Blackberry man, Richard Matthew Simons, 20, is in a Duluth hospital after being stabbed in an incident at his residence. A 17-year-old juvenile male was taken into custody as a result of the incident.
