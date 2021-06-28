1901
June 29, 1901-Work was commenced on the Grand Rapids telephone exchange and already considerable work has been accomplished.
June 29, 1901-Mrs. Whaling will open an ice cream parlor in her confectionery store on Leland Avenue on July 4.
1911
June 28, 1911-The Grand Rapids Post Office has been designated as a Postal Savings Bank.
June 28, 1911-Many Grand Rapids people plan to travel to Cohasset to watch three motion pictures at city hall.
June 28, 1911-The members of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association who were here last week think the scenery and climate around Grand Rapids are the best in the state. They made trips to mines in Coleraine, Bovey and Pokegama Lake.
1921
June 29, 1921-Gas prices in Grand Rapids took a sudden drop and is now selling for 22.4 cents per gallon.
June 29, 1921-Grand Rapids will have two creameries in operation within a short time. The Grand Rapids Creamery is the name of the new business.
June 29, 1921-Fire completely destroyed the old school building and warehouse belonging to the Minnesota Cedar and Logging Co. of Deer River.
1931
July 1, 1931-A letter from the U.S. War Department defined the status of the proposed new bridge across the Mississippi River in Grand Rapids. Construction requires an act of Congress.
July 1, 1931-Waino Luota, 23, Wawina, died in an automobile accident on Trout Lake Road.
July 1, 1931-Itasca County farmers are much interested in the possibility of obtaining livestock from drought-stricken regions of North Dakota and Montana.
July 1, 1931-The new Community Presbyterian Church at Effie was dedicated.
July 1, 1931-Carl Johnson, Chicago, who is walking around the world on a wager, was in Grand Rapids on his way to Alaska.
1941
June 25, 1941-Floy Madson of Grand Rapids was named the queen for the Golden Jubilee in Grand Rapids.
June 25, 1941-Don Dailey will be acting superintendent at the North Central School of Agriculture and Station, replacing R.L. Donovan who resigned.
June 25, 1941-The Sheldon Thomas Co. of Chicago has begun work to build a new business building just north of Secker Grocery.
1951
June 28, 1951-Frances, 17, and Gerold Stejskal, 14, of Grand Rapids, rescued three Chicago anglers whose boat capsized on Lake Pokegama.
June 28, 1951-Richard L. Bishop was presented the Private Enterprise Award by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber of Commerce.
June 28, 1951-Douglas H. Beckwith Jr. 6, Grand Rapids, drowned in Isaac Lake, located 20 miles north of Bovey.
June 28, 1951-Walter W. Kurtz, 60, prominent Grand Rapids businessman, died. He had been a partner in the George F. Kremer Co. since 1928.
June 28, 1951-The Rev. E.W. Gebhard will become the pastor of the Coleraine Methodist Church on July 16.
June 28, 1951-Deer River will dedicate its handsome new memorial arena on July 14-15.
1961
June 26, 1961-A 260-acre Golden anniversary memorial forest was dedicated as a place for research and recreation for the people of Minnesota. The forest is located seven miles southeast of Grand Rapids on the River Road.
June 26, 1961-Larry Hammargren and Susan Tankersley share first place on the spring quarter at Itasca Junior College with perfect 4.0 grade point averages.
June 29, 1961-Rain must fall today or tomorrow or June 1961 will go in the record book as the driest June in more than 35 years.
June 29, 1961-Louis Boyd of Squaw Lake won first place in the Western National Indian Dancing Contest at Sanga, Calif.
1971
June 24, 1971-Recommendation was made by County Auditor Orton Hepola that accounting procedures in the county engineer’s office be changed.
June 24, 1971-Ryan Construction Co. of Hibbing has plans for a 54-unit River South apartment building in Grand Rapids.
June 28, 1971-Investigators of the State Department of Labor and Industry Division of Women and Children have been inspecting business establishments in Grand Rapids for compliance with state laws regulating the employment of women and minors.
June 28, 1971-In one of Itasca County’s worst single car accidents ever, four young people were killed and four others seriously injured in the accident near Ball Club. Killed were Norman Charwood, 21, Squaw Lake, Earl Robinson, 16, Inger, Myro Clarno, 16, Robbinsdale, Minn., and Lori Luoma, 16, also of the Twin Cities.
June 28, 1971-A total of $5,000 in life insurance coverage for District 318 employees will be made available after a bid of Northwestern National Life Insurance Co. of Minneapolis for the group policy.
1981
June 25, 1981-A grant of $500,000 was accepted from the Blandin Foundation and the construction contract awarded for the IRA Civic Center.
June 25, 1981-District 318 School Board members decided to hire Robert L. Larson, special education consultant for Region (B) at Hibbing, as special education director for the district.
June 29, 1981-What will happen to the job of Itasca County administrator upon the retirement of current administrator Lloyd Nesseth June 30? That question was addressed by the Itasca County Board, county department heads and a number of area citizens at a special meeting
June 29, 1981-Charges of attempted first degree murder and simple burglary were filed against James Brian Drews, 35, Grand Rapids, after he allegedly shot at Itasca County Sheriff Russ Johannsen near Bigfork and burglarized a Grand Rapids home.
1991
June 26, 1991-Despite unanimous disagreement from physicians of the Itasca Clinic, the Itasca County Board voted to call for bids on the sale/lease of land adjacent to Itasca Medical Center for the potential development of a medical arts center.
June 26, 1991-Rumors that numerous stranger rapes have occurred in and near Grand Rapids recently and have gone unreported by media and been ignored by law enforcement are not true, law enforcement officials said.
June 26, 1991-County government found itself forced to take a stand on a local option sales tax increase. In a unanimous decision, the county board voted to adopt a resolution agreeing to impose a one-half cent local option sales tax.
June 30, 1991-Itasca County voters will be asked this fall to endorse the concept of construction of a new obstetrics unit at Itasca Medical Center.
June 30, 1991-The Grand Rapids Centennial Parade drew thousands to Grand Rapids.
June 30, 1991-Bob Elkington is retiring as principal of the Grand Rapids Middle School.
June 30, 1991-The Grand Rapids Lampert Home and Building Center could benefit by building inventory due to the company’s filing for reorganization under Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
June 30, 1991-The Duluth News-Tribune joined the Minneapolis Star Tribune in suing the Itasca County Sheriff for not releasing information on the Carin Streufert case.
June 30, 1991-Jon and Doug Miner, along with wives Leah and JoEllen, have purchased the childhood home of Judy Garland as a way to further enhance Grand Rapids.
2001
June 27, 2001-There was good news for both School District 318 and its taxpayers after bids for the sale of building bonds were received by Ehlers and Associates of Roseville, Minn. Taxpayers will save $1.2 million.
July 1, 2001-Bigfork grew 22 percent during the last decade to 469, and it is also the eldest Itasca County community with a median age of 46.7.
July 1, 2001-The Kids Campus Childcare Center, which provides daycare services to 142 families in the Itasca County area, will soon have a new service provider.
2011
June 22, 2011-With the very real possibility of a full-scale state government shutdown on the horizon, all government employees can do is wait.
June 26, 2011-The town of Warba would have celebrated its centennial in 2004, if it weren’t for the change of names. The community held several names before becoming known as Warba.
June 26, 2011-A committee has been formed to save and preserve the Bigfork City Hall.
