1903
Feb. 21, 1903-Consumers of electricity in Grand Rapids are still complaining about the high rates being charged.
Feb. 21, 1903-Gov. VanSant has issued an appeal to aid for the sufferers in Sweden, Norway and Finland due to famine in those countries.
1913
Feb. 19, 1913-Once more, the proposal to tax the iron ore of Minnesota on the tonnage theme of mining was beaten in the House of Representatives.
Feb. 19, 1913-A movement has been started by prominent local people looking toward the organization of a band in Grand Rapids which shall not be second to any in the state outside of cities of the first class.
Feb. 19, 1913-The school board at Keewatin has decided to erect a $60,000 school building.
1923
Feb. 21, 1923-David C. Brandon, 69, pioneer resident of Grand Rapids, died.
1933
Feb. 22, 1933-George F. Green, Washington, D.C., owner of Camp Mishawaka, the well-known boys camp on Pokegama Lake, died.
Feb. 22, 1933-Alonzo Robinson, 51, died of an accidental shooting in his home.
Feb. 22, 1933-State highway engineers, who have maintained an office in Grand Rapids for many months, have closed the building they have been using. They have been transferred to other points. The office may be reopened in April.
1943
Feb. 17, 1943-George E. Tucker, 50, superintendent of the Canisteo Cliffs Mine at Coleraine, died after a short illness.
Feb. 17, 1943-One problem confronting logging camp operators this winter is that of securing enough food in sufficient variety for their crews. The food rationing plan has not been fully applied to logging camps but has been of enough importance so that it has hindered operations to some extent.
1953
Feb. 19, 1953-Cpl. Owen Jacobson, Marcell, was wounded in Korea.
Feb. 19, 1953-Acting on the recommendations of the hospital advisory building committee, the Itasca County Board designated the incorporation of plans and specifications for hospital construction.
Feb. 19, 1953-A morning passenger train will run from Duluth to Grand Forks, N.D. Grand Rapids is a stop along the way.
Feb. 19, 1953-Matthew Holdreith Jr., 47, died in Michigan. He was known to many in Itasca County residents who met him while he was spending summer vacations at the Moren cottage on Pokegama Lake. He was a victim in 1929, of a notorious gang of kidnappers. Few realize that his harrowing experience led to the capture of five criminals.
1963
Feb. 18, 1963-A 55-mile-per-hour chase on streets and sidewalks through the center of Grand Rapids at 3 a.m. resulted in the arrest of Gerald A. Doyle, 24, Grand Rapids.
Feb. 18, 1963-Industrial Foundation of Grand Rapids directors will meet to discuss Arrowhead Charcoal Co. plans of locating a plant in Itasca County.
1973
Feb. 19, 1973-John Darryl Kennedy, 36, of Hill City was shot to death in a trailer house at Midway Trailer Court three miles east of Grand Rapids. Charles O’Brien, 45, LaPrairie, was arrested on a murder II charge 25 minutes later.
Feb. 22, 1973-”Minnesota is the only state in the nation with sizable population of both timberwolves and coyotes,” wildlife biologist Robert Chesness told the Izaak Walton League.
1983
Feb. 16, 1983-If Itasca County Commissioner Shirley Jokinen has her way, board action taken Dec. 21, 1982, will not stand. A resolution grants former commissioners Wayne Bailey, Robert Herbst and George Predovich insurance benefits for the rest of their lives. Earlier resolutions gave the same benefits to other past commissioners and she wants that investigated too.
Feb. 16, 1983-A two-vehicle accident about two miles east of Grand Rapids on Highway 2 claimed the lives of Kevin DeMarre, 22, Grand Rapids, and Steven Stanley, 21, Coleraine.
Feb. 20, 1983-A letter to Itasca County Board Chairman Armas Yuhala from John Dimich, county attorney, wrote that benefits granted former commissioners and other elected officials are not legal. He replied to three inquiries in the letter. They included whether benefits could be paid, if limitations could be made on benefit grants, and if action granting benefits could be rescinded.
Feb. 20, 1983-Doctors and clinics in Itasca County have agreed to make special arrangements for payment, reduced fees or free care, if necessary, for unemployed individuals and families without health care benefits.
Feb. 20, 1983-Grand Rapids was one of 20 communities in northeastern Minnesota awarded nearly $5 million in refunds from Minnesota Power. The Grand Rapids Public Utilities Commission will receive at least $1,059,000 from a settlement between the utility company and the Northern Minnesota Municipal Electric Association. The settlement involves four rates cases dating to 1976, in which the cities claimed they were overcharged by the utility. The settlement must still be approved.
Feb. 20, 1983-Jack Brainerd, a Hill City resident, has given himself two weeks to determine whether there is enough interest in the business community to persuade him to invest in creating a mini-mall south of Grand Rapids.
Feb. 20, 1983-Leola C. Goss, Pengilly, was killed after being struck by a car while walking across Highway 65 in Pengilly.
1993
Feb. 17, 1993-One of Blandin Paper Co’s largest customers notified Blandin sales representatives that the company would receive an award for excellent runnability.
Feb. 21, 1993-Justice Sandra S. Gardebring of the Minnesota Supreme Court cited Grand Rapids for its commitment to addressing the needs of children at the United Way’s annual meeting.
2003
Feb. 16, 2003-Marvin and Cheryl Burt appeared before Judge Lois Lang and appealed to the court contending the special assessments adopted by the city of Grand Rapids in October 2001, exceed the benefit received by the property. The Burts further allege that the assessments were improper because they were not uniformly applied to the same classes of property.
Feb. 19, 2003-The Greenway school district is having more than its fair share of labor difficulties this school year. Not only is the district faced with a difficult round of negotiations with its teachers union, but also is now dealing with its bus drivers as well. A group of employees from Greenway’s service employees union picketed before the house of school board member Shelley McCauley, to protest the district’s consideration of having bus service contracted out.
Feb. 19, 2003-Cliff Kauppi, the first Grand Rapids High School hockey coach who was instrumental in getting the sport thriving in the community, died at age 91.
