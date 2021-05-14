1901
May 18, 1901-It appears that within a few months Grand Rapids will have telephone connections with the towns to the east and west.
May 18, 1901-It is predicted that the birth of two or three more fair-sized counties in northern Minnesota will occur within the next four years.
May 18, 1901-John T. Jones of Pittsburgh, Pa., arrived in the area. He and associates have taken lease of the old, long-abandoned Buckeye Mine situated about 12 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.
1911
May 17, 1911-The state land sale conducted from the courthouse steps was one of the best that has ever been conducted in the county, and the average price per acre paid was the highest ever received at a sale of Minnesota state lands. A total of 3,000 acres were disposed of for an average price of $12 per acre.
May 17, 1911-The Oliver Mining Co. will erect a 10-room hospital in Marble, opposite the office now occupied by Dr. R.T. Glyer.
1921
May 18, 1921-The Chippewa Indians of Minnesota have organized an Indian farming club near Ball Club. Its purpose is to improve members of the club, their lands, their farms and community.
May 18, 1921-The new schoolhouse at Deer River was officially dedicated.
May 18, 1921-News was received from officials of the Oliver Iron Mining Co. that wages of all employees would be reduced by about 20 percent.
May 18, 1921-Grand Rapids may be chosen as the location for the factory of The Home Refrigerator Co., now of Anoka, Minn.
May 18, 1921-For the first time in the history of the present management of the Itasca Paper Co., a strike is in progress at the local mill.
May 18, 1921-Joe Collard, well-known pool hall proprietor at Deer River, was murdered or killed himself. An investigation is underway.
May 18, 1921-The Crosby Mine was shut down near Nashwauk.
1931
Most of the May 20, 1931, edition of the Herald-Review as not available.
1941
May 14, 1941-Olof Norgaard, who claims Deer River as his home, as convicted of bootlegging bullheads to points in southern Minnesota.
May 14, 1941-Leo Pilsponen, 32, was killed at the Majorca Mine east of Calumet.
May 14, 1941-Fifty people were granted citizenship at the Itasca County Courthouse.
1951
May 17, 1951-First step in School District No. 1’s building program will be the remodeling of the senior high school bus garage into classroom space.
May 17, 1951-Wayne Morse, 2, Bigfork, drowned in the Big Fork River west of Bigfork.
May 17, 1951-Norman Peach, 10, Togo, was killed when a tractor overturned.
May 17, 1951-Deer River constable Dorian Serfling made a dramatic capture of two men wanted for questioning by police in connection with a Minneapolis cafe robbery.
May 17, 1951-A special investigation of the affairs of the Deer River Municipal Liquor Store has disclosed “several irregularities,” according to a public examiner.
May 17, 1951-Two men who escaped from the prison in Rawlins, Wyo., were arrested north of Bigfork.
1961
May 15, 1961-Blandin Paper Co. tree-planting operations for 1961 are virtually completed. A total of 350,000 trees were planted on company land from the Blandin nursery north of Grand Rapids on Highway 38 at Prairie Lake.
May 18, 1961-A total of 33 ore cars were smashed and twisted when a 200-car train was derailed at Gunn Junction.
May 18, 1961-George Glorvigen of Midway and John Stangl from Coleraine were elected to the board of education of District 316 at Coleraine.
1971
May 13, 1971-Preliminary hearings will be scheduled for Leo Kingbird, 24, and Jerry Lee Kingbird, 21, charged with first degree murder, and Benito Urrutia, 40, of Dora Lake, who was arrested for aiding an offender to avoid arrest. The arrests came after an incident outside the Century Club of Squaw Lake where the two Kingbirds were alleged to have repeatedly struck Kenneth Spike, 31, of Inger with a bumper jack.
May 13, 1971-Action was tabled for a month on proposals for 102-unit and 62-unit multiple dwelling housing projects in Grand Rapids.
May 13, 1971-Dr. Charles M. Tucker, 81, Bloomington, Minn., and former longtime Deer River dentist, died.
May 17, 1971-Seventy-four buses transported District 318 school children more than a million miles in the school year of 1969-70 and the figures will be about the same in 1970-71.
May 17, 1971-U.S. Air Force Captain Robert W. Pohl, rural Bigfork, has been awarded his second award of the Distinguished Flying Cross for extraordinary aerial achievement in southeast Asia.
1981
May 14, 1981-Wayne Bailey and Armas Yuhala will face each other in the Itasca County Commissioner District 5 general election on May 26. The victors emerged from a slate of 20 candidates to tain berths in the primary election.
May 14, 1981-Itasca County Administrator Lloyd Nesseth will leave the office on June 30.
May 14, 1981-An early-morning blaze leveled the sawmill of Cohasset Mill and Lumber.
May 18, 1981-Can a patient committed for mental illness appeal that commitment himself through probate court? Arguments on the question will be heard by the Minnesota Supreme Court June 2. A patient committed to St. Peter State Hospital is appealing the question to the high court. The patient was committed to the hospital in 1974, after being declared mentally ill and dangerous by the Itasca County Probate Court.
May 18, 1981-Harold F. Zigmund, president and chief executive officer of the Blandin Paper Co., has been elected to the board of directors of Minnesota Power at Duluth.
1991
May 15, 1991-Neither regional nongame specialist Jack Mooty nor the North Central Food Bank’s Marcia Nottingham favor the current legislative move to add a second checkoff for food shelves to Minnesota tax forms. Both fear the programs in which they work will be crippled by the additional checkoff.
May 15, 1991-The Grand Rapids city staff has been directed to outline the procedure for determining whether a street under rail traffic in the city is an appropriate project for the city to undertake.
May 15, 1991-Marcell Township residents will honor Warren Youngdahl for his 30 years as a township leader.
May 19, 1991-Ronald J. Christensen, president of Northland Telephone Co., Inc., will sell his company to Pacific Telecom, Inc., as outlined in an agreement signed May 14. The transaction is subject to approval by the state regulatory agencies.
May 19, 1991-A group of about 100 skateboarders, parents and community adults have joined together to help skaters find a place to enjoy their sport. Grand Rapids is considering a skateboard ordinance.
2001
May 16, 2001-Gene William Carpenter, 34, of Hibbing, has been found competent to stand trial in the murder of Mark Place Jr. in Keewatin March 20.
May 16, 2001-The Second Harvest North Central Food Bank will be moving to LaPrairie as soon as a new facility is constructed at a site on Cromell Drive.
May 20, 2001-“A strike against a strike” was called by members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Union Local 3456. The union is attempting to settle differences concerning health insurance language used in a proposed 2001-2003 labor agreement contract.
May 20, 2001-A new era in independent health care may blossom when the Itasca County Board meets. It will review financial documents submitted by Itasca Medical Ceter to release The Partners from its $14.2 million credit enhancement note.
2011
May 8, 2011-The Minnesota DNR and the USDA Forest Service have proposed a bridge in replacement of the current culvert where Wabana Creek meets with County Road 49, as well as a fish ladder at Wabana Dam a little more than a quarter mile upstream of the road. The reason for the proposed project is to allow fish, such as walleye and northern pike, to migrate upstream into Wabana Lake. However, there is strong community opposition to the project.
May 11, 2011-John T. Hohlen, 66, Hill City, died in a two-car head-on collision near Hill City on Highway 169.
May 11, 2011-Visitors to Grand Rapids now will be treated to a new welcome sign as they enter from the south on Highway 169.
May 11, 2011-Level Three sexual offenders looking to move into the Grand Rapids city limits now have a very limited area in which they may reside. The Grand Rapids City Council approved an ordinance regulating where sexual offenders and sexual predators may reside within the city limits.
May 11, 2011-For the third time in five years, the Grand Rapids FFA Chapter has taken first place in two different categories at the 82nd annual Minnesota State FFA Competition in the Twin Cities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.