1901
April 20, 1901-A movement is on foot for the organization of a militia in Grand Rapids.
1911
April 19, 1911-The St. Paul Mine in Keewatin opened; the Roberts and Platt mines in Nashwauk also opened for the season.
April 19, 1911-There has been a great influx of settlers to Itasca County this spring and the number is steadily increasing, particularly, Grand Rapids has received many who have purchased lands and who have settled in the immediate vicinity.
1921
April 20, 1921-Good progress is being made for improved highway construction in Itasca County. Clearing was started on the Blackberry to Warba route.
April 20, 1921-A recount for the mayorship of Keewatin ended in a tie vote. The issue will be settled in court. The two candidates are Dr. A.C. Kean and George Matakovich.
April 20, 1921-The Northwestern Oil Co. is installing tanks in western Grand Rapids.
April 20, 1921-The Coleraine Village Council approved purchasing a large dump section from Oliver Iron Mining Co. to be used as a municipal aviation field.
1931
April 22, 1931-Itasca County will no longer be a haven for refuge for those in other counties who can’t get undeserved poor relief there, nor will it be a dumping ground for people not considered desirable citizens in other counties and states. The county board took steps to prevent organized raids on the charity funds of Itasca County.
April 22, 1931-The Ben Franklin League Store will open in Grand Rapids. It will occupy the Kremer Building next door to the post office and will be owned and operated by George F. Kremer, Inc.
1941
April 16, 1941-The main cabin of Cutaway Lodge in the Balsam Lake area was destroyed by fire.
April 16, 1941-Two out-of-area men who robbed a man in St. Louis County were arrested in Goodland.
April 16, 1941-Construction has started for installation of a large turbo generator at Blandin Paper Co.
1951
April 19, 1951-A motion for the dismissal of criminal negligence charges against a Hill City man was denied. The man was driving a car that struck and killed Bruce Andrews on March 26.
April 19, 1951-JoAnn Kling, Greenway eighth grader, won the state spelling bee.
April 19, 1951-George D. Blaha, 44, prominent in the area around Effie, was killed when his tractor upset and pinned him beneath.
April 19, 1951-Itasca County was named one of three defendants in two treble damage suits filed in behalf of Herbert Polzin and Thomas Unger, with total damage claims exceeding $50,000. The men are owners of property in Grand Rapids Township and claim their property is damaged because a construction company is constructing a road.
1961
April 17, 1961-Three persons died in a two-car collision about seven miles south of Grand Rapids on Highway 169 during the year’s most severe snowstorm. Killed in the accident were Mrs. Fordyce Averill, 48, Hill City, Gustave Buscher Jr., 5, Anoka, and James R. Schroeder, 35, Warba.
April 17, 1961-Eleven patients and hundreds of pieces of equipment were moved from the old hospital to the new Deer River Community Hospital.
April 20, 1961-One-hour parking, strictly enforced on a year-round basis, was recommended by more than 100 persons attending a village council hearing on business district parking problems.
1971
April 15, 1971-The Itasca County Board gave permission to establish a levy for a nursing home at Deer River if such should become necessary as a result of legislation that is currently pending at the State Legislature.
April 15, 1971-Edmund Burke, 78, pioneer resident of Grand Rapids who served as chief of police for Grand Rapids for a number of years and who served as chief deputy sheriff of Itasca County for 13 years, died.
April 15, 1971-An Eagle Court of Honor will be conducted at Bigfork in honor of Dennis Holsman Jr. who will be an Eagle Scout.
April 19, 1971-At least two parties living by Bass Lake spotted a moose.
April 19, 1971-An outstanding teacher and coach in the game of life was honored as hundreds of sports fans, and former Grand Rapids High School athletes conducted an appreciation banquet for retired football coach Noble Hall.
1981
April 16, 1981-The Itasca County Board has taken action which insures the expansion and remodeling of Itasca County Jail without funding help outside of the county’s means.
April 16, 1981-Unexpected death claimed the life of Itasca County District 5 Commissioner George Orlovich and sent the county auditor’s office scurrying in an attempt to set a date for a general election to fill the vacancy on the five-member board.
April 16, 1981-A 25-year-old Calumet man, Adrian Lynn Oquist, was arraigned in Itasca County Court on charges of attempted murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing of Georgia M. Brown, 60, on April 9 in Marble.
April 16, 1981-David Francis Smith, 26, Deer River, has been arraigned on charges of attempted third degree murder and criminal damage to property in connection with a shooting incident near Deer River on April 11.
April 20, 1981-Will the remodeled Itasca County Jail require two or four additional jailers? That’s the problem facing the Ad Hoc Jail Committee. The answer could result in an annual loss or savings of $50,000 for the county.
1991
April 17, 1991-A total of 15 members of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way went on strike against Burlington Northern Railroad in Grand Rapids. A few hours later eight members of the United Transportation Union joined them on the picket line. All this is in response to the nationwide strike of railroad freight workers.
April 21, 1991-Names of eight Itasca County soldiers killed, missing or prisoners of war during the Vietnam War will appear on a Northland Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Duluth. Local names appearing on the memorial will be Lauren G. Huerd, Bovey, Richard R. Antonovich, Calumet, Norris L. Brenden, Deer River, Dennis C. Smith, Deer River, Robert L. Anders, Ronald M. Fraser and Ronald L. Zempel, Grand Rapids, and Richard A. Koski, Pengilly.
2001
April 18, 2001-Grand Rapids reached a lottery milestone when the city’s total lottery ticket sales topped $25 million since the lottery began in April 1990. Only 3 percent of the Minnesota cities that have lottery retailers have crossed that sales mark.
April 18, 2001-On April 20, NKK Corp. and Kawasaki Steel Co. announced they intend to merge. NKK owns controlling interest in National Steel Corp., the parent company of National Steel Pellet Co. in Keewatin. The taconite plant employs about 500 workers.
April 22, 2001-Bail has been set at $1 million for Gene William Carpenter, 34, Hibbing, who is accused of murdering a Keewatin man and is girlfriend in March.
2011
April 20, 2011-The Minnesota Court of Appeals has reversed an Itasca County jury’s verdict in the wrongful death suit that awarded the Prokop and Kosak families of Grand Rapids more than $16.4 million. Pilot Gary Prokop, 47, and passenger James Kosak, 51, were flying in a Cirrus SR-22 aircraft in January 2003, and crashed near Hill City, killing both men.
April 20, 2011-After years of asking what happened to their pensions when National Steel Pellet Co. went bankrupt in 2002, local steelworkers are starting to get some answers.
