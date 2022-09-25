1902
Sept. 27, 1902-Itasca County’s agricultural fair was by far the most successful exhibit of the county’s products and resources ever conducted since the organization of the society 11 years ago
Sept. 27, 1902-Grand Rapids Lodge No. 271 of the A.O.U.W. was organized.
1912
Sept. 25, 1912-The county canvassing board is still busy with primary election figures. There was much trouble in many county precinct returns through the second choice provision.
Sept. 25, 1912-The claims of northern Minnesota to be called “the garden spot of the state” received ample justification at the Itasca County Fair with the produce available. In addition, a horse broke the state record in the half mile on the Grand Rapids track.
1922
Sept. 27, 1922-The potato yield of Itasca County is a disappointment. The crop shows the effect of dry weather.
Sept. 27, 1922-John Pohl of Illinois has located a fur farm north of Cohasset.
1932
Sept. 28, 1932-There will be no further attempts to change the status of School District 1 from a common to an independent district if the opinion of the state attorney general is to be accepted as governing the matter.
Sept. 28, 1932-The 4-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Horace Jackson was killed when she was struck by a road grader on Highway 8 just west of Deer River.
1942
Sept. 23, 1942-Elwyn O. Rahier, Effie, has been reported missing in action in the battles in the southwest Pacific.
Sept. 23, 1942-Henrietta Wilson of Deer River is the first Itasca County woman to join the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAACs).
1952
Sept. 25, 1952-Additional facilities at Itasca Memorial Hospital are essential, Grand Rapids doctors told Poor and Hospital Commission.
Sept. 25, 1952-Ronald Leroy Marovich, 19 months old, Keewatin, died of polio.
Sept. 25, 1952-Cpl. James Eckert Jr. of Marcell was wounded in action in Korea.
1962
Sept. 24, 1962-A food stamp plan for Itasca County is expected to go into effect Nov. 1.
Sept. 27, 1962-Enrollment in School District 318 has increased by 50 pupils for the 1962-63 year, the smallest gain in a number of years. Enrollment is at 5,355.
Sept. 27, 1962-Leona C. Phillips, Grand Rapids High School senior, has been named a semifinalist in the Merit Scholarship competition.
1972
Sept. 25, 1972-Itasca County 4-H members dominated the 36th annual Northeastern Minnesota 4-H Junior Livestock Show in Duluth, returning with the coveted Lenroot Trophy for the highest number of points for exhibits.
Sept. 28, 1972-Buddy Lawrence and Dr. Robert Oftelie were named to a District 318 School Board committee to meet with a Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association committee to iron out details of a proposal for erecting a 100 x 200-foot steel building for an enclosed skating rink on district-owned property.
Sept. 28, 1972-Marcia Burlingame of Grand Rapids High School has been named a semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Sept. 28, 1972-Major Betty Jean Antilla of the Army Nurse Corps, a Bovey native, has received the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service as head nurse of the outpatient department, medical supervisor and assistant chief nurse at South Vietnam during 1970-71.
1982
Sept. 22, 1982-Are the costs of pathologist services to Itasca Memorial Hospital reasonable? That was a point of discussion of a meeting of the Itasca Memorial Hospital Commission.
Sept. 22, 1982-Frank C. Weber, 19, Grand Rapids, was killed when he fell from the Duluth aerial lift bridge.
Sept. 26, 1982-District 3A Rep. Irv Anderson has been unseated in his bid for another term in the Minnesota House of Representatives. In a recount completed in Grand Rapids, Anderson was upset by political newcomer Bob Neuenschwander, a taxidermist from International Falls, in the DFL primary battle.
Sept. 26, 1982-The Grand Rapids Area Food Shelf started operation at the old air base in Grand Rapids. Fifteen families received boxes of groceries.
1992
Sept. 23, 1992-Two men were victims of accidental gunshot wounds. Travis Lovdahl, 24, Effie, and Keith Kraemer, 33, Eden Prairie, are the victims.
Sept. 23, 1992-A jury awarded nearly $53,000 in damages to Gladys and Edward Merhar, Marble, recently in a malpractice suit they had filed against Drs. Michael and V.M. Baich. However, no judgment of liability was made in the case because the defendants admitted liability. The Merhars accused Dr. Michael Baich of not removing a sponge during the surgery he performed on Gladys Merhar on May 16, 1990. The doctors had been treating Merhar for epigastric and colon problems.
Sept. 27, 1992-Wineta M. Stocker, 71, Jordan, was killed in a traffic accident at the intersection of Highway 2 and Columbus Avenue in Bass Brook.
Sept. 27, 1992-Itasca Medical Center will operate under interim administrator Hal Leftwich. He is employed by the IMC management company, Quorum.
2002
Sept. 22, 2002-More than 200 members of the Independent Union of Paper Mill Workers took to the streets of Grand Rapids as part of a “unity rally” in the process of trying to reach a labor contract agreement with Blandin Paper Co.
Sept. 22, 2002-A coalition of private sector businesses from the Itasca County area has been formed to develop economic growth and create jobs in the area. The project is called JOBS 2020.
Sept. 22, 2002-Almost three months after nearly 6,000 barrels of crude oil leaked from a segment of the Enbridge Energy Pipeline in Cohasset, cleanup still continues.
Sept. 25, 2002-The Grand Rapids City Council approved rezoning the property for the new Itasca Medical Center/Grand Rapids Clinic from residential and shoreland residential establishing medical zoning and shoreland medical zoning. The property borders the north side of Golf Course Road and the west side of 14th Avenue Southwest.
Sept. 25, 2002-Home Depot will open in Grand Rapids on Nov. 21.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.