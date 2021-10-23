1901
Oct. 26, 1901-Statements have been made in Washington, D.C., by the interior department officials concerning the project of a national park on Indian lands in Minnesota. Many officials think advocates of the plan are moved by business interests.
Oct. 26, 1901-Henry Williams has opened his restaurant in the Ponti Building opposite the post office in Grand Rapids.
Oct. 26, 1901-The saloon and restaurant building owned by Andy Morrissey at Deer River has burned to the ground.
1911
Oct. 25, 1911-The newly-constructed St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Rapids was used for the first time and the edifice was crowded at both masses.
Oct. 25, 1911-James “Scotty” McArthur, about 30, was found murdered in a swamp about 12 miles northeast of Nashwauk.
Oct. 25, 1911-Marble people are wondering what effect the decision of the U.S. Steel Corp. to abrogate its lease of the Hill ore properties will have on business conditions in the village.
1921
Oct. 26, 1921-Members of the Wirt Welfare Club are moving to build a new community church.
Oct. 26, 1921-A raid on the poker game at the Hill Hotel in Floodwood ended in the shooting of two men, one probably fatally, and the arrest of two suspects. Two masked bandits from Superior, Wis., were arrested in the incident.
1931
Oct. 28, 1931-Itasca County potato growers have again proved themselves as champions in this industry. At the Arrowhead Potato Show in Biwabik, Itasca County swept nearly every prize and award. Clifford Adams of Cohasset won the major award.
1941
Oct. 22, 1941-Action to set up a commemorative mortuary was begun in Deer River by the Farmers’ Cooperative Exchange.
1951
Oct. 25, 1951-Itasca County’s tax levy for 1952 county purposes was approved at $1,029,070.
Oct. 25, 1951-Itasca County Commissioners rejected a petition asking for an election to determine if Grand Rapids should incorporate as a village.
1961
Oct. 23, 1961-Eleven Grand Rapids High School seniors ranked among the top 2 percent of 500,000 contestants in the Merit Scholarship examinations. Richard Moore was named a semifinalist while receiving letters of commendation were Sonja Anderson, Lynn Catlin, Sandra Foss, Daniel Hoolihan, Ann Kirkpatrick, Marjorie Lund, Silvia Miller, Edith Pickering, Marjorie Pickering and Don Smith.
Oct. 23, 1961-Kittie Acheson was elected homecoming queen at Grand Rapids High School.
Oct. 23, 1961-The District 318 School Board decided to request a $1.4 million levy for school maintenance in 1961-61.
Oct. 26, 1961-Kathleen Murphy of Grand Rapids was crowned University of Minnesota homecoming queen.
Oct. 26, 1961-More than 18,000 acres of county tax-forfeited land were sold to the Blandin Paper Co. One block of land is in the Spang area while the other block is in the Splithand area.
1971
Oct. 21, 1971-Edward G. Kremer, 85, president of the George F. Kremer Co. in Grand Rapids, died at his duck-hunting club on Muskrat Bay on Bowstring Lake north of Deer River.
Oct. 25, 1971-Approval was given by the Itasca County Board to the development of a duck refuge area water impoundment dam, partially on county land on the Stony Creek headwaters near the Link Lake Trail.
1981
Oct. 22, 1981-Gov. Al Quie will be the chief speaker at the 79th annual dinner meeting of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.
Oct. 22, 1981-District 318 School Board members approved a minimum of $25,000 for District 318 participation in the Joint City Recreation program for 1982.
Oct. 26, 1981-Four Itasca County union groups and the Itasca County Board will enter into mediation to solve contract differences.
1991
Oct. 23, 1991-A Grand Rapids man who was sentenced here in July for terroristic threats was charged in Hennepin County with two counts of intentional second degree murder. Stephen Andrew Hodgson, 33, allegedly stabbed two individuals to death while they were asleep in a Brooklyn Center home.
Oct. 27, 1991-About 60 Itasca County supervisors and employees recently completed a training program on sexual harassment accordance with an order from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The order arose from a conciliation agreement which was finalized this fall between Diane Gross, Itasca County, and Hugh Cameron.
2001
Oct. 17, 2001-A proposed increase in rental rates at Central School brought protesting tenants out to a meeting of the Central School Commission.
Oct. 21, 2001-The Itasca Economic Summit was conducted and it was determined that new vision is needed for how leadership works in Itasca County. It was also determined that the county will be the place where tourism and the forest products industry co-exist and thrive.
Oct. 21, 2001-A community informational meeting regarding the proposed construction of a co-generation energy facility in Grand Rapids will be conducted.
