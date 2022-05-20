1902
May 24, 1902-A.D. McRae, West Superior, Wis., was in Grand Rapids looking over the village with a view to an establishment of a national bank. In addition, W.R. Baumback, president of the First National Bank of Wadena, and his associates have decided to establish a state bank here at once.
1912
May 22, 1912-The Supreme Court of Minnesota handed down a decision deciding the Elwell Good Roads Law constitutional. This makes it possible to build the projected trunk roads systems that will be the greatest factor in the development of northern Minnesota the state has known.
May 22, 1912-A class of 19 will graduate from Grand Rapids High School.
1922
May 24, 1922-It was decided to investigate the cost of changing the source of the village water supply from Hale Lake to the deep wells dug six years ago.
1932
May 25, 1932-Itasca County and, indeed, northern Minnesota generally lost one of its outstanding citizens in the death of Daniel M. Gunn, 72. He was a pioneer of Itasca County, a former state senator and a successful businessman.
May 25, 1932-The Interstate Commerce Commission said in a decision that the Minneapolis and Rainy River Railroad can abandon its line in Itasca and Koochiching counties.
May 25, 1932-Frances Patrick, 77, Grand Rapids, Itasca County pioneer woman, died.
1942
May 20, 1942-William Ryser. about 60, Taconite, was killed on the Mesaba Cliffs Mine tracks near Marble when he was struck by a train.
May 20, 1942-First definite action to revoke a beer license taken in Grand Rapids in a long time was invoked when the village council voted to cancel the beer license held by Peter Bilotti, operator of the Avalon Night Club in Grand Rapids.
1952
May 22, 1952-Property owners on Eighth Street in Grand Rapids objected to plans for widening the street by eliminating the boulevard on both sides of the street and placing curb by the sidewalk.
May 22, 1952-Property has been purchased north of Highway 169, east of the village, by S.E. Heller Co. Plans are being drawn for the construction of a drive-in theater in Grand Rapids.
1962
May 21, 1962-Gov. Elmer L. Andersen will be in Grand Rapids to start a tour of Indian population areas in Itasca County.
May 21, 1962-Rosalie Rydberg, Trout Lake, won the Itasca County Dairy Princess title.
May 21, 1962-John Messier, meat market manager for the National Food Store in Grand Rapids, was reported missing with two other fishermen at Turtle Lake in Canada.
Ed. note: There was no May 25, 1962 edition available.
1972
May 22, 1972-Dr. William Matalamaki emphasized the importance of frequent visitors to the elderly by relatives and friends when he addressed a capacity audience during the new Itasca Nursing Home addition dedication ceremonies.
May 25, 1972-The bodies of two persons who drowned in area waters were recovered. The victims are Bradley Barnes, 12, Ball Club, who drowned in the Leech River between Ball Club and Deer River, and Kenneth Alger, 25, Minneapolis, who drowned in Birch Lake, near Hill City.
1982
May 19, 1982-The Convalescent and Nursing Care unit of Itasca Memorial Hospital is a losing proposition. The question is what to do about it. During the next few months, the Long Range Planning Commission will attempt to find some answers.
May 19, 1982-The Hanna Mining Co. announced that depressed conditions in the U.S. steel industry have forced the company to suspend production at the Butler Taconite project near Nashwauk for about four months.
May 23, 1982-Betty Borg of Grand Rapids has sold the Landmark Cafe and the McAlpine Building at Third Street and Pokegama Avenue to C. Fennet Swanson of Dannebrog, Neb., near Grand Island. Swanson and his family will move to Grand Rapids this summer.
1992
May 20, 1992-The fate of Warba School could be sealed by a new demographic forecast showing a decline in enrollment for years to come.
May 20, 1992-World War I doughboy Frank C. Heath was draped with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Meritorious Service Medal May 15, during special ceremonies at Leisure Hills Care Center. The 95-year-old Heath was recognized for his service as a private with the U.S. Army Expeditionary Forces in Europe during World War I.
May 24, 1992-The trip home for six out-of-state fishermen took an unexpected twist after they left a Sand Lake resort and headed east on Highway 2 with their coolers full of fish – 100 too many fish. They were arrested and charged.
May 24, 1992-Ross Perot campaign organizers will be in Grand Rapids to assist the grassroots movement which appears to be beginning here to elect the Texan to the U.S. presidency.
2002
May 19, 2002-Itasca County Commissioner Tom Saxhaug, a Grand Rapids Democrat, will be a candidate State Senate District 3 seat.
May 19, 2002-A drug bust in Iron Range Township last week resulted in the first ecstasy pills seized in Itasca County.
May 19, 2002-James Edward Preece, 75, known as a judge who ruled his courtroom with compassion, died May 14.
May 19, 2002-Dylan Joseph Walker, 3, died in an all-terrain vehicle accident in rural Cohasset.
May 19, 2002-A former Minnesota state representative, Bob Lemen of Grand Rapids, received endorsement for the 8th District U.S. House of Representatives seat at the Republican Party Endorsing Convention in McGregor.
May 22, 2002-Itasca Community College is in the midst of developing a new five-year strategic plan.
