1900
Nov. 10, 1900-The Democrats are defeated in the election. Voting between parties in Itasca County was split about even. Miller was elected Itasca County treasurer while Tyndall won the sheriff’s race. Clair was elected county register of deeds while Pratt is county attorney. Booth is superintendent of schools while Brooks, Freestone, Moore, Hennessey and Fraser are county commissioners.
1910
Nov. 9, 1910-Skovgaard, the Danish violinist, will appear in Grand Rapids.
Nov. 9, 1910-Winners in Itasca County elections are M.A. Spang, auditor, Glen Strader, treasurer, T.T. Riley, sheriff, E.J. McGowan, register of deeds, Clarence E. Webster, judge of probate, R.A. McQuat, attorney, John A. Brown, surveyor, Thomas Russell, coroner, W.B. Taylor, court commissioner, and Katherine H. Murchie, superintendent of schools.
Nov. 9, 1910-A little son arrived at the R.K. Stokes home who enjoys the distinction of being the first child born in South Cohasset.
1920
Nov. 10, 1920-The township of Max was formed at a meeting of the Itasca County Board.
Nov. 10, 1920-Good roads enthusiasts are rejoicing over the success of Amendment No. 1 in the election. Known as the Babcock Amendment, good roads are now assured.
Nov. 10, 1920-Lawrence Township was created from part of Balsam Township.
1930
Nov. 12, 1930-Glenn Ford, 25, Hinckley, Minn., was killed when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on Highway 8 about a mile east of Blackberry.
Nov. 12, 1930-Lozo Milesovich, 44, Carson Lake, was killed when the car he was driving was wrecked after colliding with a large buck on Highway 35 near Pengilly.
1940
Nov. 6, 1940-The Polar Food Locker System will open for business in Grand Rapids. Owners are T.R. O’Malley and Fred Kelm.
Nov. 6, 1940-As a service to the people of Itasca County, the Herald-Review will begin the publication of the draft list for the county.
1950
Nov. 9, 1950-Itasca County cast 13,691 ballots in the general election. State Sen. George O’Brien, Grand Rapids, defeated Herbert Latvala, Nashwauk, to retain his seat. Art Toms of Coleraine was elected commissioner in District 3.
Nov. 9, 1950-The Itasca Chapter of Izaak Walton received its charter at ceremonies marked by an address by Gov. Luther W. Youngdahl.
Nov. 9, 1950-Voters of School District 1 in Grand Rapids approved the $1.5 million bond issue.
Nov. 9, 1950-Cornell MacNeil, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Walter MacNeil of Bigfork, has completed his engagement as the star of the opera, “The Consul,” on Broadway.
1960
Nov. 7, 1960-Mrs. Marlene Kempie of Ball Club died from injuries received when she apparently jumped from a vehicle on the Bass Lake Road.
Nov. 7, 1960-A proposal for establishing a community recreation board of five members was approved by the Youth and Community Council.
Nov. 10, 1960-Elmer L. Andersen, a frequent visitor to Itasca County during his successful campaign for governor, said that he will start work on the Iron Range’s economic problems before he takes office Jan. 1.
Nov. 10, 1960-Ty Bischoff of Bigfork upset incumbent John McMahon for clerk of court and T.O. Pederson of Bigfork and Alf Madsen of Grand Rapids retained their positions on the county board in the election. Itasca County reported 17,884 registered voters turned out.
1970
Nov. 5, 1970-A delegation from Sugar Lake requested to the county board that the classification of Sugar Lake be changed from general development to one of recreational development.
Nov. 5, 1970-Itasca County remained in the ranks of the DFL at the election, with a majority of its 15,337 votes going to elect candidates of that party. State Sen. Norbert Arnold won re-election over Art Frick Sr. while Norman Prahl appeared the winner over Robert L. Hall in 58B. Orton H. Hepola was elected county auditor and Sheriff John Muhar was re-elected. George Predovich and George Orlovich retained their seats as county commissioners. Walter C. Brink apparently upset incumbent Lloyd Nesseth in District 1
Nov. 5, 1970-Sen. Walter Mondale took a tour of Grand Rapids.
Nov. 19, 1970-No official papers have been filed but it appears that at least one of the close legislative races in this district will be contested. M.K. (Dutch) Cragun, who lost District 58A to Bill Walker, was reported to have given his attorney the go-ahead for contesting the election. Walker received 5,831 votes to Cragun’s 5,797.
1980
Nov. 6, 1980-Bob Lemen appears to be the winner in the 3B legislative representative race in Itasca County over Carolyn McBride and Robert Hall. Shirley Jokinen earned re-election to the county board while Margaret Matalamaki defeated incumbent Alf Madsen in another commissioner race. A total of 21,913 voters turned out in the county.
Nov. 10, 1980-The Itasca County Canvassing Board completed its task of recounting ballots cast in the Legislative 3B race for candidates Bob Lemen, Carolyn McBride and Bob Hall. The final tally put the total ballot count at 6,816 for Lemen, 6,637 for McBride and 4,065 for Hall.
Nov. 10, 1980-Plywood Minnesota has come to Grand Rapids. Chuck Miller manages the business, which opened two weeks ago.
1990
Nov. 7, 1990-In the election, Bob Serich was elected sheriff while three new county commissioners will be seated. Leo Trunt defeated Doug Carpenter, Jay Braford defeated Bob Roufs, and Bob Williams also won. John Muhar defeated Hugh Cameron for county attorney. Susan Zeige, Dave Rabas and Bill Powers all earned District 318 School Board seats.
Nov. 7, 1990-Two men were injured from gunshot wounds and two die in the woods as the Minnesota firearms deer hunting season began.
Nov. 11, 1990-A pilot program for washing nondisposable trays in School District 318 lunchrooms is helping the environment, the schools and the community.
Nov. 11, 1990-A drug elimination project for Inger, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, focuses on Ojibwe tradition and recreational activities as a means of fighting drug use and drug-related crime.
Nov. 11, 1990-The Itasca County Canvass Board met to tally the official county numbers from the general election to be certified by the state.
Nov. 11, 1990-The final vote tabulation in the School District 316 Board election has Bill Cromell and Marcia Melgeorge elected to the board.
Nov. 11, 1990-Bill Kirwin passed the president’s gavel to Ken Lundgren at the annual dinner of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.
Nov. 11, 1990-The first phase of a feasibility study on whether Grand Rapids should build a second covered facility with a sheet of ice has been completed, and according to the findings, there appears to be a reasonable and justification for looking at a new structure.
2000
Nov. 8, 2000-In the election, it appears Bob Lessard defeated Ron Dicklich in the Senate District 3 while Loren Solberg defeated Catherine McLynn in District 3B. Tom Saxhaug defeated Matt Huju and Bob Frick topped Mary Ives in county commissioner races.
Nov. 12, 2000-Redevelopment of downtown Grand Rapids to provide adequate turning lanes through town will require demolition of buildings and relocation of families and businesses.
Nov. 12, 2000-Sen. Paul Wellstone listened and commented as several area agencies listed various poverty problems which exist in Itasca County at the Hunger and Shelter Forum in Grand Rapids.
Nov. 12, 2000-Jeffrey Paul Johnson, 33, Finland, Minn., was killed on a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 169 near Keewatin.
2010
Nov. 7, 2010-Some of the winners in the election were Chip Cravaack for Eighth District U.S. House and Vic Williams as sheriff.
Nov. 7, 2010-Wes Libbey, 101, long-time pillar of the Grand Rapids community and legendary conservationist for northern Minnesota, died.
Nov. 10, 2010-Other notables elected during the recent event were Greg Hagy, mayor of Cohasset, and Dale Adams in Grand Rapids.
Nov. 10, 2010-Honor Flight Network, a national non-profit organization created solely to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices and transports then to Washington, D.C., to visit and reflect at their memorials, may come to Grand Rapids.
Nov. 10, 2010-An incident involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent near the Itasca County/Beltrami County border is currently under investigation. The agent was driving on Highway 71 near Funkley when he was stopped by two suspects. He was removed from the vehicle at gunpoint and forced into the ditch. The suspects then fled the scene. The FBI is investigating the incident.
