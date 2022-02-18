1902
The Feb. 22, 1902 edition of the Herald-Review was not available.
1912
Feb. 21, 1912-The District One School Board plans to make sweeping changes in accordance with the new Holmberg Act. One act will be to centralize the school district with probable centers in Warba, Blackberry, Grand Rapids, Cohasset, Bigfork and points in the long range.
Feb. 21, 1912-The practicability of replacing the private St. Benedict’s Hospital with a new modern structure is being considered.
1922
Feb. 22, 1922-Despite every effort that is being made by the county commissioners to keep the highways of the county open for traffic, the snow continues to pile up, and in places where exposed to the winds, the drifts are many feet deep. Travel is very difficult.
1932
Feb. 24, 1932-Much interest is manifested in the hearings at Deer River where the application of the Minneapolis and Rainy River Railway for permission to discontinue services is being heard.
Feb. 24, 1932-Rumor that the day trains on the Great Northern Railroad would be discontinued were discounted by the visit of Superintendent F.D. Kelsey to Grand Rapids.
1942
Feb. 18, 1942-Representatives of the J.C. Penney Co. were in Grand Rapids and plan for opening of their own store here in the early part of April.
Feb. 18, 1942-Harmond Grabert, employed by the Poor and Hospital Commission and the county home since August 1941, is short with his accounts with the county. The case is under investigation and Grabert is no longer connected with the commission.
1952
Feb. 21, 1952-Master Sergeant James Anderson, Grand Rapids, has been awarded the Silver Star Award for gallantry in Korea.
Feb. 21, 1952-Mary Ann Mickelson is valedictorian of the Class of 1952 at Grand Rapids High School. Gale Benzing is the salutatorian.
Feb. 21, 1952-Patsy Murphy was named queen of the Warba Winter Carnival. Alpha Crandall was named queen of the Hill City Winter Carnival.
1962
Feb. 19, 1962-First place was awarded the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for its use of news photographs throughout the year in the 1961 in the Minnesota Newspapers Association statewide contest.
Feb. 22, 1962-Itasca County has 15,675 housing units.
Feb. 22, 1962-Airman 3/C Douglas D. Malcolm of Deer River was among crew members of the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Randolph anxiously scanning the skies during recovery operations for astronaut John Glenn.
1972
Feb. 17, 1972-George F. Hageman, 69, prominent Bovey businessman and civic leader, died.
Feb. 17, 1972-Citizens requesting the reconstruction of County Road 49 in the Wabana-Balsam area were represented at the county board meeting.
Feb. 21, 1972-Mrs. Keith Seward of Grand Rapids was named among the “Outstanding Young Women of America” in the 1971 edition.
1982
Feb. 18, 1982-The Grand Rapids City Council approved the creation of a tax increment financing district for the development of a downtown mall.
Feb. 18, 1982-Terry Greenside was named to succeed James Sullivan as zoning officer for Itasca County.
Feb. 22, 1982-Based on Minnesota Health Department staff recommendations, Hill City Ambulance Service has been denied a request for an extended service area license.
1992
Feb. 19, 1992-Donald A. Bittner, 18, Staples, has been sentenced for fifth degree assault for beating Alfred Maisio before his death Aug. 4,1991, at a party in Onteneagen Township, Maisio was run over while trying to escape Bittner.
2002
Feb. 17, 2002-One of four candidates for the two positions of Grand Rapids Police Department’s division commanders is currently under investigation by city officials. A complaint has been filed against candidate Greg Hopkins.
Feb. 17, 2002-A House and Senate committee both pushed forward a bill to designate Eric Enstrom’s photograph “Grace” as the official state photograph.
Feb. 17, 2002-A Grand Rapids woman, Michelle Renae Forbord, 33, is dead after an alleged fall from a moving vehicle.
Feb. 20, 2002-State Senate and House leadership came to an agreement on solving the state’s $1.95 billion deficit that leaves the Minnesota Minerals 21st Century Fund untouched. But some House DFLers said they may not back the brokered budget deal which would leave it vulnerable to a governor’s veto.
Feb. 20, 2002-Sgt. Greg Hopkins of the Grand Rapids Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The nature of the complaint and action were not revealed.
Feb. 20, 2002-Dustin Duwayne Guddeck, 23, rural Bovey, died in a one-vehicle accident on County Road 70, about five miles south of Marble in Trout Lake Township.
