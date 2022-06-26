1902
June 28, 1902-Leonard A. Rosing of Cannon Falls was unanimously nominated for governor by a united Democracy.
1912
June 26, 1912-Editors of northern Minnesota met in Grand Rapids for their annual session. The citizens of Grand Rapids, Coleraine, Bovey and Cohasset welcomed the newspaper men. Gov. Eberhart also was present.
1922
June 28, 1922-One of the largest summer resorts in northern Minnesota is now being constructed at Winnibigoshish Dam. The Northland Camps, Inc. has now 14 of its 35 projected buildings constructed. The name of the camp is A-Be-We-Ning, the Chippewa word for resting place.
June 28, 1922-Otto I. Bergh, Grand Rapids, was chosen president of a new organization that will be called the Civic and Commerce Association of Northern Minnesota.
1932
June 29, 1932-C.K. Blandin, president of the Blandin Paper Co., is entertaining some distinguished guests this week at his summer home on Mary Lake in the north central part of Itasca County. The most distinguished member of the party is Judge Kenesaw M. Landis, known as the czar of baseball.
1942
June 24, 1942-Glen Craig, who escaped from the Wisconsin state prison at Waupun on June 6, was captured on June 16, at his sister’s home in Lawrence Lake Township.
June 24, 1942-Four young people drowned in Deer Lake about 15 miles east of Effie. Three of the victims were from Bustitown, east of Effie. They are Donna Bullock, 17, Ida May Lund, 16, and Donald Daniels, 18. Another victim was Earl Lyckholm, 19, Side Lake.
1952
June 26, 1952-Pike rearing ponds at Lake Winnibigoshish were dedicated.
June 26, 1952-Minnesota’s champion lumberjack, John Erickson of Bigfork, will defend his chopping and sawing titles at a Lumberjack Day celebration at Bigfork on July 4.
June 26, 1952-A.L. LaFreniere, publisher of the Deer River News for the past eight years, sold the newspaper to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Spadafore of Proctor.
1962
June 25, 1962-Judy Fraser is the new Pike for Vets queen, and also the new Miss Grand Rapids.
Ed. note: There was no June 29, 1962 edition available.
1972
June 26, 1972-Richard “Rick” Streeter, a 1972 graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, will become affiliated with the new clinic addition of the Northern Itasca Hospital and Convalescent and Nursing Care Unit at Bigfork.
June 29, 1972-County Advisory Planing Commission members gave unanimous approval to Isle View additions at the northwest end of King’s Bay on Pokegama Lake.
June 29, 1972-A Hanna Mining Co. request for an injunction to halt what it calls “illegal work stoppage” at three Iron Range operations was denied by U.S. District Court Judge Miles Lord in St. Paul.
1982
June 23, 1982-Some time this spring, no one is exactly sure when, the outlet of Miller Lake, located in a secluded valley north of Amen Lake, gave way. Torrents of water cut a ravine 100 feet wide and 40 feet deep, draining most of which had been the picturesque little lake. Formerly 16 acres in size, the banks now slope to a puddle of about five acres.
June 23, 1982-Wayne Boynton, 72, saved the lives of four people who had capsized their family fishing boat on Little Rice Lake in Itasca County.
June 27, 1982-Tim Graupmann, a 1980 graduate of Grand Rapids High School and a member of the 1982 Itasca Community College baseball team, signed with the Minnesota Twins. He was one of 600 young players who tried out at the Minneapolis Metrodome, and was one of two who signed.
1992
June 24, 1992-Grand Rapids Herald-Review publisher Charles Johnson announced the appointment of Ron Oleheiser as general manager of operations at the newspaper.
June 24, 1992-The railroad shutdown which occurred at midnight last night across the country could seriously affect local industry if it continues for too many days.
June 28, 1992-Shay’s Family Restaurant and the three apartments above it were gutted by fire.
June 28, 1992-The tentative 1992 budget presented to the District 318 School Board showed expenditures could outpace revenue by nearly $338,000 in the Grand Rapids district.
2002
June 23, 2002-The difficulty of interpreting information fairly while encouraging community discussion and involvement continue to be issues surrounding the proposed Rapids Power co-generational power plant.
June 26, 2002-A grand jury convened in Itasca County to determine if indictments will be brought against 24-year-old Brett Lessard. Lessard alleges his gun accidentally discharged and killed a Cohasset woman in his home in April while he was posing for a photography class assignment.
