1902
The March 1, 1902 edition of the Herald-Review was not available.
1912
Feb. 28, 1912-Charles Johnson, a homesteader of the Stingy Lake country, was killed by James McGuire in a drunken quarrel.
1922
March 1, 1922-Gavro Vujovich, 30, was shot and killed during a party at Snowball location, just east of Calumet. Sam Kovacevich admitted the killing but claimed he shot in self defense.
March 1, 1922-The C.T. Heenan Dry Goods Store opened in Grand Rapids.
1932
March 2, 1932-While digging in the middle of the block immediately east of the county hospital, men employed in excavation work discovered pieces of an old pine box that contained the skeleton and other remains of a man. Residents recall that a cemetery was once located in that area.
March 2, 1932-Final arguments on the hearing on the proposed abandonment of the Minneapolis and Rainy River Railroad were made in a hearing at Deer River.
1942
Feb. 25, 1942-During the next few weeks, final work on the addition to the Blandin Paper Co. power plant will be completed. A turbine generator is being installed.
Feb. 25, 1942-Harmond Grabert, until early this month manager for the Itasca County Hospital and county home, pleaded guilty to a charge of forgery. He will be sentenced later.
Feb. 25, 1942-Ellen LaPier, 61, died of burns received in an accident at her cabin in Deer River.
Feb. 25, 1942-Cpl. Cyrus D. Fish of Island Lake is a prisoner of the Japanese, captured at Wake Island.
1952
Feb. 28, 1952-A growing need for adequate auditorium and gymnasium facilities in Grand Rapids was discussed by a group of 25 men interested in the problem.
Feb. 28, 1952-The Rev. E.C. Steffy resigned as pastor of the Church of Christ in Cohasset. He will devote more time for youth work around the county.
1962
Feb. 26, 1962-Points of disagreement are narrowing between forest industries and the state and federal forest services over land exchange policies.
Feb. 26, 1962-District 318 plans for moving behind-the-wheel training in high school driver education classes to summers, effective next year, were questioned.
(There was no front page available for the March 1, 1962 edition of the Herald-Review.)
1972
Feb. 24, 1972-Mr. and Mrs. Harry V. McFadden and their six children of northwestern Itasca County have been named Minnesota Farm Family for 1971 by the Farmers Home Administration of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Feb. 24, 1972-James Lang, ninth grade science teacher at the Grand Rapids Junior High School, is one of 87 qualified teachers nominated for Teacher of the Year for 1972.
Feb. 28, 1972-Ninety-seven drivers netted more than $2,500 for the March of Dimes in the Snowmobile Marathon conducted Feb. 26.
1982
Feb. 25, 1982-Accused murderer Audie Lynn Fox has been found competent to stand trial in the Oct. 29, 1981 shooting death of Itasca County Deputy Sheriff Robert “Beefy” Lawson.
Feb. 25, 1982-Inspections of the Itasca County Jail by fire, health and integrity found few faults which could be considered major but did uncover a number of minor problems.
March 1, 1982-A false tooth could be the undoing of a man accused of the Nov. 4, 1981 burglary of Reed Drug Store. The false tooth was traced back to the Minneapolis man charged in the case.
1992
Feb. 26, 1992-A recent summary judgment favoring the Blandin Paper Co. could have set a precedent for employees seeking reimbursement for time off because their children are injured or sick.
March 1, 1992-Warba Elementary School parents will ask the District 318 School Board to keep their school open.
2002
Feb. 24, 2002-A 45-year old male is sought in connection with an eight-month drug investigation that reeled in more than $86,000 in raw methamphetamine chemicals in the Island Lake area northwest of Grand Rapids.
Feb. 24, 2002-The survival of the Forest History Center is almost assured with the state Legislature’s passage of a budget bill that significantly reduces the governor’s proposed $4 million cut to the Minnesota Historical Society.
Feb. 27, 2002-Grand Rapids native Jim Hoolihan has been named 2002 Herald-Review Citizen of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.