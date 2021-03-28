1901
March 30, 1901-The regular spring opening of Itasca Mercantile Co. was conducted.
March 30, 1901-The Minnesota Telephone and Electric Light Co. will have a plant located in Grand Rapids by June 1.
1911
March 29, 1911-To assist the farmers who own land in the burned out district, the Legislature enacted a law which is now in force appropriating $25,000 which will be used to furnish free grass seed to the owners of land who are not in a position to purchase seed.
March 29, 1911-George Moores resigned as night watchman in Grand Rapids and will be replaced by Thomas Trainor.
1921
March 30, 1921-Veteran hunter M.D. Fairbanks says a change in bounty laws is needed.
March 30, 1921-A Nashwauk man will be deported due to his illegal gambling operations and for perjury.
March 30, 1921-Henry Nelson of Marble died in an automobile accident near Coleraine.
March 30, 1921-Charles Chalberg will build a large garage in Grand Rapids on Fourth Street.
March 30, 1921-Delbert Smith, Nashwauk, who allegedly held up a mail car near Elk River, killed a mail clerk and escaped with $50,000, was arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah.
1931
April 1, 1931-Voters of the Greenway school district approved an addition on the Calumet School.
April 1, 1931-The Marino Electric Co. opened in Grand Rapids. A. Marino of Duluth is owner.
April 1, 1931-Lester Phifer was indicted on charges of manslaughter in the second degree in the death of Mrs. William Mallette.
April 1, 1931-Fred Burke, Chicago gangster known in Itasca County under the name of “Church,” wanted for the so-called St. Valentine’s Day gang killing in Chicago in 1929, and for the killing of a policeman in St. Joseph, Mich., in 1930, is in jail in Missouri.
1941
March 26, 1941-Peter Phillip O’Brien, 72, Grand Rapids, a well-known resident, died.
March 26, 1941-Alfred R. Carlson, Minneapolis fireman, was found guilty of criminal negligence in the operation of an automobile in which he struck and killed Martin Thompson and Paul Swenson in Grand Rapids on Feb. 22. He will receive a term in prison.
1951
March 29, 1951-Bruce Andrews, 7, Grand Rapids, was killed when struck by a car south of the village limits on Highway 169.
March 29, 1951-Mrs. Adolph Sitz, woman’s page editor of the Herald-Review, will be honored as Woman of the Year by the Grand Rapids Business and Professional Women’s Club.
March 29, 1951-Jack Willhite was presented the Outstanding Student Award at the North Central School of Agriculture in Grand Rapids.
March 29, 1951-Mrs. Sam Kirkes, 80, Bovey, was killed in an automobile accident a mile east of Keewatin.
March 29, 1951-Sophia Rantala, 75, Cloverdale, was killed in an automobile accident on Highway 65 north of Nashwauk.
1961
March 27, 1961-County Auditor R.J. Whaling was on the witness stand as trial resumed in the suit brought against School District 316 by five iron mining companies. Mining companies have charged the district and its board of education with violating the cash basis law and making illegal fund transfers.
March 30, 1961-H.B. (Ben) Hafar, 66, longtime Wendigo farmer and civic leader, died.
March 30, 1961-Forty persons attended an organizational meeting of the Itasca County Chapter of the Minnesota Association for Retarded Children. Mrs. K.V. Hickman is president.
March 30, 1961-Radar has joined the Grand Rapids police force. A radar timer will be used to enforce speed limits throughout the village.
March 30, 1961-Dr. James E. Seay, general and thoracic surgeon, has joined the staff of Itasca Clinic in Grand Rapids.
1971
March 25, 1971-A tornado spotting and warning system for Itasca County was explained to 102 residents of virtually every corner of the county at a meeting in Grand Rapids.
March 25, 1971-District 318 School Board members unanimously approved a salary schedule for 1971-72 as recommended by its Salary Committee. Total cost of the package is $203,000.
March 25, 1971-Kenneth V. Hickman, editor of the Herald-Review, will receive the Conservation Editorialist Award at the Northwest Boat, Sports and Travel Show in Minneapolis.
March 25, 1971-The Itasca County Board refused to go along with the recommendation of a committee it had appointed several weeks ago to institute a one-year ban on 245 T-herbicide.
March 29, 1971-Merril Woodmark has been named director of Camp Hiawatha for the 1971 season.
March 29, 1971-Michael J. Bogdanovich, 14, Bovey, died of an accidental gunshot wound.
1981
March 26, 1981-The Grand Rapids City Council passed a resolution voicing its opposition to a bill before the Minnesota Legislature which would allow mobile homes to be erected within the city.
March 30, 1981-A $100 per month limitation on gasoline for area conservation officers has been lifted.
March 30, 1981-Minnesota DNR pilot Donald Glaser, Grand Rapids, has been dismissed effective March 30. He was fired following his suspension last month due to allegations of misuse of state funds and equipment.
1991
March 27, 1991-Approximately 20,000 gallons of milky effluent spilled into the Mississippi River from a break in a Blandin Paper Co. flume which carries waste water. The flume transports the waste water to a nearby pipeline which in turn carries it to the Grand Rapids Waste Water Treatment facility. The paper mill was closed after the spill.
March 27, 1991-The Metropolitan Council in the Twin Cities has developed a long-term plan where water from mine pits in Itasca County will be transported to the Mississippi River which in turn would bring more water to other southern water users on the river, including the Twin Cities.
March 27, 1991-The Itasca County Human Services Board voted to authorize a bid to be submitted on the purchase of the former Northland Church Alive building east of Grand Rapids to meet the office needs of the department.
March 27, 1991-The Itasca County Board voted to sign a permit application with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for waste tire storage of up to 55,000 tires at the Itasca County Landfill.
March 31, 1991-Shirley Ann Phillips, 52, her son Kenneth W. Long, 23, and Richard V. Sims, 23, all of Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to the robbery of the Calumet branch of the Itasca State Bank.
March 31, 1991-Itasca County Commissioners supported a change in the county courthouse smoking policy and affirmed that the public health department does, indeed, belong in the building.
See review, page 8B
2001
March 28, 2001-The Hill City school district was forced to make staff and program reductions to keep declining enrollment and state funding reductions in check.
March 28, 2001-A new railroad spur will connect Coleraine and Cohasset. It will allow coal to be brought out of Wyoming into the Boswell Energy Center.
March 28, 2001-An Itasca County grand jury will convene for a Hibbing man, Gene William Carpenter, 33, charged in the murder of two Keewatin residents on March 20.
April 1, 2001-Itasca County grew by 3,129 residents, an increase of 8 percent from when the last census was taken in 1990.
April 1, 2001-A kitty cat has come home after making a fantastic 350-mile trek from Worthington in southern Minnesota to his home in Cohasset. The unbelievable trip took almost a year. Charcoal the cat returned to the family of Shirley and Larry Mason.
April 1, 2001-Despite lower enrollments in School District 318, a new middle school is still needed.
2011
March 27, 2011-Range legislators are frustrated and infuriated after a bill to cut $60 million to the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board’s economic development fund was cleared in a House committee.
March 27, 2011-When Itasca County Coordinator Irene Koski retires at the end of May, so will the position of coordinator.
March 27, 2011-Conveyance of Tioga Beach to the City of Cohasset will now be in the hands of the Itasca County Board.
March 30, 2011-After a standing room only public hearing, the Grand Rapids City Council approved a zoning change for the former Jehovah Witnesses Kingdom Hall property for a move for the GRACE House.
March 30, 2011-Sen. Tom Saxhaug of Grand Rapids is pushing for immediate legislation to attack the spread of aquatic invasive species in Minnesota’s lakes, rivers and streams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.