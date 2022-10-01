1902
Oct. 4, 1902-The prospect for high wages for men employed in the timber camps was never so good as now. Reports from Blackduck, Grand Rapids, Bemidji, Duluth and other outfitting points indicate a scarcity of men and a corresponding sharp advance in the price of labor in prospect.
1912
Oct. 2, 1912-A part of School District 6 is cut off by the Mississippi River and Island Lake from the main territory of the district. The isolated section contains five or six families with children. The families want a school built, but a recent ruling stated the isolated families can’t have a school.
1922
Oct. 4, 1922-A parade and celebration will be conducted in honor of the formal opening of the Babcock pavement extending from Grand Rapids to Hibbing. The governor has been invited and Hibbing promises to bring 500 cars.
Oct. 4, 1922-A fire wiped out a hotel and buildings in the eastern part of Cohasset, for a loss of about $24,000.
1932
Oct. 5, 1932-A crowd estimated at nearly 7,000 made the highway and bridge dedication in Grand Rapids something to long be mentioned.
1942
Sept. 30, 1942-Mae Johnson, 65, Bovey, died as the result of a traffic accident just south of Hill City.
Sept. 30, 1942-The first iron mine to be opened in Arbo Township, the Buckeye, is being stripped.
Sept. 30, 1942-Kathleen Madson and Marlys Stiner, two young ladies who have aided Herb Brier in each of his street sales of war bonds and stamps, have earned the privilege of wearing MacArthur Medals.
1952
Oct. 2, 1952-S.E. Heller and James Zien, two former Grand Rapids residents, purchased the famed Criterion Cafe in St. Paul.
Oct. 2, 1952-Approval of three-quarters of a million dollar bond issue for enlargement and improvement of the Itasca Memorial Hospital will be asked of the voters of Itasca County at the Nov. 4, general election.
1962
Oct. 1, 1962-Robert J. Linney, president of Reserve Mining Co. at Silver Bay, will be the chief speaker at the annual Chamber of Commerce Banquet in Grand Rapids.
Oct. 4, 1962-County commissioners have authorized County Attorney Ben Grussendorf to hire appraisers to obtain independent valuations of property which may be involved in court cases.
Oct. 4, 1962-William G. King was elected president of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce.
1972
Oct. 2, 1972-Chief Judge Edward J. Devitt of the U.S. District Court of St. Paul has ruled in favor of the village of Grand Rapids and Blandin Paper Co. in a suit brought by Harold G. Hawkinson of Grand Rapids. Hawkinson claimed damages against the village and the paper firm for “their allegedly causing depreciation in value of his riverfront property (the former Alpine Chalet) by depositing waste and refuse materials into the Mississippi River without authority, and by negligently installing a sewer pipe in the bed of the river upstream from his property and in so doing leaving a rock abutment which actions allegedly occasioned the deposit of wood chips and bark in front of his property.”
Oct. 2, 1972-Minnesota Experimental City Authority narrowed its consideration of sites to four, including one in northern Aitkin County.
Oct. 5, 1972-Arthur H. Frick, 76, former Itasca Count agent and state representative from this area, died.
1982
Sept. 29, 1982-District 318 School Board members approved an estimated 1982 levy of $6,591,262, an increase of more than $1 million over the 1981 levy.
Sept. 29, 1982-Daryl Arthur Kemp, 38, Floodwood, was arraigned on charges of attempted murder in the first degree and assault in the second degree in Itasca County Court. Kemp is accused of entering the Red Eye Saloon in Swan River with a shotgun and firing two shots.
Oct. 3, 1982-Grand Rapids Mayor Vern Sackett and Ed Ericson, city administrator, traveled to Chicago, Ill., and returned knowing that up to $600,000 from the federal Economic Development Administration is earmarked for the city for a downtown business district mall.
1992
Sept. 30, 1992-The Grand Rapids City Council voted to spend about $2,000 to purchase a Speed Controller to increase drivers’ awareness of their speeds within the city.
Sept. 30, 1992-The suit filed against Itasca County and its sheriff, Bob Serich, by Cowles Media and the Duluth News Tribune has been settled. Following a July order by Ninth District Court Judge Russell A. Anderson saying the Minnesota Data Practices Act has been violated by Serich, though not intentionally, both sides settled the issues remaining in the case out of court. These mainly involved courts’ costs and attorneys’ fees. The settlement totaled $15,000 and will be paid by Itasca County insurance. The newspapers pressed the suit after Serich refused to name the two men being held as suspects in the June 1991 murder of Carin Streufert.
Sept. 30, 1992-The woman who told Itasca County authorities she has had amnesia since Sept. 18, was identified as Kimberly Ann Vermillion, 20, Wincester, Pa.
Sept. 30, 1992-Development plans for Mount Itasca got a big boost when the Itasca Development Corp. offered the Coleraine recreation area a chairlift at no cost, which is situated at Sugar Hills.
Oct. 4, 1992-With Minnesota becoming a battlefield for three national discount chains, it is more important than ever that the state’s small-town retail and specialty stores create a service and product niche that the big stores can’t duplicate.
2002
Sept. 29, 2002-Education Minnesota–Greenway Local 1330 announces that it will file an unfair labor practices lawsuit against School District 316, Superintendent Bill Makinen and school board members. The union charges that Makinen and the school district are violating the Minnesota Public Employment Labor Relations Act by “failing to meet and negotiate in good faith; unilaterally imposing a freeze on salaries and benefits and failing to comply with the terms of its existing contract with the union.”
Oct. 2, 2002-A difficult financial situation compounded by a labor dispute have resulted in legal action being taken against the Greenway school district.
Oct. 2, 2002-Construction of a fence to keep the deer out of the Grand Rapids Airport has commenced.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.