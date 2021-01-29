1901
01-The idea of making much of Minnesota a national park is deader than old Rameses.
Feb. 2, 1901-William H. Hill of Swanton, Vt., is considering Grand Rapids as a site to establish a creamery.
Feb. 2, 1901-In a decision handed down by the Minnesota Supreme Court that has interest in Itasca County, owners of land sold for delinquent taxes can redeem same by paying the amount for which the property was sold with regular interest.
Feb. 2, 1901-L.W. Nelson was killed by a falling tree at one of Sherry’s camps near Grand Rapids.
1911
Feb. 1, 1911-Grand Rapids is to have a cooperative creamery and will operate under the name of Itasca Creamery Association. Officers of the cooperative are A.J. McGuire, president; and Neil McKinley, O.J. Niles, A.M. Sisler, William Hoolihan, E.M. Buck and F.B. Gran.
Feb. 1, 1911-A jury found Joe Bowstring not guilty in the murder of John Caldwell on the shores of Sand Lake. Bowstring confessed that he killed Caldwell for assaulting his wife, Susan Bowstring.
Feb. 1, 1911-The Bass Brook Township Board agreed to purchase a site for a cemetery to be located near Cohasset.
1921
Feb. 2, 1921-J.J. Nartzik, head of the local veneer plant, died suddenly in Chicago, Ill.
Feb. 2, 1921-The veneer factory in Grand Rapids is now running. One lathe is operating with many logs being received at the local mill.
Feb. 2, 1921-Many interesting suggestions are being made for a new name for Grand Rapids.
1931
Feb. 4, 1931-C.C. Baker was hired to remain as head of the Grand Rapids school district.
Feb. 4, 1931-Grand Rapids has been chosen as headquarters by the Minnesota Forestry Production Department.
Feb. 4, 1931-The Grand Rapids Library will observe the date of its founding. The building is 25 years old.
1941
Jan. 29, 1941-Floyd Weaver sold his Walter’s Electric business in Grand Rapids to Isaac and Toivo Muotka of Bovey.
Jan. 29, 1941-Thomas Hanson, who contested the re-election of Dominic Emanuel as trustee of the village of Keewatin, was declared elected in a decision filed by Judge Alfred W. Thwing.
Jan. 29, 1941-The Rev. and Mrs. Hohn M. Hennessy are expected to arrive where he will serve as rector of Christ Memorial Episcopal Church.
1951
Feb. 1, 1951-An emergency radio network was organized in Grand Rapids.
Feb. 1, 1951-More than 100 people met to organize a tennis club which will seek to obtain playing facilities.
Feb. 1, 1951-Lawrence O. Randall was named Outstanding Young Man of 1950 at the Junior Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award Banquet in Grand Rapids.
1961
Feb. 2, 1961-District 318 teachers proposed a salary schedule for 1961-62 which would cost an estimated $123,850 more than the present contracts.
Feb. 2, 1961-Dairymen’s Union members started picketing the Lakeland and Itasca creameries in Grand Rapids. A request has been made by the union for $4.56 per hundred pounds for Class 1 bottling milk.
Feb. 2, 1961-M.A. Hanna Co. announced that 400 employees currently in a laid-off position will be recalled to work during the week of Feb. 6.
Feb. 6, 1961-An early-evening fire took the lives of two elderly Bigfork residents and destroyed two small buildings near the business district. Ole Kjeldahl, 68, and Ella Parqharson, 75, died in the fire.
Feb. 6, 1961-State Sen. Vladimir Shipka has introduced a bill which would establish a salary schedule for Itasca County officials and take them off the fee system.
1971
Jan. 28, 1971-The District 318 School Board approved an expanding vocational education program.
Jan. 28, 1971-The Itasca County Board resolved to give further consideration to proposals by Izaak Walton League members that the board institute a county-wide ban on the use of lethal DDT and 245-T insecticide and herbicide.
Feb. 1, 1971-As a result of the ruling by the Office of the Attorney General of Minnesota, who cited the precedent of previous rulings by attorneys general, the disputed 3.2 beer license for Jim Rebrovich on the Scenic Highway is void and must be retracted by the county board.
Feb. 1, 1971-A break in an eight-inch transmission line of the Northern Natural Gas Transmission Co. just south of Keewatin halted service for a couple of days.
Feb. 1, 1971-Aldred J. Withoff will be the new vice president and general manager of Blandin Wood Products Co.
1981
Jan. 29, 1981-District 318 Superintendent James Sauter will present recommendations for $400,000 in budget cuts for the next year at a school board meeting.
Jan. 29, 1981-Official dedication of the long-awaited Myles Reif Performing Arts Center at Grand Rapids will be conducted Jan. 31.
Jan. 29, 1981-Tyne Mike, Itasca Community College art instructor, has been selected Outstanding Minnesota Art Educator of the Year by the Minnesota Art Educators Council.
Feb. 2, 1981-Dedicated recently, the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center drew its first near-capacity crowd for a Concordia College choir concert.
Feb. 2, 1981-Dr. Robert T. Skelly of Grand Rapids has been presented the Shotwell Award for significant contribution to the field of medicine.
Feb. 2, 1981-John E. Paulson joined the editorial staff of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
1991
Jan. 30, 1991-Grand Rapids Dr. Robert T. Kelly will retire this month after 39 years of family practice in Itasca County.
Jan. 30, 1991-Wal-Mart in Grand Rapids conducted its grand opening.
Jan. 30, 1991-Lee Alto, speech and debate coach at Grand Rapids High School, has been named Minnesota Debate Teachers Association Coach of the Year.
Feb. 3, 1991-Former District 4 County Commissioner and Harris Town Board member Harold LaPlant, 66, died.
2001
Jan. 31, 2001-Local State Rep. Loren Solberg has gone on record stating he will not support a school voucher proposal which provides parents with state funds to send their children to private schools.
Jan. 31, 2001-Jim Hoolihan, who recently completed six years as mayor of Grand Rapids, has taken on the challenge of chairing the Blandin Foundation Board of Trustees.
Feb. 4, 2001-A 1,000-seat, six-screen movie theater, family restaurant, convenience store, and a small strip mall were part of a draft development proposal presented to the Grand Rapids Planning Commission by Security Development Co., Inc. of Eden Prairie.
Feb. 4, 2001-Larry A. Unger, Itasca County recorder wince 1987, has been recognized by his peers and selected as the 1995 Recorder of the Year.
Feb. 4, 2001-The Minnesota DNR has changed the name of Squaw Lake, in the northwest corner of Itasca State Park’, to Lake Ozawindib in honor of an Ojibwe Indian guide who showed the explorer Henry Schoolcraft where the headwaters of the Mississippi River lay.
2011
Jan. 30, 2011-Itasca County Commissioners made a decision to approve $3.7 million worth of energy efficiency improvements on county-owned facilities this year.
Feb. 2, 2011-Warba native Nathan Schroeder is defending his 2010 title at this year’s annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon that runs up the North Shore from Duluth to the Gunflint and back.
