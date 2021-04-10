1901
April 13, 1901-Kelly and McDougal’s new saloon, The Royal Buffet, was formally opened.
April 13, 1901-Mining matters at this end of the Range promise great development this year, and we may expect to see iron ore mining an accomplished fact in this vicinity. The Arcturus and Buckeye properties are now being carefully prospected by experienced crews.
April 13, 1901-M. Challa and Dr. Putney are constructing a new sawmill at Ice Lake.
1911
April 12, 1911-Frank F. Price, former county attorney, has been indicted on two charges of perjury.
April 12, 1911-Harry Ochs, William Russ and William Lacey, all Itasca County pioneers, died.
April 12, 1911-A fire at Deer River totally destroyed the Mohr Hotel, the First National Bank and the Seaman-Martin Co. buildings. Damage estimate is about $85,000.
1921
April 13, 1921-Gov. Preus signed the Occupational Tax Bill and the tonnage tax is now on a state law. Many local people sent telegrams asking the governor to refuse to sign the bill.
April 13, 1921-Clarence Bunnell of LaPrairie is the champion individual potato grower in Minnesota.
April 13, 1921-The largest moonshine raid in the history of Itasca County was made at Nashwauk by an Indian agent and two deputies. A total of 250 gallons of moonshine and 10 barrels of mash were confiscated at a farm 10 miles north of Nashwauk. Two Austrians were arrested.
April 13, 1921-E.J. McGowan, 49, Itasca County Register of Deeds and a highly-respected citizen of Itasca County, died.
1931
April 15, 1931-The Grand Rapids Finance Corp. was established. Incorporators of the company are F.E. King, C.R. King and F.E. King Jr., all of King Lumber Co.
April 15, 1931-Fire destroyed business buildings in Bovey, causing not less than $90,000 in damages. Erik Johnson’s business, the Jim Mehmet building, the Shustarich Palm Garden and Herman Green Restaurant were all burnt.
April 15, 1931-Fred J. Stevens, former Grand Rapids publisher, died at Sioux Falls, S.D.
April 15, 1931-Application has been made by the Minneapolis and Rainy River Railway Co. for permission to abandon its entire 63-mile system from Deer River to the Bigfork Valley.
1941
April 9, 1941-Judith Meyers, 4, was killed when struck by a car while playing in Grand Rapids.
April 9, 1941-Two three-day conferences of leaders in the state Civilian Conservation Corps organization will be conducted in Grand Rapids.
April 9, 1941-Mrs. Elmer Bullock of Effie was selected as the first place winner in the Best Homemaker Contest among FSA borrowers.
1951
April 12, 1951-Frank E. King, 71, president of the King Lumber Co. of Grand Rapids, died.
April 12, 1951-JoAnn Kling, Greenway High School student, won the Itasca County Spelling Bee and will compete in the state tournament in Minneapolis.
1961
April 10, 1961-Two persons attended a Planing Commission hearing which had been billed earlier as an opportunity for thorough discussion of comprehensive highway plans in and around Grand Rapids.
April 10, 1961-Transfer of $80,265 from debt redemption or sinking funds to the general fund of School District 316 at Coleraine on Dec. 22, 1960, “was and is illegal,” District Court Judge J.J. Hadler ruled. District 316 is instructed to return to the debt redemption funds the money and to establish separate ledger pages for each of the bond levies from which the funds were taken.
April 13, 1961-Confidence in the future of farming in northeastern Minnesota was expressed by two agricultural leaders at a Family Farm Factory Forum at Grand Rapids.
April 13, 1961-Three members of the District 316 School Board at Coleraine have threatened to resign if the state Legislature fails to make possible additional revenue for the district. Chairman Nick Krmpotich, Peter Marinoff and Gene Gould signed a statement to that effect.
1971
April 8, 1971-“Unusually high water” is predicted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service for the Mississippi Headwaters reservoirs this spring.
April 8, 1971-Permission to hire a domestic relations officer was granted by the county board.
April 8, 1971-An attorney general’s opinion declares that the appointment of Dr. Robert Oftelie to the District 318 School Board “shall continue until the first Monday in January after the general election next following the appointment.”
April 8, 1971-A Minneapolis man’s request for a permit for a 50-site campgrounds at the northeast end of Sugar Lake has been rejected.
April 8, 1971-Fearful of the prospect of a rock festival at some unknown time in the future, the Itasca County Board passed a resolution regulating “large gatherings” outside of established events such as regularly scheduled religious services and sporting events.
April 12, 1971-A bill to make the Big Fork River part of the national wild and scenic river system to “preserve its wilderness qualities” has been introduced in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Walter F. Mondale of Minnesota.
April 12, 1971-Certification to participate in programs developed by the Federal Department of Health, Education and Welfare was received at Itasca State Junior College.
April 12, 1971-T/Sgt. Charles Kannas of rural Bovey was awarded the Bronze Star for meritous service in Vietnam.
April 12, 1971-Howard C. Eichorn will retire as postmaster of Hill City effective April 30, 1971.
1981
April 9, 1981-In an effort to appease and reassure Bass Brook Township and Cohasset area residents, high-ranking officials of Minnesota Power, Lt. Gov. Lou Wangberg, Rep. Robert Lemen and others discussed the Clay Boswell Unit No. 4 noise problem.
April 9, 1981-A grand opening ceremony was conducted at Montavon Motors in Grand Rapids.
April 9, 1981-Minnesota DNR Regional Enforcement Supervisor Donald Fultz has been sent a letter of dismissal by DNR Commissioner Joseph Alexander. The dismissal followed a lengthy internal investigation by the department, with assistance from the Legislative Auditor’s Office.
April 9, 1981-James Stuckey, 2, Nashwauk, died. He had been pulled from the waters of a creek near Bray Lake, northeast of Nashwauk, on April 1, and has been in a Minneapolis hospital since.
April 13, 1981-A schematic design for the remodeling of the Itasca County Jail was presented to the Itasca County Board. Cost of the project is said to be $2,657,900, but that cost could be whittled down.
April 13, 1981-Itasca County Commissioner George S. Orlovich, 70, died. The lifelong resident of the area first took office in District 5 on Jan. 1, 1967. He held the position until his death.
April 13, 1981-A Marble area man, described by Itasca County Sheriff’s Department authorities as being in his mid-20s, is expected to face arraignment on charges of attempted first degree murder and burglary with a tool. Georgia W. Brown, Marble, was admitted to Itasca Memorial Hospital in serious condition suffering from stab wounds in both her neck and side. She apparently surprised the young man when she entered a Marble bar where she worked as a custodian.
April 13, 1981-A 19-year-old Deer River man, Clement Nason, suffered a gunshot wound in the back at a keg party which erupted into fighting at a private residence in the Deer River area. A 27-year-old adult male was arrested in the incident.
1991
April 10, 1991-People overflowed the seats into the hall of the Grand Rapids City Council Chambers responding to zoning changes which could affect their homes and neighborhoods. The majority present was opposed to a proposed zoning reclassification which would create a medical district around Itasca Medial Center and phase out the residential homes use as acceptable over time.
April 10, 1991-A fire destroyed the interior of Snyder’s Custom Cabinet Shop, located north of Grand Rapids.
April 10, 1991-The School District 316 Board asked for Superintendent Ron Maertens’ resignation at a meeting. Following a closed meeting, board member Bill Cromell moved that the record indicate the superintendent had been asked to resign effective June 30.
April 14, 1991-There is a whole lot of changes occurring in the US WEST building in Grand Rapids. Sometime in June, call forwarding, call waiting, add on, conferencing and other telecommunications features known for years in the state’s major metropolitan centers will finally arrive in the Grand Rapids area.
April 14, 1991-Scott L. Altonen, 35, Grand Rapids, was killed in a traffic accident on Sunnybeach Road.
April 14, 1991-John Chell, regional administrator for the Minnesota DNR, has been appointed as assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, effective June 1.
April 14, 1991-Lakehead Pipeline cleanup crews discovered oil has seeped from cracks in the drain tile system which carried part of the March 3 crude oil spill into the Prairie River.
2001
April 11, 2001-The Minnesota Court of Appeals overturned a district court judge’s ruling that repealed the 1996 Iron Range Fiscal Disparities Act.
April 11, 2001-An Itasca County Grand Jury has indicated Gene William Carpenter of Hibbing with two counts of murder in the first degree, felon in the possession of a firearm and motor vehicle theft in the death of Mark Irwin Place Jr. of Keewatin. Two days later, he also was charged by the Itasca County Attorney’s Office with murder in the second degree and kidnapping.
April 15, 2001-The debt load incurred to finance governmental functions and community services in the Grand Rapids area has taken a significant decrease during the last few years.
April 15, 2001-“A Bible camp on Deer Lake is OK, but please don’t zone our lakeshore as commercial,” was the outcry from a majority of people attending a public hearing conducted by the Itasca County Planning Commission.
2011
April 10, 2011-Range legislators “put up a good fight” the past couple weeks trying to block House Republican leadership efforts to take $60 million of IRRRB’s economic development money.
