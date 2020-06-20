1900
June 23, 1900-Log drives are in a decidedly bad way for the want of rain. About 25 million feet of logs are in Swan River alone, but the river is too low to move them. In addition, the hay crop in this vicinity will be a total failure for lack of moisture.
June 23, 1900-The 2-year-old child of John Fraser of LaPrairie died after swallowing liquid fly poison.
June 23, 1900-Three Grand Rapids businesses changed hands. W.J. Kelly sold his saloon to J.B. O’Rielly; John Ryiney sold is saloon to Matt Schumacher; and Minnie Glover sold her confectionery business to George C. Smith.
1910
June 22, 1910-It is expected that the Graham Young Co. will finish the foundation work for the McAlpine Block soon.
June 22, 1910-The Republican County Convention was conducted. D.M. Gunn was endorsed for the Senate for this district.
June 22, 1910-The output of the paper mill has become so large that the floor space will be enlarged and plans will soon be completed for a finishing room to be added to the east end of the main building.
1920
June 23, 1920-Grand Rapids was host to more than 100 motorcycle riders who were on the Gypsy Tour.
June 23, 1920-Plans have been made to drain Four Town Lake in northern Itasca County because it is flooding railroad tracks.
June 23, 1920-Three were arrested and more arrests are expected in regards to a lynching in Duluth.
June 23, 1920-Mike Churich, 4, Keewatin, was struck and killed by an automobile at Keewatin.
1930
June 25, 1930-The Itasca County Board authorized the county auditor to communicate with every town clerk and village clerk in Itasca County and ascertain the condition of welfare recipients in an attempt to reduce costs.
June 25, 1930-The time-honored privilege of boys to possess a swimming hole and to use it undisturbed was affirmed in local court. The case involved a site on the Mississippi River near Deer River.
June 25, 1930-Burglars who have not yet been apprehended entered three offices in the county courthouse, but did not secure any great amount of loot.
June 25, 1930-The First National Bank of Deer River is now entirely owned by local businessmen. Owners are George H. Herreid, M.J. Baker, Fred Breid, W.R. Wallace, S.J. Moran and M.R. Adams.
June 25, 1930-St. Louis County authorities are closing in on the reported killers of game warden Norman D. Fairbanks Sr., who are hiding in woods near Cook.
1940
June 19, 1940-Itasca County will not build a new courthouse this year. The voters of the county decided that when the proposal to issue bonds in the sum of $200,000 was defeated by a margin of 499 votes, 2,684 to 2,185.
June 19, 1940-The New Way Bakery, owned by G.F. Bogie, opened in Grand Rapids.
June 19, 1940-Lawrence Dutton, about 17 of Spang, died as the result of injuries sustained when he was struck by a car.
1950
June 22, 1950-Several hundred persons watched a parade and attended a brief program in Grand Rapids in honor of the appearance of the replica of the Liberty Bell.
June 22, 1950-Hugh Leach of Marble was elected chairman of the Itasca County Republican organization. Republicans met to reorganize the party after a two-year lull.
June 22, 1950-Governing bodies of the 16-county cutover forest area are not showing sufficient progress in the proper handling of the natural resources, it was agreed on in a meeting.
1960
June 21, 1960-Deer River’s Community Memorial Hospital was hailed as “proof that Americans are still wiling to dig for themselves” by State Sen. Vladimir Shipka at cornerstone-laying ceremonies.
June 21, 1960-Grand jury foreman George Prescott told the welfare board that he has been informed that the department is not complying with recommendations made in a grand jury report a year ago.
June 23, 1960-Steadily increasing enrollment was pictured for the District 318 Board members by Kenneth E. Doig, director of elementary education.
June 23, 1960-Robert Anders of Grand Rapids has been instructed to report to the Naval Academy at Annapolis on July 5.
June 23, 1960-A hefty bull moose swam across the Big Fork River, crossed the Evergreen Highway and strolled across an open field on the Coolen farm three miles northeast of Bigfork.
June 23, 1960-The Rev. Jay N. Bostrom, pastor of Reed Memorial Methodist Church, Grand Rapids, was assigned to a church in Marshall, Minn.
1970
June 18, 1970-At the recommendation of county attorney William Spooner, the county board established a $1,000 contingency fund for Itasca County Sheriff’s officers. The fund will make for better law enforcement since it will be used by the sheriff and his deputies for expenses that currently come out of their pocket during investigations.
June 18, 1970-School District 318 cancelled summer school classes affecting about 400 children. A number of classes are still in session in spite of the decision of most of the summer teaching staff to withhold services because of a salary dispute.
June 18, 1970-Ground was officially broken for the construction of a new Grand Rapids High School on property north of Hale Lake.
June 18, 1970-An era ends June 28, when the 76-year-old Pokegama Hotel closes its second floor and stops renting sleeping rooms.
June 22, 1970-Four persons are dead as the result of two accidents in the Grand Rapids area. Leslie O’Brien, 3, was killed in an accident on Highway 169 east of Grand Rapids near the Prairie River Bridge. Three people were killed in an accident near Hill City. They are Walter M. Wiberg, 34, Duluth, and his daughters, Michelle, 8, and Fay Marie, 6.
June 22, 1970-Summer classes are back in session after teachers decided to return in spite of a salary dispute.
1980
June 19, 1980-Ambitious plans for the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, with statewide membership, are underway in Grand Rapids.
June 19, 1980-Blandin Wood Products Co., shut down since April, will recall 100 of the 120 workers as production resumes June 23.
June 19, 1980-After repeated attempts to please the city council and the city planning commission, the 42-unit senior citizen housing complex planned for Fourth Avenue and Eighth Street NW in Grand Rapids was approved by the Grand Rapids City Council.
June 23, 1980-The Itasca County Board passed a resolution which allows for Deputy Tom Neustrom to take the Police Officers Standard Test in lieu of the test normally given for an officer to pass to be placed on the eligible roster for possible hiring.
June 23, 1980-Projects requiring industrial development bonds must be consistent with the city’s comprehensive development plan and other existing codes, according to a resolution under study by the Grand Rapids City Council.
1990
June 20, 1990-A 26-foot birch bark canoe will lead a Mississippi River Revival canoe flotilla into Grand Rapids June 23. The group which started its journey at the Mississippi headwaters at Lake Itasca near Bemidji June 10, will dock at the Showboat Landing for a special festival.
June 24, 1990-An inspector with the Minnesota Department of Education’s Office of Monitoring and Compliance will inspect Northeast School at the old radar base in Grand Rapids in response to complaints his office has received from parents of students attending the school.
2000
June 18, 2000-A courthouse parking lot will remain intact for at least another year. The Itasca County Board decided that when they met to consider construction bids to reconstruct the northeast parking lot.
June 18, 2000-Mark Schroeder was unanimously approved as the new principal of Bigfork School.
June 18, 2000-Itasca County Board member Mary Ives has announced that she will run for a second term.
June 18, 2000-The Itasca County Board officially hired two additional sheriff’s deputies to alleviate the overtime dollars spent for filling vacation and sick leave.
June 21, 2000-The highway at the Grand Rapids south entrance and exit will be changed. However, what the reconstructed causeway should look like was not absolute and brought two hours of questions tossed at a MnDOT official.
June 21, 2000-Bob Lemen of Grand Rapids announced he will challenge Congressman James Oberstar (D-Chisholm) for a chance to represent the Eighth District in Washington, D.C. He was selected as the Republican challenger during the nominating convention in McGregor.
June 21, 2000-The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association announced that Mark Johnson is its new executive director.
2010
June 20, 2010-Trustees of Blandin Foundation announced a variety of recent decisions on behalf of the organization – electing trustees, refining its future focus, and issuing new grants.
June 20, 2010-Former Grand Rapids Mayor Jim Millis said he was disturbed by city process and policy after a public hearing for a proposed vacation requested by St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for an addition to the church.
June 20, 2010-After breaking ground last September, the new clubhouse for Pokegama Golf & Park is now built and ready for guests with a grand opening celebration set for July 10.
June 20, 2010-Former county commissioner Doug Carpenter is seeking election as Itasca County Auditor/Treasurer.
June 23, 2010-The City of Cohasset passed a resolution to pay the balance of $20,181.75 owed to K-Med Consulting, Inc., providing K-Med deliver the battery cables, receptacles, training and warranty needed to operate a new generator and that K-Mee also warrants the generator free of charge
June 23, 2010-An ex-girlfriend of state Rep. Tom Anzelc has declared she’s fearful of the lawmaker, accusing him of stalking, making harassing phone calls and verbal threats, and bearing a gun. Anzelc denied the charges.
