1902
Oct. 11, 1902-The Democrats will open their campaign in Itasca County in Grand Rapids when Marcus L. Fay, Democratic candidate for Congress from the district, and Hon. M.H. McMahon of Duluth, will discuss the issues of the day.
Oct. 11, 1902-Among the railroad possibilities of the near future is said to be a new line to be built by the Great Northern system from Grand Rapids to Hibbing, a distance of about 30 miles.
1912
Oct. 9, 1912-George Wickman, station agent at Holman for the Great Northern, was killed on the tracks near Bovey while riding a speeder. He was struck in the middle of the high trestle crossing the opening into the Oliver Iron Mining Co.’s mines.
Oct. 9, 1912-F.E. Reusswig, former chairman of the Grand Rapids School Board, was arrested for allegedly knowingly consenting to the payment of fraudulent claims against the district.
1922
Oct. 11, 1922-Formal opening of Babcock pavement between Grand Rapids and the St. Louis County line will be marked by a unique celebration. Cars will leave from Grand Rapids for Hibbing accompanied by the Grand Rapids and Coleraine bands.
1932
Oct. 12, 1932-Stanley Davis, 1, Liberty Township, was drowned in the Big Fork River.
Oct. 12, 1932-A theft gang in Keewatin was broken up with at least three arrests.
1942
Oct. 7, 1942-The Itasca County Board established the county levies for 1942. They remain the same as for 1941.
Oct. 7, 1942-John Henry Featherstone, 61, Goodland, potato pioneer in the county, died.
1952
Oct. 9, 1952-Bonnie Jean Bartlett, 8, Grand Rapids, was killed when struck by a vehicle as she crossed Highway 2 two miles west of Grand Rapids.
Oct. 9, 1952-Lawrence O. “Curly” Randall was re-elected president of the Grand Rapids Civic and Commerce Association.
Oct. 9, 1952-Grand Rapids will operate on a total tax levy of $166,700 for 1953.
Oct. 9, 1952-Congressman Franklin D. Roosevelt Jr. of New York spoke to a large crowd in the Greenway High School Auditorium in Coleraine.
1962
Oct. 8, 1962-Anthony W. Perrella, 26, Keewatin, was killed in a traffic accident at the Kelly Lake Bridge about four miles west of Hibbing.
Oct. 11, 1962-Grand Rapids Village Council members approved a budget of $296,070 for 1963.
1972
Oct. 9, 1972-District 318 School Board members who had planned to meet to arrange for making up four days lost in construction delays at Grand Rapids High School at the start of the fall term, must now plan for five days and possibly six days.
Oct. 12, 1972-District 318 teachers have voted in favor of the Grand Rapids Federation of Teachers as exclusive representatives for negotiating with the Salary Committee of the school board.
Oct. 12, 1972-Plans for a revitalized downtown business area with wider. tree-lined pedestrian walkways and less vehicular traffic were outlined for Grand Rapids organizations by planner John Voss of Urban Planning and Design.
1982
Oct. 6, 1982-Pilot projects completed before the United Way of Greater Grand Rapids kickoff for the campaign contributed 33 percent of the $138,525 goal.
Oct. 10, 1982-Limited to 8 percent levy increase by the state Legislature, the city of Grand Rapids will levy that amount more in 1983 than it did in 1982.
Oct. 10, 1982-Jeff Johnson is homecoming king and Sherri Heinen is homecoming queen of Grand Rapids High School.
1992
Oct. 7, 1992-When the Coleraine City Council met in special session, it planned to finalize a purchase agreement with Zoran Vidovic for the city’s Cotton Park property. However, a group of concerned citizens and others who were interested in buying the land voiced their opinion and may have cemented a change of heart by at least one council member. The council delayed action until Oct. 12. Two higher proposals for the land were received.
Oct. 7, 1992-Kasey Robert Tendrup, son of Doug and Sherry Tendrup, was the first baby born in Itasca Medical Center’s new Women’s Health and Birth Center.
Oct. 7, 1992-The Itasca County Voluntary Action Center was established. Director is Lynn Leming-Salisbury.
Oct. 7, 1992-Homecoming queen and king at Grand Rapids High School are Denise Erickson and Todd Hohenstein.
Oct. 11, 1992-Grand Rapids Herald-Review publisher Charles Johnson announced that Mary Lou Aurell has been named the newspaper’s managing editor.
2002
Oct. 6, 2002-The city of Grand Rapids is moving forward with plans to pursue a telecommunication utility for the city and areas to be annexed.
Oct. 9, 2002-Forty fifth grade students from Barnum came to the Children’s Discovery Museum as the first group to encounter the newest traveling exhibit on display – Dinostories.
