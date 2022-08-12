1902
Aug. 16, 1902-The contract for the construction of the water power and electric light building awarded last week to J.S. Lofberg for $4,300 has been rescinded owing to the fact that Lofberg was unable to furnish the required bond.
Aug. 16, 1902-Richmond Disinger, 12, Minneapolis, accidentally shot and killed himself with a rifle near the home of Robert Christie, a Ball Club farmer.
1912
Aug. 14, 1912-The body of A.E. Wilder, Grand Rapids, who had disappeared from his home, was recovered in the Mississippi River near Blackberry, about 18 miles by river below Grand Rapids.
Aug. 14, 1912-The First State Bank of Cohasset was robbed of about $1,600 currency by two men who held up cashier Skocodopole in the vault and escaped, making for the forest northwest of town.
1922
Aug. 16, 1922-Alex Hachey of the Grand Rapids Police Department resigned to take another position.
Aug. 16, 1922-Many men are employed by contractors as the first foundations of the new high school building in Grand Rapids were placed.
1932
Aug. 17, 1932-There was no special election in School District 1 in efforts to change the district from a common to an independent form of school management. Judge Alfred L. Thwing issued an order to stop the election.
Aug. 17, 1932-More than 2,000 people attended the dedication of the Mud Lake Dam. The Grand Rapids Bank supplied music.
1942
Aug. 12, 1942-Two offices were consolidated when the War Price and Rationing Office at Nashwauk was closed and books and records brought to Grand Rapids where it will merge with the Itasca County Rationing and War Prices Board.
1952
Aug. 14, 1952-Two scholarships in memory of Lt. Donald Parks, who was killed in action over Korea, will be awarded this fall.
Aug. 14, 1952-W.C. Holt of Calumet has purchased the controlling interest in the first National Bank of Coleraine.
Aug. 14, 1952-Robert and L.G. Kall of rural Grand Rapids and Elmer Woodrey and Stephen Brubaker of Middleton, Ohio, reported that they watched a flying saucer race across the sky for an hour while night fishing on Pokegama Lake.
1962
Aug. 13, 1962-Rick Johnson, 15, Deer River, was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Barstow, Calif.
Aug. 16, 1962-A happy group of Itasca Recreation Association officials watched excavation start on a $100,000 indoor arena at the American Legion Recreation Area.
Aug. 16, 1962-Six iron ore mining firms appealed to the board of equalization of Itasca County for “the equalization and corrections of real estate assessments.”
1972
Aug. 14, 1972-Conservation officers found a dead mother bear, a dead adult male and four lively cubs trying to nurse from their dead mother at the Cutfoot Sioux dump. A man who was skinning out the male bear at the dump has been charged with possession of illegally taken big-game animals.
Aug. 14, 1972-Commander E.G. (Bud) Erspamer of Grand Rapids assumed command of Organized Reserve Training unit for Port Security of Duluth.
Aug. 17, 1972-Preliminary plans for a collection and recycling center to serve the Grand Rapids area were presented at a meeting in Grand Rapids.
1982
Aug. 11, 1982-District 318 School Board members instructed a committee to proceed with completing a food service agreement with Taher, Inc., of St. Paul, a professional food service management firm.
Aug. 15, 1982-A public hearing on the proposed planned unit development for Canterbury Pines Senior Citizen Cooperative has been continued to Sept. 8, by the Grand Rapids City Council.
1992
Aug. 12, 1992-School District 318 will ask taxpayers for $29.8 million this year to upgrade and renovate the schools. The coming bond referendum is about $1.2 million less than earlier projections.
Aug. 12, 1992-Two rural Bovey residents, John A. Boettcher, 44, and Joy Anne Fay Boettcher, 43, died from injuries suffered in a head-on collision on Highway 169 at the North Main Street junction in Hill City.
2002
Aug. 11, 2002-The news that building the proposed Rapids Power Plant was no longer an option brought surprise to the community, especially to the Citizens Task Force who were most intimately involved in researching the process.
Aug. 11, 2002-The Felony Driving While Impaired law went into effect on Aug. 1, and a Hill City man became Itasca County’s first offender as well as the first charged within the state of Minnesota.
Aug. 14, 2002-A petition was filed in the state Supreme Court to remove District 3B Rep. Loren Solberg from the ballot in both the primary and general election this fall. It was one of four petitions filed which allege Solberg and three other DFL candidates do not meet residency requirements.
Aug. 11, 2002-Sue Beer of Bovey and Janine Mattfield of Grand Rapids received the prestigious national Lifesaving Award for the Professional Responder.
Aug. 11, 2002-Douglas Alan Kegley, 21, Joliet, Ill., was killed in an ATV accident that occurred north of Talmoon.
