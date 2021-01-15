1901
Jan. 19, 1901-Patrick Burke was pronounced not guilty of the crime of murdering Charles Grant at the Hotel Northern in Deer River. It was found to be justifiable homicide.
Jan. 19, 1901-Three children of Mr. and Mrs. Dosser of Deer River have died within the past 10 days of diphtheria.
1911
Jan. 18, 1911-According to reports, the Soo Railroad has purchased the Rainy River and Minneapolis Road, a logging road running north from Deer River to Bigfork.
Jan. 18, 1911-The total valuation of Itasca County is $23,649,878.
Jan. 18, 1911-Area farmers have decided to form a cooperative creamery association.
Jan. 18, 1911-The report that the Poole Mine on Pokegama Lake is to be developed is pleasing news to the people of Cohasset.
1921
Jan. 19, 1921-J.D. Hinegardner was reelected president of the Itasca Cooperative Creamery Association.
Jan. 19, 1921-The State Securities Commission authorized a charter for a bank at Taconite to be given to the interest represented by the First National Bank of Coleraine. H.P. Reed and his associates of Hibbing have applied for a charter to establish the Taconite State Bank which was opposed by the Coleraine bank.
Jan. 19, 1921-The Grand Rapids Commercial Club adopted a budget of $5,000 for the purpose of buying sites for industries and other matters.
Jan. 19, 1921-The Rabey telephone line was connected with the Grand Rapids exchange and now service in the southeast part of the county is available.
Jan. 19, 1921-Al Hachey, Marble chief of police, had a narrow escape from serious injury when he attempted to arrest the driver of a car loaded with moonshine. He grabbed the arm of the driver as he was ready to shoot him. Rod Steyjmaygovich was arrested.
1931
Jan. 21, 1931-Itasca County Attorney W.B. Taylor’s proposal of instituting regional workhouses around the state is being discussed. Grand Rapids would be a site for one of the workhouses.
Jan. 21, 1931-James Skelly, an early pioneer of West Cohasset, died.
Jan. 21, 1931-Farmers and resort owners in the Sugar Lake settlement area are building a telephone line and expect to connect with the present Grand Rapids system early next summer.
1941
Jan. 15, 1941-Local state Sen. George Herreid will be on eight committees in the Legislature.
Jan. 15, 1941-There was filed this week in the office of the Secretary of State at St. Paul the articles of incorporation of the Charles K. Blandin Foundation.
Jan. 15, 1941-Carl J. Eiler is the new street commissioner for Grand Rapids. He replaces William Maddy.
1951
Jan. 18, 1951-W.A.D. Foster is lay vicar of Christ Memorial Episcopal Church in Grand Rapids and the Church of the Good Shepherd in Coleraine.
Jan. 18, 1951-Army Private Wesley E. Erola of Deer River was reported killed in action in Korea.
Jan. 18, 1951-Henry Schultze was reelected chief of the Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department.
Jan. 18, 1951-The Warba Feed and Seed Co. conducted its grand opening. Proprietors are George Streu, his son Kenneth, and Leonard Vaughan.
1961
Jan. 19, 1961-Lawrence B. Simonson of Grand Rapids has been named University of Minnesota Extension Specialist in tourist services.
Jan. 19, 1961-Galen L. Finnegan and Milton Fider were both named vice presidents of the Grand Rapids State Bank.
Jan. 19, 1961-First Federal Savings and Loan of Grand Rapids reelected Edwin F. Buffmire president.
Jan. 23, 1961-Final arrangements are being completed for one of the biggest real estate transactions in the recent history of downtown Grand Rapids. First National Bank President W.G. King announced that the bank will purchase three business buildings on the west side of Pokegama Avenue North between Second and Third streets. They are the Gildemeister Motors garage and two buildings owned by George Lemler, now housing Itasca TV and Batch’s Pizza.
Jan. 23, 1961-Lyman Seamans and Charles Santa, both of Grand Rapids, were presented Silver Scout Awards.
1971
Jan. 14, 1971-District Court Judge James F. Murphy, Itasca Credit Bureau manager Tony Caucci and Terry Taylor of Taylor’s Shoe Store were honored at the Grand Rapids Jaycees Awards Dinner. Murphy received the Good Government Award, Caucci was presented the Distinguished Service Award and Taylor received the Minnesota Power and Light Co. Private Enterprise Award.
Jan. 14, 1971-Izaak Walton requested the Grand Rapids Village Council to halt the dumping of snow directly into the Mississippi River, to discontinue the use of salt on village streets and to find a method of halting the sale and use of phosphate detergents in the community.
Jan. 14, 1971-Ray Betz was elected chief of the Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department.
Jan. 14, 1971-Sp/4c Herman F. (Sarge) Hoffman was honored by his friends at a testimonial dinner in Grand Rapids.
1981
Jan. 15, 1981-Grand Rapids City Council members agreed to continue a public hearing on Ryan Development’s request for vacation of streets and alleys on the site of its proposed Pokegama Mall.
Jan. 15, 1981-Alice I. Fraser, 55, well-known Grand Rapids resident, died.
Jan. 15, 1981-Eighty members of the Second Marine Division stationed in North Carolina invaded the Sugar Hills ski slopes for two days of downhill ski training.
Jan. 19, 1981-Traffic accidents and traffic complaints handled by the Grand Rapids Police Department were down during 1980.
Jan. 19, 1981-Dale W. Kangas, 31, rural Bovey, was killed in an industrial sawmill accident at a sawmill north of Blackberry.
1991
Jan. 16, 1991-The Center for School Change will conduct its first regional meeting on comprehensive change in Grand Rapids.
Jan. 16, 1991-People are aware that the Itasca Heart Project is working to help battle the incidence of heart disease. A survey shows that 60 percent of surveyed Itasca County citizens reported they were aware of the project.
Jan. 20, 1991-”I expected it. I didn’t want it,” Mary Wilson said about the news that the United States was involved in air attacks against Iraq. Wilson has a son, Lt. Robert Kapla, serving in the Army in Saudi Arabia.
Jan. 20, 1991-Security has increased at the Minnesota Power Clay Boswell Station since war has broken out in the Middle East. Additional security guards have been added at the station.
Jan. 20, 1991-Sen. Bob Lessard has introduced a bill calling for barbless hooks for all fishing in an effort to increase the survival rate of fish that are being caught and released.
2000
Jan. 17, 2000-Howard Bouchie, who was born and raised in Grand Rapids, was sworn in as the mayor of Mountain Lake, Minn.
Jan. 17, 2000-Former state Sen. Ron Dicklich of Pengilly is the new executive director of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools.
Jan. 21, 2000-Itasca Medical Center’s road to become an independent hospital is proving to be full of twists and turns as the Itasca County Board is not budging from its position until its certain that the agreement is upheld.
Jan. 21, 2000-Organized opposition is mounting against a proposed log recovery project slated for Lake Plantagenet in Hubbard County.
Jan. 21, 2000-John Duane Fairbanks, 22, Cass Lake, who shot a Minneapolis youth at point blank range at the Ball Club Community Center last July, plead guilty to four counts of assault in court. He will serve 10 years in prison.
2010
Not available.
