1900
Aug. 11, 1900-School authorities have received a communication from the state board of health which suggests that school boards employ a medical inspector whose duty it shall be examine into any suspicious case of illness appearing among either pupils or teachers.
Aug. 11, 1900-The reports of the state examining board on the papers submitted by pupils of Central School are highly satisfactory. Out of 71 papers, 69 were passed in subjects including arithmetic, geography, English, grammar, physiology, civics, elementary algebra, high algebra, plane geometry, rhetoric, Latin grammar, Caesar, Cicero, Vergil, medieval history, senior arithmetic and senior grammar.
1910
Aug. 10, 1910-A total of $34.50 in counterfeit money was found by laborers working on the county road near Pickerel Brook near Nashwauk.
Aug. 10, 1910-The Duluth Brewing and Malting Co. has a force of men engaged in excavating under the building formerly occupied by Thomas Trainor as a saloon and restaurant and is making restorations to the building.
1920
Aug. 11, 1920-A large number of people from all parts of the Iron Range, Grand Rapids, Deer River and other parts were in Coleraine to watch a big Curtis seaplane.
Aug. 11, 1920-A number of Itasca County men, with others in Duluth, have organized a company for the purpose of clearing land in a large scale. Directors of the company are J.H. Meyers, H.J. Remer, Joe Braun, J.J. Remer and G.W. Shook. The company will have its headquarters in Nashwauk.
1930
Aug. 13, 1930-John Lyons, well-known citizen of the Inger community, 82, is believed to be the oldest native-born citizen in Itasca County. He was born in a Chippewa Indian home on Drumbeater Island in Pokegama Lake.
Aug. 13, 1930-No longer will it be possible for the itinerant bill poster to stick his placards, posters or notices up on telephone and electric light poles in Grand Rapids. An ordinance passed by the Grand Rapids City Council saw to this.
1940
Aug. 7, 1940-The Itasca County Board, acting on recommendations made by the sheriff and the county attorney, passed a resolution to regulate taverns. No beer may be sold after 1 a.m. six evenings a week, or after 2 a.m. Saturday night. All taverns must be closed up and lights out by 2:30 a.m.
Aug. 7, 1940-By a decision handed down by Judge Alfred L. Thwing, the village of Cooley may not annex into its corporate limits, certain tracts of wild land adjacent to the village located in the township of Greenway.
Aug. 7, 1940-Work of clearing right of way for the pole lines for the Dairyland Electric Cooperative is proceeding rapidly at Goodland, Blackberry, West Cohasset and Thorofare.
Aug. 7, 1940-Final figures on the population of Itasca County show that the increase in the population in the last 10 years is due to the development of the rural areas. Total population of the county is 32,977, an increase of 5,763 over 1930 figures.
1950
Aug. 10, 1950-Paul Zehngraf, a silviculturist with the Forest Research Center staff in Grand Rapids for three years, has been evacuated from Korea. He was on assignment in Korea.
Aug. 10, 1950-A survey will be made of Grand Rapids merchants to determine how many believe that parking meters are required to solve the downtown parking problem.
Aug. 10, 1950-William Fiskevold of Pengilly was wounded in action in Korea.
Aug. 10, 1950-School District 10 was officially dissolved by the county board at the request of officers of the district.
1960
Aug. 9, 1960-A sharp attack on government in business was made at Cohasset by Clay C. Boswell, president of Minnesota Power and Light Co., at the dedication of the $25 million generating plant bearing his name. He was particularly critical of the encroachment of the federal government into the electric industry with schemes such as the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Aug. 9, 1960-Sixteen iron ore mining companies presented a petition to the Itasca County Board of Equalization asking for “equalized assessments.”
Aug. 11, 1960-A district court ruling that boats for personal and domestic use are not subject to personal property tax next year will cost Itasca County approximately $30,000.
Aug. 11, 1960-An attorney general’s opinion will be requested to determine if the Public Utilities Commission may legally sell water to the county home outside the village limits.
Aug. 11, 1960-Dr. O. Meredith Wilson, new president of the University of Minnesota, will be in Grand Rapids to meet with North Central Station Superintendent William Matalamaki and other staff members.
1970
Aug. 6, 1970-Itasca Memorial Hospital’s 50-bed convalescent and nursing care unit will have its grand opening Aug. 9.
Aug. 6, 1970-Voters of Itasca County will be asked to vote on the question, “Shall the composition and selection of the Itasca County Welfare and Hospital boards be changed to that they be the county commissioners together with two other persons, one of whom shall be a woman, appointed by the commissioner of public welfare, as provided for in Minnesota statutes?”
Aug. 6, 1970-Youth Advisory Board members discussed what they consider a “serious problem” involving 11, 12 and 13-year-old boys and girls in Grand Rapids at a meeting.
Aug. 10, 1970-Army Staff Sgt. John W. Hill of Grand Rapids received his second award of the Bronze Star Medal in Vietnam.
Aug. 10, 1970-Itasca County has a total of 2,821 snowmobiles registered with the state as of July 1.
Aug. 10, 1970-Mr. and Mrs. Ronald A. Fraser recently received the Military Merit Award and the Gallantry Cross with Palm which were awarded posthumously to their son Ronald, who died in Vietnam.
1980
Aug. 7, 1980-Grand Rapids City Council members have awarded a base construction bid for an addition to the south end of the IRA Arena in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 7, 1980-Directors of the United Way of Greater Grand Rapids have approved a campaign goal of $67,316 for the Sept. 23-Oct. 22 drive..
Aug. 7, 1980-Dr. Alex Ramos, pastor of the Grand Rapids United Methodist Church, has written a book, “Stranded No Longer.”
Aug. 11, 1980-Grand Rapids City Council members will consider the possibility of placing a bond issue proposal for Central School restoration on the ballot this fall.
Aug. 11, 1980-Congressmen Arlan Stangeland and Jim Oberstar praised the Mississippi Headwaters Board in Grand Rapids for its local river efforts.
Aug. 11, 1980-Anthony “Tony” Brohman of Grand Rapids was bestowed an Eagle Scout.
1990
Aug. 8, 1990-The Grand Rapids City Council pared down the eight options for adjusting traffic flow in the city by half and set a time for a decision for a firm plan by mid-October.
Aug. 8, 1990-Dick Cain, rural Deer River, has been hired by the LaPrairie City Council to write a history of the city.
Aug. 12, 1990-The new emergency number system for Itasca County residents living outside municipalities is now in place.
Aug. 12, 1990-Northeast Education District Director Larry Holmquist resigned.
2000
Aug. 6, 2000-After spending 11 days as a fugitive, John Duane Fairbanks, 22, Cass Lake, turned himself into authorities. He is charged with felony crimes of attempted murder and assault which stem from a shooting incident which occurred in Ball Club when he allegedly shot a 17-year-old juvenile.
Aug. 6, 2000-Cass County authorities report that a 39-year-old Deer River man and a 13-year-old Deer River boy are missing and presumed drowned on Lake Winnibigoshish.
Aug. 6, 2000-Building 23 new homes on Swan Lake was denied by the county planning commission when the developer and property owners refused to allow an extension to the application process so the county attorney could review the case.
Aug. 9, 2000-U.S. Olympic rifle team coach Dan Durben will join the newly-selected team members in Grand Rapids to train for the upcoming Olympics.
Aug. 9, 2000-Itasca County will pay a little more than a quarter million dollars to Gopher Sign to make the 25,000 home address signs for the Enhanced 911 Emergency System.
2010
Aug. 8, 2010-Even though Darin Shevich issued a statement declaring his withdrawal from the Itasca County Sheriff’s race, his name will still appear on the ballot for the primary, and possibly beyond.
Aug. 8, 2010-Generations of campers will make the trek to Northern Minnesota to help Camp Mishawaka celebrate its centennial Aug. 20-22.
Aug. 11, 2010-The race for Itasca County sheriff was officially pared to two candidates with the Primary Election. Vic Williams and Dean Scherf will face each other in the general election. Lori Dowling and Davin Tinquist will vie for County Commissioner in District 1 and Leo Trunt and Karen Burthwick will battle for commissioner of District 3.
Aug. 11, 2010-A four-year-old child was airlifted to Duluth after being pulled out of the water at Blandin Beach on Forest Lake.
Aug. 11, 2010-Benjamin Francis Fouquette, 22, Buffalo, Minn., drowned while kayaking on Deer Lake.
