1900
July 14, 1900-William O’Hearn left town about a week ago in company with Tom Maloney to do some haying at Splithand, and was feared lost in the woods. He was found at Blake’s camp and was taken to the hospital.
July 14, 1900-Nearly 1,000 acres of land belonging to the state under the swampland clause were sold at prices ranging from $5 to $275 per acre. Most of the land is along the Big Fork River.
1910
July 13, 1910-The spring and summer months of 1910 will go down in history as the driest known to date in Itasca County.
July 13, 1910-The Clysdale Building on Kindred Avenue in Grand Rapids was badly damaged by fire.
1920
July 14, 1920-Steve Atonosoff of Bovey escaped from custody but was captured later.
July 14, 1920-While clearing land for a new road, Fred Sandness, 29, was killed by explosion of dynamite in Third River Township.
1930
July 16, 1930-O.H. Bolton, long a well-known citizen in Marcell, died as the result of an automobile accident.
July 16, 1930-Six mining engineers from Russia are on the Mesaba Range, studying methods used in opening and operating iron mines.
July 16, 1930-Local businessmen observed Itasca County from a cabin plane which took off from Coleraine.
1940
July 10, 1940-Helen Murphy of Mankato is the first girl flyer to pilot her own plane in a local airport. She landed at Otis Field at Sugar Lake.
July 10, 1940-The official population of Grand Rapids is 4,865, which is up from 3,206 in 1930.
July 10, 1940-A district judge has denied the motion for a new trial for Phillip Crea, Nashwauk policeman convicted of second degree murder.
1950
July 13, 1950-Construction was started on an administration building at the village airport in Grand Rapids.
July 13, 1950-Floyd W. Madson was appointed Itasca County highway engineer, effective Aug. 1.
July 13, 1950-Cecelia Hanrutty was hired as the new Itasca County home agent.
July 13, 1950-Iron ore deposits disclosed on the county home farm have “no commercial possibilities under present processes of mining,” the Itasca County Board was advised.
July 13, 1950-Army enlistments in Itasca County have increased noticeably since the Korean outbreak.
1960
July 12, 1960-Representatives of mining companies with properties in Grand Rapids asked for equalization of assessment between mineral and other property in Grand Rapids Township.
July 14, 1960-Conservation Commissioner George A. Selke assured northern Minnesota residents that he will not consider changing levels of reservoir lakes without holding hearings.
July 14, 1960-Grand Rapids Village Council members were asked to study the possibilities of running a water line to serve the county home west of the village.
July 14, 1960-The Rev. Irving H. Palm is the new pastor of Reed Memorial Methodist Church and Coleraine Methodist Church
1970
July 9, 1970-Discussion and approval of a plan to put welfare recipients to work on government projects in the county and an attempt to solve the problem of disposing of junked automobiles occupied much of the county board meeting.
July 9, 1970-Grand Rapids Jaycees have finalized plans for the annual Soapbox Derby competition July 12.
July 9, 1970-Paul Nehrig has accepted a call to serve as assistant pastor at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
July 13, 1970-Jeff Broman of Duluth was the 1970 Grand Rapids city Soapbox Derby champion.
July 13, 1970-Differential staffing, one of the newest concepts in education, will be tried in the Bigfork Elementary School of District 318.
1980
July 10, 1980-Russell Bryan Jr. was charged with second degree manslaughter in Itasca County Court in connection with the shotgun death of his younger brother, Darwin Bryan, 13, on July 5.
July 10, 1980-A League of Minnesota Cities Tax Increment feasibility study of the Holmen Development Co. proposal for downtown Grand Rapids reports that the tax increment system will not provide sufficient funding for the project.
July 10, 1980-Edward W. Zabinski, Duluth, has joined Blandin Paper Co. as communications manager.
July 14, 1980-Chamber of Commerce directors have passed two resolutions concerning the use of industrial revenue bonds in Grand Rapids.
July 14, 1980-Superintendent Ronald A. Luoma announced his resignation from the Hill City public school system. He will become superintendent at McGregor.
1990
July 11, 1990-School District 318 Board members offered Dan L. Kaler the superintendent’s job after their second interview with him.
July 11, 1990-Two Grand Rapids commissions have given their approval to allow Northland Counseling Center to operate a clinical rehabilitation center within the city’s Industrial Park I.
July 11, 1990-Pam Lauer of the Minnesota Office of Waste Management complimented county officials for reducing the amount of waste generated by approximately 10 percent.
July 11, 1990-Maust & Sons, hired by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to remove the unburned tires at Wawina Tire Disposal, is out of compliance at its Savage facility. The contractor stopped work at the Wawina site when the MPCA asked it to clean up the tires stockpiled in Savage.
July 15, 1990-In quarter four of 1989, the economy of Itasca County decreased by four percent when compared to quarter four of 1988, according to a study by business students at Grand Rapids High School.
July 15, 1990-Northeast School students will be divided among three schools this fall if the Minnesota Department of Education approves.
2000
July 9, 2000-Seventeen witnesses gave testimony before members of Congress in Grand Rapids in a field hearing on the effect of last year’s devastating July 4 windstorm.
July 9, 2000-The possibility of putting 23 homes on Swan Lake brought a room full of protesters facing the Itasca County Planning Commission and the developer, Steve Gilbertson, president of Legacy Development of Grand Rapids, Inc.
July 12, 2000-Norberg Lee Wakanabo, 44, Ball Club, drowned in the Mississippi River one mile south of Ball Club.
2010
Not available.
