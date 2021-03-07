1901
March 9, 1901-A ticket for the upcoming village election was placed in nomination by a class of people who have in mind the best interests of the entire community.
1911
March 8, 1911-Despite the fact there were few contests on hand, there were about 150 residents of the village present at the caucus.
March 8, 1911-The town of Lincoln was organized at a meeting of the Itasca County Board.
March 8, 1911-The initial number of The Iron Index newspaper will be issued at Marble.
March 8, 1911-The congregation of First Presbyterian Church of Grand Rapids extended a call to the Rev. Leo R. Burrows to remain in Grand Rapids.
1921
March 9, 1921-County surveyor P.C. Warner has completed a preliminary survey of the proposed county ditch to be known as the Blackberry Ditch.
March 9, 1921-Dr. John Dickie defeated J.F. Delaney for mayor of Grand Rapids. A total of 666 votes were cast. Al Furley was re-elected as treasurer.
March 9, 1921-A straw vote shows that very few are desirous of making any change at this time for the name of Grand Rapids. Mesaba Rapids was the choice of many people who wanted a change.
1931
March 11, 1931-Mrs. William Mallette of Marcell died of a bullet wound sustained while riding along the highway with a neighbor. Lester Pifher, 21, is being held without charge in the incident.
March 11, 1931-W.W. Libbey, who has been associated with George F. Kremer, Inc., for the past 21 years, will open undertaking parlors in Grand Rapids.
March 11, 1931-All stock of the First State Bank of Bigfork is now owned by people in the territory served by the bank.
1941
March 5, 1941-A petition was presented to the Itasca County Board from the Minnesota State Geographic Board asking that the names of 27 lakes in Itasca County be changed. This is an effort to avoid duplication and confusion.
March 5, 1941-Everett Adey is now superintendent of the Dairyland Electric Cooperative.
1951
March 8, 1951-Plans for the Riverside Park on the Mississippi River in Grand Rapids were presented.
March 8, 1951-Ray Randall, associated with his father Louis Randall for more than eight years in a Grand Rapids jewelry store, has purchased the Morns Jewelry Store in Bovey.
March 8, 1951-At a conference with the Itasca County Board, District Judge Arnold B. Forbes discussed the selection of jurors. Jury service is a duty, the judge said, and too many persons who would be well-qualified as jurors ask to be excused.
March 8, 1951-John F. Kosola, 84, rural Grand Rapids, died as the result of injuries received in a fire at his residence.
1961
March 6, 1961-A comprehensive plan for highways and thoroughfares in and around Grand Rapids was approved by the Grand Rapids Planning Commission and will be recommended to the village council.
March 6, 1961-Mrs. Donald C. Myntti of Grand Rapids is one of 12 finalists in the Mrs. Minnesota Contest.
March 6, 1961-Construction of the M.A. Hanna Co.’s $2 million semi-taconite plant at its Cooley district west of Nashwauk has been completed and operation of the experimental facility has begun.
March 9, 1961-Installation of OMNI navigational equipment at Grand Rapids Airport has increased traffic and particularly the number of multi-engined aircraft.
March 9, 1961-Retired Land Commissioner Charles H. Godfrey will have a county forest named in his honor. The forest is on tax-forfeited land in southeast Blackberry Township.
March 9, 1961-Hugh I. Martin, 82, veteran of the Spanish-American War and World War I, died in Grand Rapids.
1971
March 4, 1971-Preliminary plans for a 153-site tent and trailer campgrounds on the northeast end of Sugar Lake were rejected by the Itasca County Planning Commission.
March 4, 1971-Mrs. Marian Stumo has been awarded a Certificate of Merit from the American Red Cross for saving the life of 13-year-old Debra Hathon by administering mouth to mouth resuscitation on March 14, 1970.
March 4, 1971-Climaxing a month of debate, the Itasca County Board voted to rescind their action of Feb. 8, that enjoined Itasca County legislators to seek a bill that would change the composition of the welfare and hospital boards.
March 8, 1971-A resolution commending Richard J. Whaling, Itasca County auditor who was struck and killed by an auto last November, was unanimously adopted by the Minnesota County Auditor’s Association in St. Paul.
1981
March 5, 1981-John Dimich was selected by the Itasca Count Board to replace outgoing County Attorney Sonya Steven.
March 5, 1981-The Itasca County Board agreed to take the steps necessary to build a remodeled and expanded jail.
March 5, 1981-Attorney General Warren Spannaus announced that United Wild Rice, Inc., at Grand Rapids, the world’s largest processor and marketer of wild rice, has agreed to pay $25,000 in a civic penalty as settlement of an anti-trust suit brought by Spannaus against the company. Under terms of the settlement, United does not admit any wrong-doing.
March 5, 1981-The Department of Natural Resources has suspended Grand Rapids pilot Don Glasear as an investigation continues into alleged misuse of state funds and equipment. In a related development, Donald Fultz, Regional Enforcement supervisor at the Grand Rapids district office, has been temporarily transferred to the department’s office in Hopkins.
March 5, 1981-The Grand Rapids Municipal Liquor Store operation was one of 24 to show a net income of more than $100,000 in 1979.
March 9, 1981-A major roadblock has been hurdled on the way to passage of a bill setting up a permanent Mississippi Headwaters Board. It was announced that an agreement had been reached between the Leech Lake Band of Chippewa Indians, representatives of the Mississippi Headwaters Board and the counties in which the reservation is located.
March 9, 1981-The Grand Rapids High School hockey team members escaped injury when a pickup load of irate fans threw eggs and a bottle at the team bus near Keewatin. Eight people were arrested in the incident.
1991
March 6, 1991-Lakehead Pipeline Co. officials announced that a 60-inch rupture in its line near Itasca Community College caused what is considered one of the four largest oil spills in Minnesota. Cleanup of the 630,000 gallon spill is underway.
March 10, 1991-An array of uniforms and flags accompanied the full military funeral held to commemorate the life of Spec. Glen Dean Jones at the Grand Rapids Armory. Jones 21, was killed Feb. 25, when an Iraqi Scud missile hit a barracks near Dhahran.
March 10, 1991-A Lakehead Pipeline Co. official said 219 tanker loads of crude oil and water has been removed from spill sites near Itasca Community College. This translates to possibly more than 973,000 gallons of oil which spilled into a field near ICC and led into the Prairie River through a storm sewer. This is more than one-third more spill than the original 630,000 gallon estimate.
March 10, 1991-The Coleraine/Grand Rapids area could be served with a new 100-kikowatt FM radio station by 1992, as a result of actions taken by the Federal Communications Commission. The FCC determined that the public interest may be served by the allotment of a new channel to Coleraine.
2001
March 7, 2001-The largest grant in the history of the Blandin Foundation will help build a new health care campus in Grand Rapids. An unprecedented $20 million grant was approved to help build a new health care campus for Itasca Medical Center, estimated to cost about $50 million.
March 11, 2001-Due to declining enrollment and reduced funding from the state, 22.48 professional staff positions must be eliminated from the School District 318 budget.
March 11, 2001- The familiar Sylvesters building, the oldest in Grand Rapids, was torn down in preparation for widening turning lanes at the intersection.
2011
March 6, 2011-After 19 months without a contract, the teachers of the Grand Rapids school district gathered for a rally along with educators from Remer/Longville who also are without a contract.
March 6, 2011-The Grand Rapids City Council heard a presentation from the Minnesota Department of Corrections where research on residency requirement and why the DOC was seeking housing for offenders within the Grand Rapids city limits were discussed.
March 9, 2011-The Grand Rapids City Council enacted a separation agreement between Mark Hoyne, airport manager for the Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport, and the city. Hoyne said he was unaware of the decision.
