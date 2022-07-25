1902
July 26, 1902-The Grand Rapids School Board has bought Block 29 in Kearney’s First Addition in Grand Rapids for the high school site.
July 26, 1902-J.S. Gale will open a real estate office in Grand Rapids.
1912
July 24, 1912-John L. Shellman, chairman of the Itasca County Board, resigned. C.M. King was elected to fill the unexpired term of office.
July 24, 1912-H.J. Maxfield, commissioner of immigration, was in Grand Rapids and said thousands will locate in northern Minnesota this year.
July 24, 1912-J.J. Russell of Memphis, Tenn., is in town interesting local capitalists in a barrel stave factory. A box factory also is possible.
1922
July 26, 1922-Itasca County no longer has a city. The incorporation of the city of Nashwauk, which was completed nearly a year ago, is annulled and a writ of ouster ordered by a decision of the state supreme court. The reason is that the city was organized to include much territory not properly fitted for a city.
1932
July 27, 1932-Raymond Bredeson, a boy living a short distance from Winnibigoshish Dam, found the remains of George Perry. Perry had been missing since last April. No foul play was suspected.
July 27, 1932-P.A. Smith of Appleton, Wis., is now general superintendent of the Blandin Paper Co. mill in Grand Rapids.
July 27, 1932-An unsuccessful attempt to rob the Bigfork State Bank was made. Six men were seen in the vicinity on previous days and are suspected. Nitroglycerine and a burned fuse were found on the floor. Drills would not penetrate the safe.
1942
July 22, 1942-Half a dozen men have been arrested in Itasca County, charged with complicity in the trafficking of illegal fur. Others are to be rounded up and brought to trial.
July 22, 1942-A successor for Dick Whaling, business manager for School District 1 in Grand Rapids has been named. Named was A.L. Nelson of Grand Rapids.
1952
July 24, 1952-Grand Rapids has been designated a “critical defense housing area” according to the Defense Producton Administration.
July 24, 1952-Clifford Tinquist was appointed a trustee by the Cohasset Village Council to succeed Robert Parks who has resigned and moved to Chicago.
1962
July 23, 1962-Mrs. Daniel Costello, 80, a pioneer resident of Grand Rapids, died. She lived in Grand Rapids from 1903 to 1950. Her father, A.C. Bossard, was the manager and one of the founders of Itasca Paper Co., the original paper mill at Grand Rapids.
July 23, 1962-Bigfork voters will consider a bond issue not to exceed $100,000 for the North Itasca Hospital at a special election Aug. 7.
July 23, 1962-Deer River will celebrate Staff King Day July 29, the climax of its annual Wild Rice Festival.
July 26, 1962-Itasca County Welfare Director Donald R. Osborne has resigned, effective Aug. 24. He plans to further his education.
1972
July 24, 1972-A U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered 1,300 employees of the Hanna Mining Co. to return to their jobs they had left on June 8-9, in a dispute over working conditions at the Pierce Mine in Hibbing, the National Steel Pellet Plant at Keewatin, and Butler Taconite at Nashwauk.
July 24, 1972-Blackbery Town Board appointed Roland Hastings as constable.
July 27, 1972-A proposal for the village of Bigfork to sell Northern Itasca Hospital to Itasca County for $120,000 will be discussed at a public meeting at Bigfork.
1982
July 21, 1982-Experience Incorporaed, a Minneapolis-based agriculture, agribusiness firm, has asked the Itasca County Board for support to conduct a feasibility study here.
July 21, 1982-District 318 School Board members agreed to hire a food service manager.
July 25, 1982-Betty Jane Washington, 22, Squaw Lake, was killed when she was struck by a truck about three-tenths of a mile east of Deer River.
1992
July 22, 1992-While National Steel Pellet Co. managers are optimistic about the future of their taconite facility, union workers have taken a wait and see attitude.
July 22, 1992-The July 13 fire at George’s European Market has been ruled an arson, according to Minnesota State Fire Investigator Terry Christensen.
July 26, 1992-Anthony Edward Pec, 18, a suspect in the recent kidnapping and assault of two young Duluth boys, was arrested at a King Lake retreat in Itasca County.
July 26, 1992-Lewis J. “Bud” Arnold resigned July 21, from the Bass Brook City Council.
July 26, 1992-Northern Itasca Hospital officials and neighbors celebrated the grand opening of Pine Tree Villa, an assisted living complex for senior citizens adjacent to the hospital and nursing home in Bigfork.
2002
July 14, 2002-The J.C. Penney Department Store in Grand Rapids, opened in 1942, bid farewell to Grand Rapids.
July 14, 2002-The decision to burn the estimated 250,000 gallons that leaked into a peat bog on July 4, when the Enbridge Energy Partners Pipeline failed near Cohasset, was a difficult one said Walt Haas, emergency responder from the Brainerd office of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
July 17, 2002-Northern Minnesota’s Tracks & Trails has won a first place award in the Inland Press Foundation’s Travel/Tourism category.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.