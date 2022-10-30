1902
Nov. 1, 1902-The Herald-Review supports Thomas McHugh for the state senate from the 52nd district.
Nov. 1, 1902-The entire Culligan tract of timbers in St. Louis and Itasca counties, encompassing more than 80 million, has been sold to W.H. Cook of Duluth.
1912
Oct. 30, 1912-The case of Superintendent E.A. Freeman against J. Lefevre of the Grand Rapids Examiner ended in disagreement between the jury. The is on to be heard again. Evidence shows malice attack with no foundation in truth, but the jury failed to convict him.
1922
Nov. 1, 1922-Sixteen automobiles were completely destroyed and other property was destroyed in a fire at the Gilbertson garage in Deer River.
Nov. 1, 1922-Jim Allen, the first deputy sheriff of Itasca County and a county pioneer, died.
1932
Nov. 2, 1932-Alexander King, who for a number of years lived in Taconite where he had charge of the Holman Mine, has been named general superintendent of the Canisteo District for the Oliver Iron Mining Co.
Nov. 2, 1932-Itasca County has been allotted $99,925 from the Federal Reconstruction Finance Corp. for relief work.
1942
Oct. 28, 1942-Two Deer River men were found guilty of failure to provide necessary education for their children. This is the case in which the children of the defendants refused to give the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag in the schools in Deer River because it is against their religion as Jehovah’s Witnesses.
1952
Oct. 30, 1952-Capt. Edward Shannon met with members of the 29th Holding Section of the Minnesota National Guard to consider reorganization of a Guard unit for Grand Rapids.
Oct. 30, 1952-Sen. Hubert Humphrey spoke at a dinner in Grand Rapids. Sen. Edward J. Thye also visited town.
1962
Oct. 29, 1962-It was announced that preliminary determinations of the value of unmined iron ore in Minnesota have been sent to all mining companies affected and to all taxing districts involved. The total assessment value of unmined iron ore in Minnesota decreased from a May 1, 1961, total of more than $105 million to a total of more than $99 million n May 1, 1962.
Nov. 1, 1962-Sharon Hildreth of Midway 4-H and Robert Niemi of Swan River 4-H were named Itasca County’s Outstanding 4-H Boy and Girl.
1972
Oct. 30, 1972-Two local employees of the Minnesota DNR, of Game and Fish, have been elected officers of the Minnesota Chapter National Wildlife Society. They are Milt Stenlund and Bob Chesness.
Nov. 2, 1972-James Shay and Reed Billeadeau will be installed as president and vice president of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.
1982
Oct. 27, 1982-George Leroy Engstrom, city engineer for Little Falls, responded favorably to the offer of Itasca County to serve as its highway department engineer. He is expected to be on the job on Nov. 1.
Oct. 31, 1982-U.S. Steel announced that Minntac Mine and plant at Mountain Iron will not operate during the balance of 1982, due to the continued depressed state of the iron ore and steel markets.
1992
Oct. 28, 1992-Nearly 70 percent of Grand Rapids High School students participated in a straw vote and elected Ross Perot as president.
Nov. 1, 1992-The city of Grand Rapids should be right where it is supposed to be financially at year’s end, according to Grand Rapids Finance Department head Jean Lane. The city’s departmental expenditures are nearly $100,000 below budget, its revenues are even further below expectations, by about $1.5 million.
2002
Oct. 27, 2002-Sen. Paul Wellstone, his wife, daughter, three staffers and two pilots were killed in an airplane crash about two miles southeast of the airport in Eveleth.
Oct. 27, 2002-Six months after the negotiation process began between members of the Independent Union of Paper Mill Workers and Blandin Paper Co., all that has been accomplished is an impasse.
Oct. 27, 2002-The Second Harvest Food Bank/Food Shelf settled into its new home in LaPrairie.
Oct. 30, 2002-The tragic death of U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone has not only brought mourning, but also uncertainty in the minds of many Itasca County voters who are now wondering what to do about their ballots.
