1912
Oct. 23, 1912-The case of criminal libel charged against J. Lefevre of the Grand Rapids Examiner by Superintendent E.A. Freeman of the schools of District 1 will be heard.
1922
Oct. 25, 1922-Henry Drummond of Milwaukee, Wis., and Edward Knutson of Two Harbors were drowned when their boat sank in Cutfoot Sioux Lake.
Oct. 25, 1922-Jack Sullivan, laborer, was killed when struck by a speeding auto on the new pavement between Coleraine and Marble.
Oct. 25, 1922-Mr. and Mrs. Victor Nyland of Marcell are hospitalized after being injured when a revolver was accidentally discharged in their home. One man was arrested. The accident happened when Mrs. Nyland attempted to keep her husband from using the gun.
1932
Oct. 26, 1932-J. Wilkerson, a full-blooded Indian from Oklahoma who visited the Chippewa Indians in Minnesota, says that the Chippewas are well off financially and otherwise, compared with other Indians he has seen in different parts of the U.S.
1942
Oct. 21, 1942-Five communities in Itasca County have municipal liquor stores. They are in Bovey, Cohasset, Bigfork, Deer River and Warba. All of them are producing profits.
Oct. 21, 1942-Grand Rapids people are using their telephones more than ever before. While the number of phones has not increased during the past year, the number of calls has increased by at least 10 percent.
1952
Oct. 23, 1952-Dr. Herman H. Chapman returned to the North Central Station to inspect towering pine trees which he planted 52 years ago, in 1900.
Oct. 23, 1952-Mrs. Frank Jirik, 31, Wirt, was killed when a shotgun accidentally discharged as she was handing it to her husband.
Oct. 23, 1952-President Harry S. Truman will be in Grand Rapids. The president will speak in Duluth, go to Grand Rapids by train and then travel to Hibbing by motor car for a major address.
1962
Oct. 22, 1962-An Air Force colonel and his 13-year-old son were killed when their southbound car went off Highway 38 about eight miles north of Grand Rapids, plunged into a deep ditch and struck a culvert. Col. Paul J. Hurley, 42, commander of the 343rd Fighter Group at Duluth Air Base, and his son, Robert, were the victims.
Oct. 22, 1962-Joanna Avenson was named homecoming queen at Grand Rapids High School.
Oct. 25, 1962-Many Grand Rapids teen-agers drink and smoke and have improper attitudes about sex, a high school panel told Rotarians.
1972
Oct. 23, 1972-A Citizens Study Group has been appointed by the Coleraine Village Council to study means for projecting population, economic, housing, recreational and other community factor trends into the 1980s and 1990s.
Oct. 26, 1972-District 318’s School Board members authorized Superintendent James Sauter to investigate the present barracks building property west of the middle school as a site for the covered ice rink proposed by the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association.
1982
Oct. 20, 1982-District 318 School Board members have given top priority to replacing windows in the north middle school in Grand Rapids.
Oct. 24, 1982-An independent state hearing examiner has recommended that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Citizens Board not certify three proposed hazardous waste sites in Aitkin County.
Oct. 24, 1982-Sharon Burt, a District 316 teacher at Coleraine, and a community civic leader, is the 1982 Woman of the Year for the Grand Rapids Business and Professional Women’s Club.
1992
Oct. 21, 1992-Itasca County Sheriff’s Department deputies joined other law enforcement agencies and agents from Minnesota’s Gambling Enforcement Division to seize illegal gambling machines in three different counties. A total of 23 illegal machines and about $7,000 in cash were seized.
Oct. 21, 1992-The Minnesota Commissioner of Education, Gene Mammenga, has given District 318 the green light on the construction projects it wants to fund through a bond referendum. District citizens will vote on the proposed $29.8 million referendum on Dec. 8.
Oct. 21, 1992-Searches are still underway in the eastern half of the county and near the southeast border for two hunters who disappeared. The hunters are Jamie Tennison, 18, who is missing in the Savanna State Forest near Jacobson, and John “Farrell” Burho, 81, who was hunting in the Pengilly area.
Oct. 25, 1992-The search for Jamie Tennison, 18, in woods near Jacobson, continued.
Oct. 25, 1992-The body of John “Farrell” Burho, 81, was found in a swampy area near his parked car, near Hay Creek. He had been grouse hunting.
2002
Oct. 20, 2002-The Blandin Foundation grant money originally designated for the Rapids Power Task Force will be used to jump-start economic development in Grand Rapids.
Oct. 23, 2002-Minnesota Iron and Steel is now working on two fronts regarding the processing center for its direct reduced iron plant project. MIS has submitted a proposal to the bankruptcy proceeding for National Steel Pellet Plant in Keewatin and has reopened talks with EVTAC.
