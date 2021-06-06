1901
June 8, 1901-The Grand Rapids Village Council appointed Herman Kramer the new poundmaster of the village.
June 8, 1901-There are in Minnesota approximately 50 townships containing more than three million acres of land which are not yet surveyed.
June 8, 1901-The Iron Range Electric Telephone Co. will install a telephone system in Grand Rapids in July.
June 8, 1901-Deer River suffered a severe loss when Hotel Quigg was totally destroyed by fire. Ted Maloy died in the fire.
1911
June 7, 1911-J.S. Link and son Richard have taken over the Ogema Hotel on Pokegama Lake and will open June 11.
June 7, 1911-Sheriff Riley found all the saloons in Nashwauk except one open on a Sunday. All saloonkeepers were arrested.
June 7, 1911-The sheriffs of Minnesota will gather in Grand Rapids June 21-22, to discuss business and enjoy the area.
1921
June 8, 1921-After being shut down since April 21, the local veneer plant of J.J. Nartzik, Inc., will resume operation. The present supply of logs will assure operators for at least four or five months.
June 8, 1921-The Itasca County Board made emergency appropriations to aid roadwork in the county. The Bigfork to Alvwood road is in deplorable condition.
June 8, 1921-Thomas Burtram Shaughnessy, Grand Rapids boy who died in the service while in France on Feb. 7, 1919, was buried in Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids. The body came directly from France.
1931
June 10, 1931-The Grand Rapids Village Council passed a resolution stating that the Leland Avenue Bridge across the Mississippi River was in an unsafe condition and urging the state highway department and U.S. War Department to use all reasonable speed in replacing this bridge with a new one.
June 10, 1931-William McVeigh, 49, Grand Rapids, former county commissioner, died.
June 10, 1931-The Grand Rapids School Board passed a resolution condemning the bridge on Leland Avenue in Grand Rapids. Superintendent C.C. Baker reported the bridge’s danger to school children.
1941
June 4, 1941-Offices of the Dairyland Electric Cooperative Electric are being moved to space at the Farm Bureau Service Co. building fro the telephone building in Grand Rapids.
June 4, 1941-The first food stamps are now being issued in Itasca County.
June 4, 1941-A.K. Seckinger, executive secretary of the Itasca County Poor and Hospital Commission, has been named to a state board to administer the merit system under which all welfare employees in the state work.
June 4, 1941-It is now Kelm’s Grocery instead of Jutras’ Market. Fred Kelm assumed the ownership of the grocery and meat market in Grand Rapids.
June 4, 1941-Charles W. Erven, 69, pioneer resident of Itasca County, died of an accident at his son Albert’s sawmill.
1951
June 7, 1951-Two conservation department trucks left Grand Rapids for Snelling Hospital in Minneapolis loaded with 900 pounds of walleye fillets, 150 quarts of raspberries, 65 quarts of blueberries, 1,000 pounds of potatoes and two cases of rutabaga. The food will form the menu for the second annual walleye dinner for veterans at Snelling and Glen Lake hospitals.
June 7, 1951-Fred Barfus, Coleraine, plant protection captain for the Oliver Iron Mining Co. since 1914, retired.
June 7, 1951-The Itasca County Board and Itasca County have been served a summons to test the validity of special laws with reference to the operation of the sheriff’s department in Itasca County. The laws regulate salaries for the sheriff and deputies.
June 7, 1951-Charles K. Blandin assumed the presidency of the First National Bank of Grand Rapids.
June 7, 1951-William Lautyerbach sold Eagle Nest Resort on Cutfoot Sioux to John DeLoge of Indiana.
June 7, 1951-Herman Suemnick purchased the City Cab Co. of Grand Rapids from Charles and Harold Troop.
1961
June 5, 1961-Max Charwood, 23, Squaw Lake, leaped into the Popple River to save Larry Samuelson, 9, who had fallen into the water.
June 5, 1961-Federal food stamps will be issued for the first time in Itasca County this week.
June 8, 1961-Minnesota Power and Light Co. has petitioned district court for a “determination of the validity of taxes” for 1960 on its Clay Boswell plant at Cohasset and other property in Itasca County.
June 8, 1961-Minneapolis VA Hospital patients will be guests at the 12th annual Pike for Vets dinner.
1971
June 3, 1971-Mrs. Wayne Jacobson was re-elected chairman of the Itasca Region, a branch of the Northland Chapter of the American Red Cross.
June 3, 1971-The Itasca County Planning Advisory Commission handled another hot potato and rejected a request for rezoning property on Sherry’s Arm on Pokegama Lake.
June 7, 1971-Keith Pulford, 24, Grand Rapids, an employee of Davis Oil Co., died as a result of burns suffered when his gasoline tanker truck exploded while unloading fuel at a west end storage tank.
June 7, 1971-Leo Kingbird Jr. and Jerry Leo Kingbird were arraigned on charges of third degree murder and aggravated assault. The cousins were allegedly involved in the beating death of a man outside a Squaw Lake tavern.
1981
June 4, 1981-An Itasca County District Court jury deliberated for slightly more than one and one-half hours before finding a 35-year-old Cohasset man innocent of the charges of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and burglary.
June 4, 1981-Jury selection in the trial of Adrian Lynn Oquist, 25, Marble, charged with attempted first degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing of Georgia M. Brown, 60, Marble, on April 9, 1981, at the Hut Bar in Marble, began.
June 8, 1981-DNR Commissioner Joseph Alexander used a hatchet to cut the ribbon opening the department’s new regional headquarters in Grand Rapids.
June 8, 1981-Portions of the city of Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids and Harris townships are among 60 areas in 29 Minnesota counties which have been targeted as “Preliminary Areas” for further study by the Minnesota Waste Management Board for the siting of hazardous waste processing, storage and transfer facilities.
June 8, 1981-An Itasca County jury deliberated only a short time before finding Adrian Lynn Oquist guilty of attempted murder in the first degree and burglary with a tool.
1991
June 5, 1991-The Itasca Nursing Home Commission approved preliminary architectural plans for the facility that would accommodate the addition of 58 skilled nursing home beds.
June 5, 1991-A 21-year-old Grand Rapids woman is facing 22 counts of alleged abuse of her young daughter.
June 5, 1991-The Governor’s Task Force on Gay and Lesbian Minnesotans public hearing in Grand Rapids was the only one the task force characterized as suspicious and hostile in contrast to the respective atmosphere it found in Rochester, Albert Lea and Moorhead.
June 9, 1991-State Rep. Loren Solberg of Bovey assailed Gov. Arne Carlson for his vetoes of programs for rural Minnesota, calling the governor “totally insensitive to the needs of the people.”
June 9, 1991-Let the celebration begin. The articles of incorporation for the town of Grand Rapids were filed 100 years ago, June 11. It will then, officially, be 100 years old.
June 9, 1991-Michael Muellerleile, 36, Brooklyn Park, Minn., was killed in a traffic accident on Highway 2 about a quarter mile east of Warba.
June 9, 1991-Despite the pleas of parents and community residents, Togo School was closed after a public hearing on May 28.
2001
June 6, 2001-The Community Cafe in Grand Rapids served its first meal.
June 10, 2001-A two-week operation shutdown was announced to employees of the UMP-Kymmene Blandin Paper Co.
June 10, 2001-The potential strike of the Grand Rapids Area Library employees has taken a step closer to either walking the picket line or coming to a compromise and agreement on issues troubling the staff.
2011
June 1, 2011-The Greenway School Board is looking to hire its superintendent full time and end the shared superintendent with the Nashwauk-Keewatin school district.
June 5, 2011-Since the Star of the North Humane Society closed in April, many questions have been circling wondering why the shelter serving Itasca County had to close, what happened to the animals housed there until April and where stray or surrendered animals are going now.
June 5, 2011-A school and a community rally at Forest Lake Elementary School for Mila Adams – who has cancer – raised more than $2,000.
June 5, 2011-More than $4,000 worth of high-grade marijuana was found in a UPS package bound for Itasca County.
June 5, 2011-Gregg Deutsch is the new chief deputy at the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department.
June 5, 2011-Todd Keute was named the new regional operations manager for SPC Publications.
