1900
July 21, 1900-Itasca, Beltrami, Cass and Carlton counties may form a district to take care of the poor. The number of aged and indigent generally is not large enough to warrant the building and maintenance of a poor house.
July 21, 1900-The drive of the Mississippi and Rum River Boom Co. that has been laboring with low water from Brainerd for over a month, has at last come into the city. The drive in Prairie River is about to start.
1910
July 20, 1910-A report shows a shortage of $1,354.33 from the public records and accounts kept by W.C. Yancey, former recorder for the village of Grand Rapids.
July 20, 1910-The work of putting the finishing touches on the new steel bridge across the thoroughfare between Jay Gould and Pokegama lakes is now in hand.
1920
July 21, 1920-A project has been launched for use of Pokegama Dam for Grand Rapids light and power requirements.
July 21, 1920-The first aeroplane to come to Grand Rapids for the purpose of taking a passenger reached here, coming for the purpose of taking C.K. Blandin to St. Paul.
1930
July 23, 1930-Word was received of the death of Albin DeLaittre, Swatara, a well-known representative of lumber interests.
July 23, 1930-The Northland Utilities Co., which supplies Virginia and other communities with heating and illuminating gas, has applied for a franchise from the Grand Rapids Village Council to sell in this village.
July 23, 1930-The state forestry commission was in Grand Rapids to look for the best place to erect a fire watch tower. The best site determined was near Highway 35, near Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine.
1940
July 17, 1940-It was election day in Effie, which was incorporated as a village last month. J. Albert Anderson was elected president. Elected as trustees are Carl F. Dahlberg, George Mehelich and Seth R. Mattson.
July 17, 1940-Ellis L. Sames was killed at the Danube Mine in Bovey when he was struck by a cable.
July 17, 1940-Fred Burke, better known as “Killer” Burke, died in a prison in Michigan. About 10 years ago, Burke spent several weeks in the Grand Rapids area.
1950
July 20, 1950-An 18-car caravan met the Philadelphia Eagles football team at Duluth and escorted the players to their summer training camp in Grand Rapids.
July 20, 1950-Orders were received at the Itasca County Selective Service Board office to send 15 men to Minneapolis on Aug. 3, for pre-induction examinations.
July 20, 1950-Robert Butler, U.S. Ambassador to Cuba, was a visitor in Grand Rapids.
July 20, 1950-Four Itasca County boys who have visited Washington, D.C., the past month reported their experiences at a Rotary meeting. The boys are Jack Thomas, Barrett Schultze, Frank King III, all of Grand Rapids, and Donald Larson of Greenway.
1960
July 19, 1960-A total of 62 miles of logging roads in Itasca County have been planted to Dutch white clover seed.
July 19, 1960-The old junior high school building in Grand Rapids is in the process of being razed.
July 21, 1960-University of Minnesota forestry researchers said they are using floodlights to stretch the daylight hours in a stand of 96 jack pine at the North Central Station in efforts to develop a better jack pine variety for Minnesota woods.
1970
July 16, 1970-Strong and virtually unanimous opposition to Coast Guard plans for licensing fishing launch guides and certificating vessels carrying passengers for hire on Leech, Winnie and Cass lakes was expressed in a meeting at Walker.
July 16, 1970-District 318 will call for bids for the construction of a new Grand Rapids High School on property north of Hale Lake.
July 16, 1970-Itasca-Cass County Democratic Farmer-Laborites endorsed the candidacy of Bill Walker in the campaign for state representative from District 58A.
July 16, 1970-The Rev. and Mrs. Al Baderman and their children have moved to Grand Rapids to assume the pastorate of Salem Lutheran Brethren Church of Grand Rapids, Spruce Park Church at Bigfork and Clara Lutheran Church at Deer River.
July 20, 1970-Archbishop John of Chicago attended the Tivkin Festival at the St. Peter and St. Paul Russian Orthodox Church at Bramble, about seven miles north of Togo.
July 20, 1970-Raymond Charles Oberfoell, 23, Grand Rapids, was killed in an automobile accident on the LaPlant Road on the south shore of Pokegama Lake, about two miles east of Highway 169.
1980
July 17, 1980-Three Grand Rapids police officers and the entire Itasca County Sheriff’s Department were almost without guns when Minnesota Gov. Al Quie signed into law a bill which would have rendered the men gunless. A suit was filed against the state for a restraining order, which was granted.
July 17, 1980-Glenn McLeod and Denny Johnson purchased Itasca Realty from Dick Voges and Terry Helmer.
July 17, 1980-Keith A. Libbey of Afton, Minn., and a former Grand Rapids resident, is co-author of a new book entitled “Making the Law Work for You: A Guide for Small Businesses.”
July 17, 1980-Percussionist Marie Liebel of Grand Rapids has been chosen a member of the 1980 All-State Band.
July 21, 1980-A parade will kick off the groundbreaking of the new YMCA in Grand Rapids.
1990
July 18, 1990-When two errors in School District 318’s Community Education budget were corrected, a $77,933 deficit turned into a $4,222 surplus.
July 22, 1990-LaPrairie Mayor Tom Adamson will end his position with the city July 31, as he and his family move to Phoenix, Ariz.
July 22, 1990-The Minnesota Supreme Court has named three people from this region to its Judicial Merit Advisory Commission created by the 1990 Legislature. They are Charles Johnson, editor/publisher of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review, Kurt Maben, a Thief River Falls attorney, and Veda Ponikvar, editor/publisher of the Chisholm Free Press.
2000
July 16, 2000-Finding additional funding for public access television provided by Itasca Community Television, Inc., took a low blow as Mediacom, the cable operating company, refused to put a $1 subscriber fee on customers’ bills based on the franchise agreement.
July 19, 2000-David Allen Powers 22, Marble, drowned in Kremer Lake, located about 17 miles north of Grand Rapids.
July 19, 2000-The city of Bigfork celebrated with parades, speeches and all-day events christening the renovation of one section of Highway 38, one of the first 20 National Scenic Byways.
July 19, 2000-The Cohasset City Council and Mayor Jeff Walker steered citizens through some troubling issues at a public hearing regarding the Felix and Beier housing additions.
July 19, 2000-State Sen. Bob Lessard of International Falls announced that he is dropping out of the DFL Party because it has been taken over by liberal extremists.
2010
July 18, 2010-The Itasca County Board gave the nod to a lease agreement for Magnetation, LLC for approximately 430 acres of tax-forfeited land around the Holman Basin area near the city of Taconite. Commissioners also approved progress on a new electrical substation and transmission line known as the Pokegama Project.
July 18, 2010-Neary 20,000 feet or more than five miles of track have been laid on Itasca County’s new railway to service Essar Steel Minnesota.
July 18, 2010-Mayor Ron Hardy of Cohasset announced he will not be running for re-election this fall.
July 21, 2010-John Chell of rural Cohasset has entered the race for District 1 Itasca County Commissioner.
