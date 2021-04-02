1901
April 6, 1901-G.B. Barnes, Campbell, Minn., who recently closed a $270,000 land deal in Itasca and Aitkin counties, sold 90,000 acres to Indiana capitalists.
April 6, 1901-Henry Hughes and Co. of Grand Rapids took possession of its new store opposite Hotel Gladstone.
1911
April 5, 1911-It was announced that a giant merger of steel, iron ore and shipping interests was to be perfected to compete with U.S. Steel Corp., with prominent Duluth men and others at the head of it.
April 5, 1911-Santangelo Valentine, Marble, was struck and killed by a train near the trestle between Marble and Calumet.
April 5, 1911-Louis Cucci will erect a new store building in Calumet.
April 5, 1911-John C. Greenway, now living in Arizona, was appointed a regent of the territorial university there.
1921
April 6, 1921-A land-clearing association was formed in Itasca County.
April 6, 1921-The trustees of the Presbyterian Church purchased lots at the corner of Seventh Street and Leland Avenue from C.H. Dickinson of Los Angeles, Calif. The lots will be utilized for construction of a new church.
April 6, 1921-S.J. Moran is the new mayor of Deer River.
1931
April 8, 1931-A.J. Huhn, manager of the Grand Rapids Motor Co., announces he has accepted the local agency for two higher-priced cars , the Cadillac and the LaSalle.
April 8, 1931-This spring is the earliest on record for farmers to begin field work in this territory.
April 8, 1931-E.O. Rockel, formerly of Minneapolis, is owner and manager of Sunset Point, a new summer resort on the west shore of Bass Lake.
1941
April 2, 1941-W.W. Kurtz and Mrs. L.W. Johnson of Grand Rapids completed arrangements to purchase the Ben Franklin Store in Red Wing.
April 2, 1941-The partnership of Allen Evenvoll and Harvey Henderson of Bemidji in the operation of the Grand Rapids Furniture Store has been dissolved. Henderson is the new sole owner.
April 2, 1941-Dr. H.J. Stiver, registered optometrist, opened a new office in the Kremer Building in Grand Rapids.
1951
April 5, 1951-Patrolman Arnold Wetherill, a member of the Grand Rapids Police Department for three years, was named assistant police chief for Chief Walt Craig.
April 5, 1951-The Grand Rapids Village Council voted against the installation of parking meters in downtown Grand Rapids.
April 5, 1951-Mayor Robert Hall announced there will be no property taxes in the village of Warba this year. Proceeds fro the village liquor store will meet all financial needs of the village.
April 5, 1951-Shipments of iron ore were increased by more than a million tons in 195, according to a report from county mine inspector John A. Beecroft, Keewatin.
1961
April 3, 1961-Sharon Hildreth of Midway and Dennis Bouchie of Wendigo 4-H Club will be received into the Junior Honor Roll of the Duluth Chamber of Commerce.
April 6, 1961-A permit to tear down the old Itasca Tire building on Fourth Street was granted the George F. Kremer Co. by the village council.
April 6, 1961-Farm numbers are going down, but income is going up. That was the agricultural picture painted for Itasca County. Rural Development Agent George Saksa said that agricultural income totaled $2,774,875 in 1959, compared to $2,077,368 in 1954.
1971
April 1, 1971-Herbert F. Bolton, former Coleraine resident and assistant superintendent of Sherman Mines for U.S. Steel’s Minnesota ore operations, will retire this month after 32 years of continuous service.
April 5, 1971-Closing of the Danube Mine of the Balkan Mining Co. at Bovey effective May 1, was announced. “Availability and better economics of high grade ores from other sources” are cited as the reasons for the action. Employment at the mine during normal operation has been about 225.
April 5, 1971-U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert W. Pohl of rural Bigfork has received his second through 16th awards of the Air Medal for action in southeast Asia.
1981
April 2, 1981-Itasca County population is up nearly 21 percent in 1980 compared to 1970. With the exceptions of Bovey, Marble, Taconite and Zemple, the population in the 17 cities in Itasca County increased. The population of Grand Rapids increased to 7,934 from 7,265. Total population is 43,006, up fro 35,618 in 1970.
April 2, 1981-The elimination of drastic cutbacks in the funding for regional development commissions was the major topic of discussion at workshops for members of the Upper Great Lakes Regional Commission and area regional development commissions conducted in Grand Rapids.
April 2, 1981-James Stuckey, 2, is in guarded condition in a Minneapolis hospital after being pulled from the waters of a creek near Bray Lake in northeastern Itasca County.
April 6, 1981-After six months and numerous appearances before the Grand Rapids Planning Commission, the Development Assessment Worksheet for the Pokegama Mall has been approved by that body.
April 6, 1981-Blandin Paper Co. announced that it has requested an environmental impact statement from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on its plans for a $181 million expansion.
April 6, 1981-By a vote of 63-0, the Minnesota Senate passed legislation establishing a permanent Mississippi Headwaters Board.
1991
April 3, 1991-A work crew was salvaging what it could from the LEMCO Hydraulics facility east of Highway 169 which was gutted by fire in Hill City.
April 3, 1991-The preliminary results of a survey assessing northeastern Minnesota’s forests show that sawtimber growing stock has increased by 476.2 acres since 1977, but he number of smaller trees remains the largest percentage of the forest.
April 3, 1991-Grand Rapids attorney Warren Anderson, 66, is in stable condition at Itasca Medical Center following a truck-bicycle accident in Alabama which killed his brother.
April 7, 1991-A garage barrel fire turned into a large-scale property and field fire south of Blackberry. The fire engulfed several buildings and 35 acres of pastureland.
April 7, 1991-U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone of Minnesota was taken on a personal tour of the cleanup efforts of Lakehead Pipeline Co.’s crude oil spill on University of Minnesota land near Itasca Community College.
2001
April 4, 2001-A resolution urging the U.S. Postal Service to reproduce Eric Enstrom’s 1918 photograph “Grace” onto a postage stamp passed the House floor unanimously.
April 4, 2001-A Burlington Northern switch engine was derailed near Cohasset causing a ruptured fuel tank and fuel oil spilling along the tracks.
April 8, 2001-City staff from Hill City are now working from the Methodist Church parsonage after roof failure forced abandonment of City Hall.
April 8, 2001-Grand Rapids High School physics and chemistry teacher Robert Shaner was named Minnesota Science Teachers Association Teacher of the Year.
2011
April 3, 2011-Efforts to prevent tobacco sales to minors have come a long way in the last 15 years – cigarette vending machines are now considered antiques and most businesses require ID to sell tobacco to anyone appearing under the age of 30.
April 3, 2011-A decision to adopt a text amendment which would allow for recycling centers within public use and shoreland public use zoning districts within the City of Grand Rapids was tabled after a public hearing left councilors with more questions than answers.
April 3, 2011-Findings from a new investigation requested by U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Al Franken in August 2009 show that the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. made significant errors when valuing the pension plans benefitting National Steel Co. employees on the Iron Range.
