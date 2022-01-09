1901
Jan. 11, 1902-The businessmen of Cass Lake and Walker have passed resolutions condemning a bill in Congress called the “Chippewa Reservation Park Bill” and are urging active opposition to its passage.
1912
Jan. 10, 1912-William Richards of Grand Rapids won a gun for producing the finest set of antlers and head for the deer hunting season of 1911.
Jan. 10, 1912-The temperature fell to 53 degrees below zero on both Jan. 6 and 7. One man froze to death in Deer River.
1922
Jan. 11, 1922-Leonard “Stub” Allison, former athletic coach at the University of Washington and Carleton College’s most famous athletic star, visited friends in Grand Rapids.
Jan. 11, 1922-Nine moonshiners pleaded guilty in court in Grand Rapids and are now serving time.
1932
Jan. 13, 1932-Foremen for the L.W. Feller Co. of Rochester arrived with several truckloads of material to be used on the new state highway bridge over the Prairie River east of LaPrairie.
1942
Jan. 7, 1942-Fred W. Adams, 59, resident of Itasca County since 1913, died.
Jan. 7, 1942-Harold Leksen, 29, drill operator for Oliver Mining Co., died in a mining accident.
1952
Jan. 10, 1952-Charles M. Ganey, Wilmington, N.C., bound over to district court on charges of robbing a Keewatin department store, escaped from the Itasca County Jail. He was later captured.
Jan. 10, 1952-Archie Rassmussen, 52, Grand Rapids postmaster, died.
Jan. 10, 1952-William A. Swanson, Max Township, First District county commissioner, was elected chairman of the Itasca County Board for 1952.
1962
Jan. 8, 1962-Itasca is among nine northeastern Minnesota counties to be included in a national fallout shelter survey.
Jan. 8, 1962-A memorial art exhibit of paintings by the late E. Lowell Robinson of Grand Rapids will be conducted.
Jan. 11, 1962-Grand Rapids firemen re-elected Art Silvis chief.
Jan. 11, 1962-William A. Powers was elected chairman of the District 318 School Board.
1972
Jan. 6, 1972-E.C. Steffy was named chairman of the District 318 School Board.
Jan. 6, 1972-Norbert Harms was elected chairman of the Itasca County Board. George Orlovich is vice chairman.
Jan. 10, 1972-Construction of a second highway bridge across the Mississippi River in Grand Rapids should be “as close as possible to the downtown area,” Retail Trade Committee members of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce agreed.
Jan. 10, 1972-Property taxes to be paid in Itasca County in 1972 will be down substantially from last year. Most property taxes will be cut from 15 to 40 percent.
1982
Jan. 7, 1982-County roads in Itasca County may get harder to travel beginning Jan.17. County road and bridge employees sent a certified mail notice to county board chairwoman Margaret Matalamaki indicating that they intend to strike.
Jan. 7, 1982-Dr. Richard “Rick” Streeter of Bigfork was elected chairman of the District 318 School Board.
Jan. 7, 1982-Marvin Julien, 67, Grand Rapids, was found dead in a parking lot off Itasca Street in Grand Rapids. An autopsy revealed he froze to death in 20 below temperatures.
Jan. 11, 1982-President Robert D. Swenson of Mesaba Airlines announces the addition of flights to the city of Hibbing to begin Jan. 15.
1992
Jan. 8, 1992-Teachers in the Greenway, Deer River and Nashwauk-Keewatin school districts have not yet settled their contracts for the 1991-92 school years.
Jan. 8, 1992-District 3 Sen. Bob Lessard has introduced legislation which could give youth a less expensive shot at deer hunting in coming years. He is proposing cutting the current rifle and bow hunting fees in half for teens under age 18.
Jan. 12, 1992-The Grand Rapids City Council will host a public meeting regarding proposed changes to Highway 169 in downtown Grand Rapids. The Minnesota Department of Transportation proposes widening the driving area from the Mississippi River to Fourth Street North.
Jan. 12, 1992-Bill Cromell was elected chairman of the Greenway School Board. Cromell also refused to accept the additional $50 allowed the board chairman.
2002
Jan. 2, 2002-A 45-year-old woman who jumped off the Blandin Bridge was saved from the icy water of the Mississippi River by Grand Rapids Fire Department personnel.
Jan. 6, 2002-A group of Grand Rapids area residents is challenging a proposal by Rapids Power, LLC, to construct an energy facility that will produce steam to make paper and generate electricity for the region.
Jan. 6, 2002-Clayton Allen Christie became the first baby born in 2002, at Itasca Memorial Hospital. Parents are Elisa Christie and Troy Berger.
Jan. 6, 2002-Mark Hoyne will replace Terry Helmer – who retired – as manager of Grand Rapids/Itasca County Airport.
Jan. 9, 2002-Economic statistics are signaling that the U.S. recession which started last March will end in 2002, says a Wells Fargo economist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.