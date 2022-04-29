1902
May 3, 1902-John A. King, respected Grand Rapids citizen, died.
May 3, 1902-O.A. Watzke of Koochiching and is company desire to connect Grand Rapids and Koochiching by telephone.
1912
May 1, 1912-County assessors will meet to ascertain Itasca County’s wealth this year.
1922
May 3, 1922-Burglars robbed the Bigfork Bank. The safe was blown and there was a large loss in cash and securities. It appeared to be the work of professionals.
May 3, 1922-Fire of unknown origin destroyed the Robert Bliss and Louis Fremont building in Calumet.
1932
May 4, 1932-Martha Maddy Potter, 78, who came to Grand Rapids in 1887, as the first school teacher in the village of Grand Rapids, died.
May 4, 1932-The state highway department decided the permanent route for Highway 8 will be from Swan River to where it rejoins Highway 11 north of Duluth.
1942
April 29, 1942-Roy D. Lothrop, 57, Coleraine, died in a traffic accident just west of Marble.
April 29, 1942-C.I. Johnson was elected president of the Grand Rapids Rotary Club.
1952
May 1, 1952-Three Itasca County boys were praised for putting out what might have become a serious forest fire. Those honored were Robert Remington, Darwin Stanley and Gerald Baker.
May 1, 1952-James F. Murphy, Grand Rapids attorney, was elected governor of the 173rd District of Rotary International.
1962
April 30, 1962-Fire closed Greenway High School and Itasca Junior College. No estimate was officially made of the damage to the basement art room where the fire started and an adjoining shop room.
Ed. note: The May 4, 1962 edition was not available.
1972
May 1, 1972-No state funds will be involved in the proposed construction of a dam at Days High Landing to provide a mini-main water level for the White Oak area.
May 1, 1972-Final approval was given on the agreement between Sheriff John Muhar and the village of Calumet to provide a deputy for the village.
May 4, 1972-Amplifying a recommendation that he made to the county board, George Prescott of Cohasset brought to the commissioners a set of suggestions for redistricting the boundaries of the county commissioner districts.
May 4, 1972-Serious doubt was expressed on the advisability of tearing down the old Central School building in a statement by Ted Tinquist of the Itasca County Historical Society.
1982
April 28, 1982-Audie Lynn Fox, Pengilly, was convicted of first degree murder in Crow Wing County after 5 1/2 hours of deliberation by the jury. He murdered Itasca County Deputy Sheriff Robert “Beefy” Lawson in 1981.
April 28, 1982-A transfer of $280,000 from the capital outlay fund to the general fund and budget cuts totaling $616,977 were approved by the District 318 School Board. Two full-time teaches and one part-time teacher will be eliminated by the cuts.
April 28, 1982-Roger Olsen, 60, prominent Grand Rapids businessman since 1953, died.
May 2, 1982-The Grand Rapids Holiday Inn, closed since April 15 because of a fire, reopened for business.
May 2, 1982-Ground-breaking ceremonies are scheduled for May 3, for the new Hill City School.
1992
April 29, 1992-The management of Blandin Paper Co. announced that the mill will shut down for 10 days beginning May 8. The closure is “due to poor market conditions.”
April 29, 1992-A Dorholt Tile $ Home Center storage building filled with carpet, ceramic tile and carpet padding was gutted by fire.
May 3, 1992-The rescue didn’t happen quite the way Kenneth Parvi planned, but the result was the same – his 5-year-old daughter Elizabeth was safe after her home was destroyed by fire.
May 3, 1992-A jury awarded nearly $119,000 to Rebecca and William Prickett, rural Grand Rapids, in a civil suit brought by the Pricketts against United Parcel Service in relation to a traffic accident.
2002
April 28, 2002-The Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority was given a briefing on a proposed development of riverfront and downtown properties and unanimously approved retaining a development company to coordinate the project. Actual development would be subject to the availability of funds.
April 28, 2002-Businessman and well-known citizen Lloyd Dick, 79, of Grand Rapids died.
April 28, 2002-County commissioners will wait a month before delivering a decision on whether or not to allow the orderly annexation of east Grand Rapids Township to Trout Lake Township.
May 1, 2002-The selection of people to serve on the Rapids Power Advisory Task Force hit a curve when city and county officials did not accept a list of candidates as selected by a firm hired to review applications and recommend task force members.
May 1, 2002-Jim Hoolihan, the man who anchored his hometown during tough political times, will be honored at the Herald-Review’s Citizen of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.