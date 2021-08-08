1901
Aug. 10, 1901-Professor Carroll got returns from the state high school board of exams conducted for the students of the Grand Rapids Central School. They signally attest to the efficiency of our corps of teachers as well as to the diligence and aptitude with which the scholars pursued their studies during the last term. All but two of 31 students passed.
1911
Aug. 9, 1911-Adeline Gamache, Hibbing, mother of Father Clement V. Gamache, pastor of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Grand Rapids, died.
Aug. 9, 1911-The creamery will be in operation and in readiness for business on Aug. 17. A big old-fashioned picnic will highlight the opening.
1921
Aug. 10, 1921-Representatives of eastern U.S. firms are paying more attention to northern Minnesota for sources of hardwood timber supply.
Aug. 10, 1921-Tim Clark, who up to a few weeks ago served as a deputy sheriff in Grand Rapids, stationed at the paper mill, was killed at Nashwauk by Night Patrolman Jay McGuire when the patrolman was attempting to place Clark under arrest. McGuire was exonerated in the case.
1931
Aug. 12, 1931-An investigation by the Itasca County Poor and Hospital Commission found that a group of 18 families, all of them connected by relation or marriage, has received aid the past few months. In addition, it was found that three more families of this group were receiving aid in Cass County. Many of the families have already left the county.
Aug. 12, 1931-A proposed boulevard drive around Crystal Lake in Grand Rapids has been rejected. Opposition on the part of several owners of property through which the boulevard was to pass voiced opposition.
Aug. 12, 1931-Potato growers of Itasca County have arranged a meeting where plans will be perfected to complete a marketing organization.
1941
Aug. 6, 1941-Parking operations in the preparation of disbandment of Company 1724 at Day Lake were halted when word was received that no companies in the Chippewa Forest would be disbanded unless future enrollment fails to keep current company strength.
Aug. 6, 1941-Cornelius “Con” Murphy, 72, a colorful figure in Coleraine since the town started, died.
Aug. 6, 1941-Mr. and Mrs. Ad. Topperwein, perhaps the best shots with rifles, pistols and shotguns in the world, will put on a display of their ability at the Itasca County Fairgrounds.
Aug. 6, 1941-Margaret Momberg, public health nurse in the south half of Itasca County, has resigned her position.
1951
Aug. 9, 1951-Lt. Wayne Tahtinen, 32, a Bovey resident until the National Guard squadron at Duluth was activated in March, was killed when two fighter planes collided in mid-air near Saginaw.
Aug. 9, 1951-Official census figures reveal that Grand Rapids had a population of 6,019 in 1950, a gain of 1,144 from the 1940 total.
Aug. 9, 1951-Petitions requesting that an election be conducted to determine if Grand Rapids voters wish to incorporate as a city of the fourth class, are currently being circulated.
Aug. 9, 1951-Major Eldon Mueller of Grand Rapids, a Marine flier, was presented with the Bronze Star Medal for heroism in Korea.
Aug. 9, 1951-John H. Toman, Keewatin, has entered the U.S. Naval Academy.
Aug. 9, 1951-Bigfork students may have some difficulty in identifying their teacher this fall when Doris and Delores Lakso report for duty. The twin sisters from Tower, Minn., will teach English and the social studies.
Aug. 9, 1951-Stafford Cochran was elected commander of the McVeigh-Dunn American Legion post in Grand Rapids.
1961
Aug. 7, 1961-Harvey Madson Jr. of Grand Rapids captured first place in Class C and D competition at the first Mishawak Invitational Regatta on Pokegama Lake.
Aug. 7, 1961-Thieves capitalized on the concentration of police at the Masonic Lodge building fire and broke into Kamman Apparel and the Arrowhead Cafe.
Aug. 7, 1961-Two Grand Rapids firemen are under treatment for smoke inhalation at Itasca Memorial Hospital after fighting a fire which caused extensive damage in the basement of the Masonic Lodge building. Chief Arthur Silvis and Capt. Ray Betz are in “good condition.”
Aug. 10, 1961-Richard L. Knox,former forester in Grand Rapids, was named Deputy Commissioner of Conservation.
Aug. 10, 1961-Itasca Recreation Association officials will start a $100,000 fund drive for an indoor recreation building. Plans call for a building at the American Legion property.
Aug. 10, 1961-Twenty-five owners of property along the Mississippi River in and below Grand Rapids requested the village council to “clean up the river.” A petition signed by more than 60 persons was submitted to urge the village to take speedy action toward providing a sewage disposal plant.
1971
Aug. 5, 1971-A variance in the standards of effluent quality and purity for disposal systems discharging in the Mississippi River has been requested of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency by the village of Grand Rapids.
Aug. 5, 1971-Harold G. Hawkinson of Grand Rapids filed action against the village of Grand Rapids, the Blandin Paper Co., the Burlington Northern Railroad and Gene M. Brink in U.S. District Court. In a suit asking for $25,000 in damages to his property on the north side of the Mississippi River, Hawkinson charges that the defendants have violated the Protection of Waters Act of March 3, 1899. The action stems from the practice of dumping loads of snow in the river during the winter.
Aug. 5, 1971-Artist Gene Lysaker of the Grand Rapids Herald-Review won first place in the Northern Minnesota Art Exhibition.
Aug. 5, 1971-In an unexpected move before a packed session at the Itasca County Planning Commission meeting, developer Charles Marr, through his attorney, Dennis Murphy, suddenly opted out of his proposal for a trailer-camper site development at Rice Lake, south of Cohasset.
Aug. 9, 1971-Janice Mae Hanson, 33, Calumet, was killed in a one-car crash on Highway 169 west of Hibbing.
Aug. 9, 1971-Patrolman Harold Snyder will receive an award for “valor in performance of duty.” He is the policeman who moved Keith Pulford away from a burning tank truck in a serious explosion and fire in the west end of Grand Rapids on June 4. The truck driver died two days later from burns received when his truck exploded.
1981
Aug. 6, 1981-Tall Timber Days will end but not before the major event of the nine-day celebration highlights world class lumberjack competition.
Aug. 6, 1981-Ten alleged Itasca County drug dealers were arrested in an operation which netted authorities approximately $12,000 worth of marijuana and cocaine.
Aug. 6, 1981-In an attempt to encourage more advertisement of the Grand Rapids area, Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce President Len Hedman outlined a new device which is to be used by the chamber.
Aug. 6, 1981-Voters in the Greenway school district overwhelmingly approved a two mill levy increase.
Aug. 6, 1981-Miss Minnesota Teen 1980 Beverly Jo Baker of Grand Rapids is in Rochester for the Miss Minnesota Teen 1981 pageant and the coronation of her successor.
Aug. 10, 1981-The arraignment of 11 persons arrested on charges of the sale of controlled substances (marijuana and cocaine) were conducted in Grand Rapids.
1991
Aug. 7, 1991-Bob Fieldsend will serve as the first mayor of Minnesota’s newest city the City of Bass Brook.
Aug. 7, 1991-Gov. Arne Carlson may make his choice for a new Ninth Judicial District Judge while visiting Grand Rapids briefly Aug. 9.
Aug. 11, 1991-A split verdict in a major malpractice suit was handed down by a jury. Five of the six Itasca County jurors signed a verdict which found one of the plaintiffs, Adelia Adams, mother and guardian of plaintiff Linda E. Adams, negligent in obtaining medical care and treatment for her daughter between April 8, 1958, and April 28, 1985. The two Adams women were seeking damages which could have been in excess of $1 million if the jurors had found the doctors and clinics cited in the case negligent and followed the prosecution’s suggestion for assessing damages.
Aug. 11, 1991-John Paul Smith, 40, Nevis, will soon take office as the newest Ninth Judicial District trial court judge, Gov. Arne Carlson announced during a brief visit to Grand Rapids.
2001
Aug. 8, 2001-After serving as the mayor of Grand Rapids for the past six years, Mayor Juan Lazo announced he won’t seek a fourth term.
Aug. 8, 2001-Richard Wayne Wakonabo, 34, Deer River, died in a single vehicle accident west of Marcell on Highway 286.
Aug. 12, 2001-This week Blandin Paper Co. is celebrating its centennial with several community-wide events planned.
2011
Aug. 3, 2011-Itasca County District Court Judge Jon Maturi ordered an evidentiary hearing to determine if Itasca County Commissioner Catherine McLynn’s partiality and improper actions rendered the county board’s positive declaration for an Environmental Impact Statement for a Bible camp development on Deer Lake arbitrary and capricious.
Aug. 7, 2011-Robert Evan Shepard, 66, Grand Rapids, has been charged in connection with a fire which caused an estimated $50,000 in damage to the Grand Rapids United Methodist Church.
