1900
Oct. 27, 1900-A headline in the Herald-Review proclaimed in large, dark type, “The outlook for Democratic (Party) success is highly satisfactory in nation, state and county” The people give daily indications to the effect that the imperialistic tendencies of the Republicans will be repudiated.”
Oct. 27, 1900-It is no longer a speculation as to the establishment in Grand Rapids of a paper and pulp mill. All details have been completed and the building of side tracks to the river will begin next week. The foundation work of the big dam also will be started at once. With this splendid beginning, the future prosperity of Grand Rapids is assured.
Oct. 27, 1900-Henry Hughes and Co. of Cohasset purchased the J.D. Powers’ stock of groceries, gents furnishings and shoes.
1910
Oct. 26, 1910-James Gray, Democratic candidate for governor, will be in Grand Rapids.
Oct. 26, 1910-John Caldwell was murdered in the Sand Lake area. Three Indians have been arrested in the case.
1920
Oct. 27, 1920-The Itasca County Board passed a resolution calling for bids for bonds in the sum of $250,000 to be sod in the event Amendment No. 1 carries in the coming election. The proceeds will be used in beginning construction of the proposed Babcock roads in this county.
Oct. 27, 1920-A turpentine factory in Grand Rapids is now a possibility. The Grand Rapids Commercial Club is assisting in developing the project.
Oct. 27, 1920-A great many questions have arisen in regard to the voting of women.
Oct. 27, 1920-Construction of a road from Cass Lake east toward the Itasca County line has been started.
1930
Oct. 29, 1930-Next summer will find Grand Rapids a district headquarters for the Minnesota Forest Service, at least as far as storage of tools and equipment is concerned. Plans have been announced which call for erection of buildings.
Oct. 29, 1930-George Hillman, 16, accidentally shot himself and died in a hunting accident near Round Lake.
Oct. 29, 1930-Logging, once a major occupation in Itasca County, will receive even less than the usual amount this winter. The present business and financial condition of the country has lessened the demand for timber products with the result there will be few camps operated in the forests of Itasca County during the winter of 1930-31.
Oct. 29, 1930-Patrick McNulty, 39, Marble, was killed in an automobile accident east of Taconite.
1940
Oct. 23, 1940-Fire starting from an unknown cause damaged the John Hepfel building on Third Street and Second Avenue West in Grand Rapids.
Oct. 23, 1940-There were 4,314 young men who registered on Oct. 16, for the selective service draft in Itasca County.
Oct. 23, 1940-The Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Grand Rapids has been obligated to do a considerable amount of reconstruction work to keep up with the demands for service.
1950
Oct. 26, 1950-Mary Katherine Pertlicek, 5, was burned to death when the main lodge and residence of the Wendigo Park Resort was destroyed by fire.
Oct. 26, 1950-C.W. Molzen and Fred Egger, Point Barrow, Alaska, have purchased High Banks Resort on Lake Winnibigoshish from he Helfrich brothers
Oct. 26, 1950-Ted Williams, the hard-hitting outfielder for the Boston Red Sox and currently the highest-paid player in baseball, came to Scott’s Landing on Mud Lake to hunt ducks.
Oct. 26, 1950-Alice Hafar was crowned homecoming queen at Grand Rapids High School.
Oct. 26, 1950-Arthur J. Pifher, 69, Bigfork, was killed in a logging accident in the Marcell area.
1960
Oct. 24, 1960-Equipment that will be used for the M.A. Hanna Co. at its $2 million experimental semi-taconite pilot plant, now under construction at its Cooley District in Itasca County, was unloaded from a French ship in Duluth.
Oct. 24, 1960-Ten men from the Hibbing area were arrested last week for shining deer in Itasca County.
Oct. 24, 1960-More than 400 Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Explorers locally will participate with 5,000 others from the Headwaters Area Council in the Get-Out-The-Vote campaign to be conducted by the Boy Scouts of America.
Oct. 27, 1960-Final approval was given to an appropriation of $400,000 to greatly enlarge the research and development activities of the Blandin Paper Co.
Oct. 27, 1960-W.H. Oppenheimer, president of Blandin Paper Co., will be the keynote speaker at the annual meeting of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce.
Oct. 27, Tentative values of iron ore in Itasca County have been increased by more than 50 percent, according to figures presented. The tentative iron ore value as of May 1, 1960, are $16,018,294, compared to $10,214,811 the year before.
Oct. 27, 1960-Sandra Eilertson was crowned queen at Itasca Junior College homecoming festivities.
1970
Oct. 22, 1970-A proposal to change the composition of the Itasca County Welfare and Hospital boards has been endorsed by the Freeholders Association of Grand Rapids.
Oct. 22, 1970-Featured speaker for the 68th annual Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Dinner is John Finnegan, editor of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Oct. 26, 1970-Dedication ceremonies for the recently-completed addition to the Bigfork School will be Oct. 28.
Oct. 26, 1970-Homecoming queen candidates at Itasca Junior College are Lynn Bishop, Grand Rapids, Peggy Guthrie, Deer River, Toni Hecimovich, Coleraine, Marlene Jones, Grand Rapids, and Sherry Swehla, Pengilly.
1980
Oct. 23, 1980-Don Homuth, 36, Fargo, N.D., has been hired as executive director by the Koochiching-Itasca Action Council Board of Directors.
Oct. 23, 1980-Dorothy Anderson was named Woman of the Year by the Grand Rapids Business and Professional Women’s Club.
Oct. 23, 1980-A buck deer stopped traffic when it ran through downtown Grand Rapids.
Oct. 23, 1980-District Court Judge Gordon McRae handed down his verdict in the trial between United Wild Rice, Inc., Grand Rapids, and Clifton Nelson, Grand Rapids. The judge quashed a temporary injunction and imposed a permanent injunction against Nelson from directly or indirectly engaging in the manufacturing, buying or selling of wild rice or wild rice products until July 6, 1981. The court order also imposed that Nelson is forbidden from “circulating false or unsubstantiated reports about the management, finances, membership or operation of United Wild Rice, Inc.
Oct. 27, 1980-Convicted second degree murderer Timothy Tibbets, 19, testified in the beginning stages of the first degree murder trial of John Lemire, 18, accused of being connected with the June 18,1980, stabbing death of Inga Marie Warren of Aitkin at a bait shop she owned.
Oct. 27, 1980-Action by the Itasca County Board reduced a proposed 9.04 percent levy increase to an 8.0 percent rise for 1981.
1990
Oct. 24, 1990-The Itasca Nursing Home Commission voted to pursue plans to add a 42-bed addition to the county-owned nursing home.
Oct. 24, 1990-By the process of elimination, Itasca County is one step closer to finding a site to open a new landfill.
Oct. 24, 1990-Timothy Roger Francisco, 40, Cohasset, died in a traffic accident on Highway 46 north of Deer River.
Oct. 24, 1990-The Grand Rapids City Council heard two hours of testimony against improvements at the intersection of Highways 169 and 2 before eliminating the intersection improvements from its plan and voting in favor of creating ring roads and left turn lanes throughout the downtown.
Oct. 28, 1990-The U.S. Forest Service is expecting a decision soon on whether it will move its cache of fire suppression equipment from Ely. When that decision is made, Grand Rapids may benefit as the cache operations could be located here.
2000
Oct. 25, 2000-Some Bigfork residents were startled to see a helicopter driving down main street. A medical helicopter experienced a cockpit warning light about four minutes from landing while inbound to the helipad of Northern Itasca Health Center the previous evening.
Oct. 29, 2000-The gavel will come down once again on the former Technimar building in Cohasset when the building will be awarded to the highest bidder.
Oct. 29, 2000-In recognition of his outstanding support for Minnesota’s hunting, fishing and trapping heritage, State Sen. Bob Lessard is being presented a Lifetime Legislative Achievement Award by a group of outdoor organizations.
2010
Oct. 24, 2010-There were no major injuries but four area fires in three days have authorities reminding area residents of fire safety tips.
Oct. 24, 2010-Yvonnne Prettner Solon, the running mate of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Dayton, spent the day in Grand Rapids visiting with various organizations.
Oct. 27, 2010-Grand Rapids played host to a debate between Congressman Jim Oberstar and Chip Cravaack.
Oct. 27, 2010-Howard Gotchie, 84, and his son, Ernest Anthony Gotchie, 51, died after their boat overturned on Ball Club Lake.
Oct. 27, 2010-Two Grand Rapids Police Department officers and three civilians were honored by the Grand Rapids Police Department for life-saving efforts. They are Steve Schaar and Matt Gookins of the police department, and Benjamin Upah, Belle Plaine, Iowa, Carolyn Olson, Grand Rapids, and Michaela Lopac, 10, Grand Rapids.
Oct. 27, 2010-Allan Rae Yatchoske, 56, Big Lake, Minn., was killed at the intersection of Highway 169 and Sixth Street SE in Grand Rapids when struck by a truck while crossing the roadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.