1902
May 10, 1902-Fifteen new mines on the Mesabi Range will very soon be in a position to ship ore.
May 10, 1902-The Irene made her first trip from Aitkin, running up to Willow River and returned. Its builders were highly delighted with the new boat. It will make regular trips to Grand Rapids.
1912
May 8, 1912-The larceny case brought against Calumet Marshall Joe Graham was dismissed. He was accused of robbing two men on a Calumet street.
May 8, 1912-Five miles of roadway in each of the towns of Alvwood and Goodland were recommended by Commissioners Nelson and King.
1922
May 10, 1922-An old landmark will be torn down when the Standard Oil Co. removes the building at the corner of Fourth Street and Leland Avenue.
May 10, 1922-Contractors are making final arrangements for paving concrete between Grand Rapids and Keewatin. Final completion is expected no later than Sept. 1.
1932
May 11, 1932-Investigators for the Poor and Hospital Commission have found applications for relief far exceed the needs of people in rural sections of Itasca County.
May 11, 1932-Jud L. Cole and his sons, Clair and Alan, have formed a company under the name of the Cole Equipment Co. and have taken over the entire J.L. Cass line of farm machinery.
1942
May 6, 1942-Otto Larson, 69, living in the Bear River country, drowned in Bear River.
May 6, 1942-Organization of high school boys to combat forest fires in this area is now being undertaken by the state and federal forest services.
1952
May 8, 1952-The Itasca County Board directed the county auditor to withhold county library fund checks from the libraries which have not filed their first quarter reports.
May 8, 1952-Otto Litchke was appointed a deputy sheriff to succeed Aro Kallroos, who has resigned.
1962
May 7, 1962-Sabin oral polio vaccine in sugar lumps will be offered to all residents of Itasca County in a mass immunization program.
May 7, 1962-Axel L. Korsmoe, Grand Rapids, has been promoted to district Boy Scouts executive with the Viking Council of Minneapolis.
May 10, 1962-The Grand Rapids Freeholders Committee was organized.
May 10, 1962-J.M. Dain and Co., Inc. of Minneapolis was successful bidder on the $500,000 bond issue to finance the sewage disposal plant and interceptor sanitary sewer system in Grand Rapids.
1972
May 8, 1972-Downtown merchants are complaining that the new public parking lots north of the railroad tracks between Pokegama Avenue and Second Avenue West are being by employees and businessmen.
May 8, 1972-Joe Rinowski, a member of Boy Scout Troop 42, earned the Eagle Scout Award.
May 8, 1972-By Christmas, a computerized survey of the lands in Itasca County, together with a map based on the complete statistics, will be made available.
1982
May 5, 1982-Convicted murderer Audie Lynn Fox pleaded guilty in Pennington County District Court in Thief River Falls to a charge of attempted first degree assault against his estranged wife, Pamela.
May 5, 1982-Ground was broken for Hill City’s new school building on property southwest of the present school.
May 9, 1982-Itasca County Planning Commission members voted to recommend approval to the county board for rezoning and for approval of the preliminary and final Pokegama Commons Condominium on the south end of Sherry’s Arm on Pokegama Lake.
May 9, 1982-The Blandin Foundation announced that it has exercised an option to acquire the block on which the Downtowner Hotel and Motel is located. The property is east of Pokegama Avenue and north of the Mississippi River. The foundation intends to use a portion of the property for the construction of an office building.
May 9, 1982-Larry Griffith, attorney for Ryan Development Co., developer of the proposed downtown mall for Grand Rapids, said his client will meet all of the requirements the city has for industrial development revenue bonds.
1992
May 6, 1992-Word was received that a gas station and service garage in Compton, Calif., was destroyed by fire during the racial rampages there. The property is owned jointly by Bertha Hinnenkamp of Grand Rapids and Arthur Johtanen of Deer River.
May 10, 1992-The 10-day shutdown of Blandin Paper Co. began following day shift May 8. Most of the operations were down by early morning with clean-up continuing until early afternoon. The company is closed down for the first time in its history for economic reasons.
2002
May 5, 2002-The Minnesota Supreme Court upheld a 1996 state law that shifts business taxes on the Iron Range from prosperous areas to those with lower commercial and industrial growth.
May 5, 2002-A very humble and modest Jim Hoolihan accepted the 2002 Citizen of the Year honor.
May 8, 2002-With less than 33 percent of the registered voters in Itasca County District 4 casting ballots, Rusty Eichorn defeated Mary Ives 1,127 ti 632 to be elected commissioner of that district.
May 5, 2002-Construction will soon begin on the new Grand Rapids Middle School.
