1902
Aug. 2, 1902-The Itasca County Agriculture Association is preparing for a big county fair, and also preparing an exhibit for the state fair.
Aug. 2, 1902-The Morris Bill, for relief of the Chippewa Indians of Minnesota, is being put into effect.
1912
July 31, 1912-J.J. Russell of Memphis, Tenn., may erect a factory in Grand Rapids for manufacture barrel staves.
July 31, 1912-C.M. King, president of the Northern Minnesota Development Association and chairman of the Itasca County Board, has entered the race for the lieutenant governship, filing for the Democratic nomination.
1922
Aug. 2, 1922-Three boys, ages 4 to 6, drowned in Trout Lake at Coleraine when the boat they were in sank. The victims are Laddie Passard, Gordon Landers and Mili Dimich.
Aug. 2, 1922-An ore train plowed into the rear of a local freight at Bovey, causing considerable damage. There were no injuries.
1932
Aug. 3, 1932-The issue of whether the Minneapolis and Rainy River Railroad, which provides service up to Bigfork and the communities in between to the Deer River area, can close down is now in the federal courts.
1942
July 29, 1942-Grand Rapids people will have an opportunity to see what Japanese machine guns can do to an automobile. A car that was machine gunned on Hickam Field in Hawaii will come to town.
July 29, 1942-Officers from the U.S. Army formally took over the repair shops and buildings at the CCC offices and shops in Grand Rapids. Lt. G.W. Monahan is in charge.
July 29, 1942-The first minister of the gospel to be accepted as a chaplain in the U.S. Army is the Rev. A.T. Anderson, pastor of the Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids, Bethel Lutheran Church in Bovey and Clara Lutheran Church at Deer Lake.
July 29, 1942- Betty Jane Rich, 2, who lived in Oakland Addition in Grand Rapids, died when struck by a car near her home.
1952
July 31, 1952-Val Stegora, 28, Minneapolis, drowned in Clearwater Lake in northwestern Itasca County when the boat he was fishing in overturned.
July 31, 1952-Itasca County iron ore miners returned to work at the close of the 55-day strike in the steel industry.
1962
July 30, 1962-Angle parking returned to First Avenue West between Second and Third streets. The Grand Rapids Village Council approved the change at a special session with businessmen from that block and agreed to try a new system of center parking proposed by the merchants.
July 30, 1962-A 24-hour search for Gus G. Anderson, 70, Coleraine, ended happily when L.E. Eichman of Coleraine and forester George Hammer of Deer River spotted the missing man from their airplane. He was lost in the Reilley Lake area about 10 miles north of Bovey. Anderson was shoulder-deep in the bog when rescuers reached him.
July 30, 1962-A hometown boy was King in Deer River. Gov. Elmer L. Andersen and treasurer Val Bjornson headed a delegation of state officials who paid tribune to longtime state auditor Stafford King at the final day of the annual Wild Rice Festival.
Aug. 2, 1962-Mrs. D.A. Grussendorf, 82, Grand Rapids, a resident of Itasca County since 1916, died.
Aug. 2, 1962-A new publication, the Grand Rapids Early Bird, will be launched by the Herald-Review. Designed to bring early week shopping news to the immediate Grand Rapids area, the publication will be distributed free of charge to all residents.
1972
July 31, 1972-Four motorcycle accidents during the weekend resulted in one fatality, one serious injury and two minor injury cases. Killed in a motorcycle-truck accident on County Road 64 just past the Izzak Walton League Park, was David L. Denzel, 21, Grand Rapids.
July 31, 1972-Construction of a dam and reservoir on the Mississippi River at Days High Landing to raise and stabilize the water levels in the White Oak Lake area in the interest of wild rice production and fish and wildlife propagation has been recommended by the Army Corps of Engineers Board for Rivers and Harbors.
Aug. 3, 1972-The Itasca County Board resolved to appeal a court order issued by County Court Judge John Benton that would require the board to raise the salary of a court reporter from $550 a month to $1,000 per month.
Aug. 3, 1972-Sissebakwet plat, a 1,500-foot stretch of shoreline on the southwest corner of Sugar Lake, received final Planning Commission approval.
Aug. 3, 1972-SP5 Thomas L. Motter of Grand Rapids has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal distinguishing himself by outstandingly meritorious service in connection with military operations against the hostile force in the Republic of Vietnam.
1982
July 28, 1982-Sixty people will be at work in Itasca County and 24 more in Aitkin County will find jobs by Aug. 2, under the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board Emergency Jobs Program.
Aug. 1, 1982-Zeola Margaret Haavisto, 52, Keewatin, died after a fire in her home.
1992
July 29, 1992-Details are falling into place for the building of a new industry which would employ up to 300 people in several years, according to Minnesota Diversified Industries officials.
Aug. 2, 1992-This summer District 318 signed a 10-year maintenance agreement with Honeywell, Inc. which could save the school district more than a million dollars in energy consumption costs.
Aug. 2, 1992-Jody Abein, Bellevue, Iowa, begins her duties as the new director of the Itasca County Historical Society.
2002
July 28, 2002-These days owl decoys are the only animals seen in the area of the Enbridge Energy oil spill in Cohasset where nearly 6,000 barrels of crude oil leaked from a segment of the pipeline over Fourth of July Weekend. Most of the freestanding oil should be collected by the end of the week.
July 31, 2002-In response to recent gunfire, Planned Parenthood of Minnesota/South Dakota has announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for the violence at the Planned Parenthood Family Planning Clinics in Brainerd and Grand Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.