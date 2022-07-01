1902
July 5, 1902-Bernatto Vicilo, an Italian working with the surfacing crew about three miles east of Deer River, was struck by a passing train and killed.
1912
July 3, 1912-The editors who gathered for the annual Northern Minnesota Association of Editors which was conducted in Grand Rapids were loud in their praises of Grand Rapids and towns on the Range.
July 3, 1912-The Democrats of Itasca County have organized the Wilson-Marshall Club to back presidential candidate Woodrow Wilson.
1922
July 5, 1922-Enraged because his activities of disposing of illicit liquor had been discovered, J.L. Lence, former Oliver policeman at Taconite, shot and seriously wounded E.P. Hyatt and Howard Harmon, Oliver patrolmen and deputy sheriffs. The shooting occurred at Holman. A crowd hunted for Lence through the night but was unable to locate him. Lence turned himself in the next morning.
July 5, 1922-A new schoolhouse will be erected at Hanson Lake.
1932
July 6, 1932-Earl Dowd, 37, Taconite, was killed when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while working on a vehicle near the Neal Bluntach farm on the Scenic Highway.
1942
July 1, 1942-Grand Rapids has a new club. It is known as the Not Over 40 Club. Oscar E. Erickson of the King Lumber Co. is the originator of the new club, and the first member.
July 1, 1942-The convention of the Itasca County Republican Party was conducted in Grand Rapids. W.B. Taylor was re-elected chairman of the county organization.
July 1, 1942-Lt. Duncan Campbell is the first Grand Rapids flier to win the coveted decoration of the Distinguished Flying Cross.
1952
July 3, 1952-Corporal Willard H. Gibson Jr. of Grand Rapids was wounded in the shoulder by a mortar shell on June 21, in Korea.
July 3, 1952-A delegation of miners, idle because of the steel strike, appeared before the Itasca County Board to ask preference in employment in hardship cases. The miners did not demand employment or relief, but requested preference in situations where workmen must hired for road work or other county employment. The county took no immediate action.
1962
July 2, 1962-Emil Shipka, business administrator of School District 316 in Coleraine, has accepted the position of director of business affairs at Richfield public schools.
July 2, 1962-Itasca County Commissioners were asked to change from the county assessor system to that of a county supervisor of assessments. No action was taken.
July 5, 1962-Lucy Mangan, 57, Cottonwood, Calif., died in a traffic accident on the River Road.
July 5, 1962-The Rev. Ronald E. Kinsey will be installed as assistant pastor at Community Presbyterian Church.
1972
July 3, 1972-Dr. Frank Kiesler, director of the Northland Mental Health Center at Grand Rapids for the past 12 years, will resign to devote full-time to the private practice of psychiatry. Thomas Bounds will succeed Dr. Kiesler as Northland area program director.
July 3, 1972-Hanna Mining Co. will file a notice of appeal in connection with Judge Miles Lord’s order denying the company’s motion for a preliminary injunction to end work stoppages at three company operations.
July 6, 1972-Offices in the Chippewa National Forest are moving. There are new offices at Marcell, Deer River, Walker, Cass Lake and Blackduck. There are no longer offices at Cutfoot Sioux, Bena or Remer.
1982
June 30, 1982-Itasca County Land Commissioner Bill Marshall and Highway Engineer Verne Skallman will retire before year’s end.
June 30, 1982-Pickands Mather and Co., Cleveland, Ohio, managing agent, announces an extension of the shutdown at Hibbing Taconite Co. The previously-announced two-week shutdown beginning on July 4 is now being extended to Sept. 12, for a total down period of 10 weeks.
July 4, 1982-In an order issued July 1, District Court Judge John A. Spellacy dismissed a suit brought against the city of Grand Rapids by Holmen Development Co., Edina. Holmen had claimed in excess of $50,000 in losses because of the city’s January decision to discontinue negotiations with the firm for a development contract for the proposed downtown mall in favor of the Ryan Development Co., Grand Rapids.
July 4, 1982-Two young men from Grand Rapids were sworn into the Army at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. David Fulton and Tony George are the two young men.
July 4, 1982-Thomas G. Mullins, 33, Duluth, an economic development planner with the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission, has been appointed to direct the newly-formed Itasca Development Corp.
1992
July 1, 1992-Itasca County Sheriff’s deputies will focus on Pokegama Lake’s Nesbitt Island during the coming Fourth of July weekend.
July 5, 1992-A special totem pole, erected at Cutfoot Sioux Lake at Eagle Nest Lodge, will be dedicated.
July 5, 1992-The fee increases enacted by the 1992 Minnesota Legislature which went into affect July 1, are seen by county officials as the lawmakers’ way of dealing with the deficit without raising taxes.
2002
June 30, 2002-Modifications in Itasca County’s five-year road improvement plan were OK’d by the Itasca County Board.
