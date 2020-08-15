1900
Aug. 18, 1900-Negotiations have been pending between John Beckfelt, proprietor of the electric light plant, and the village council which may result in the plant becoming municipal property. He wants $12,000 for the entire plant.
Aug. 18, 1900-School board members did not sell the old school house as it was decided that the property was worth a great deal more than anyone was willing to bid.
Aug. 18, 1900-The entire population of Hibbing is expected in Grand Rapids in an excursion that includes a picnic and a dance.
Aug. 18, 1900-Edward Dobson, 35, a river driver, drowned in White Oak Lake while driving logs for Itasca Lumber Co.
Aug. 18, 1900-Indications are that Grand Rapids will soon have a public library building devoted exclusively to reading room and book-exchange purposes.
1910
Aug. 17, 1910-The Armour Co. has commenced work on a tub factory in Hill City.
Aug. 17, 1910-The McAlpine Block in Grand Rapids will soon be completed.
Aug. 17, 1910-The Itasca Clothing Co. of Deer River opened for business.
1920
Aug. 18, 1920-A ruling by Judge McClenahan says that no railroad but a common carrier has a right of entry upon or over the highway of a town without first securing permission to do so.
Aug. 18, 1920-Federal agents discovered a still in a swamp near Calumet and arrested the proprietor.
Aug. 18, 1920-Minnesota state senators were in Grand Rapids studying mines and peat availability.
Aug. 18, 1920-A black and white striped “woodpussy” has taken up residence in the basement window of the office of the county register of deeds in the Itasca County Courthouse.
Aug. 18, 1920-The man who built and operated the first sawmill in Itasca County, Joseph Leary, was in Grand Rapids visiting friends. The sawmill is now part of the A.M. Sisler farm near the banks of the Prairie River.
1930
Aug. 20, 1930-Pinehurst Lodge on Deer Lake, owned by W.D. Doms, is to have a very fine golf course soon.
Aug. 20, 1930-Jean Duray, fiery French race driver, is the early bird entry for the St. Louis County Fair auto races at Hibbing.
Aug. 20, 1930-Several men were arrested on moonshining charges in Itasca County this past week.
1940
Aug. 14, 1940-Ground was broken for the erection of a refrigerator locker plant which Terry O’Malley is building on Second Avenue West in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 14, 1940-Construction started on the Redding Building on Fourth Street in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 14, 1940-The Grand Rapids Village Council has decided to invoke the law which permits rents to be attached and collected when taxes are delinquent.
Aug. 14, 1940-Grand Rapids native Dr. L.W. Schmiege, chiropodist, will open a business in Grand Rapids.
1950
Aug. 17, 1950-Lt. George Kristanoff of South Range is one of the first Itasca County men reported missing in action in Korea.
Aug. 17, 1950-Dedication of the new 2,000-seat grandstand will highlight activity at the 58th annual Itasca County Fair.
1960
Aug. 16, 1960-Board of Equalization members decided to refer to the state commissioner of taxation a request from 16 iron ore mining companies for “equalized assessments.”.
Aug. 16, 1960-A 1958 ruling by the attorney general gives the village of Grand Rapids authority to sell water outside the village limits. This allows the village to legally sell water to the county home.
Aug. 18, 1960-Field representative Paul Haugen of the League of Minnesota Municipalities will come to Grand Rapids to inspect village facilities for a convention.
1970
Aug. 13, 1970-The Grand Rapids City Council caught heat because the Highway 38 pond is too deep.
Aug. 13, 1970-”We are not going to be unreasonable for a couple of years with the operators of small dumps in Minnesota, but we do want the larger dumps cleaned up and aimed at sanitary landfill in the near future,” Don Kyser of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency solid waste management section told county and township officers in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 13, 1970-Longtime efforts to obtain more parking for downtown Grand Rapids appear to be nearing success. Council members authorized Mayor Truman Shoaff and Clerk Orrin Hollom to enter an agreement with the Burlington Northern for land along the north side of the railroad tracks between Pokegama Avenue and Second Avenue West.
Aug. 17, 1970-Albert E. Page, associate Itasca County agricultural agent, will receive the Distinguished Service Award at the annual meeting of the National Association of Agricultural Agents at Corvallis, Ore.
1980
Aug. 14, 1980-Grand Rapids residents will vote on a $390,000 bond issue to go toward restoring Central School at the general election Nov. 4.
Aug. 14, 1980-Beverly Jo Baker, 17, Grand Rapids, was crowned Miss Minnesota Teen at the state pageant in Rochester. The new queen will compete in the national Miss Teen Pageant in New Mexico on Nov. 22.
Aug. 18, 1980-Premium prizes for exhibitors at the 88th annual Itasca County Fair will total $7,000.
Aug. 18, 1980-Twelve officers once again comprise the Grand Rapids police force. Leigh Serfling, 24, is scheduled to join the force about Sept. 1. The other officer hired by the city is Greg Hopkins, 22.
1990
Aug. 15, 1990-The Grand Rapids City Council gave city staff approval to look into the availability of property along a possible realignment of the intersection of Highway 38 and Highway 2.
Aug. 15, 1990-Itasca County’s use of spray chemicals was criticized at a county board meeting.
Aug. 15, 1990-Brett Morgan Anderson, 30, Swan River, was sentenced to 26 months in prison for stabbing a Grand Rapids woman.
Aug. 19, 1990-Coincidence brought Clay Boswell engineer Bill Stejskal and tire recycler Ed Drews together to solve a maintenance problem for the Cohasset steam electric station. They found that old tires aid in helping stop erosion.
2000
Aug. 13, 2000-Minnesota Iron & Steel can make automotive quality steel cheaper than anyone else in the world for deliver in the U.S. The Nashwauk-based company has been putting together the necessary facts and figures to prove that.
Aug. 13, 2000-Securing the $850 million in private capital investment needed to make the Minnesota Iron & Steel project a reality won’t be easy, but it is possible, according to a local banking official from a national financial firm.
Aug. 16, 2000-An early morning fire destroyed Stan’s Super Value grocery store and gas station in Cohasset.
2010
Aug. 15, 2010-A Duluth judge has denied a request for a harassment restraining order filed by an ex-girlfriend and vacated the temporary order that had been issued against Rep. Tom Anzelc.
Aug. 15, 2010-Members of the Local 1097 Labor Union are picketing the site of the future School District 318 bus garage due to use of non-union workers for the construction of the buildings.
Aug. 18, 2010-A Cohasset Public Utilities employee was found to have used city services without authorization. The employee received a one-week unpaid suspension and must reimburse the city.
Aug. 18, 2010-The DNR is progressing with engineering design plans for the two major components of the Canisteo Outflow Project.
