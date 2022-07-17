1902
July 19, 1902-The Itasca Mining Co. transferred all of its interests in its big mine on the Western Mesaba Range to the Cleveland Cliffs Iron Co. for about $1 million. The property is composed of 160 acres and adjoins the Hawkins Mine about a quarter mile northwest of Nashwauk.
1912
July 17, 1912-Louise Twinman will be the new principal at Grand Rapids High School.
July 17, 1912-Fire destroyed the Star Theater in Bovey, owned by James Barlow.
1922
July 19, 1922-Earl P. Hyatt, Itasca County deputy sheriff who was shot by John Lence of Taconite on July 3, died of his wounds.
July 19, 1922-Melburne Colby of Northfield is the new leader of the Grand Rapids City Band.
1932
July 20, 1932-A truck load of Indians, bound from the Leech Lake section in Orr where they intended to pick blueberries, tipped over near Weller’s Spur. Of the 35 passengers in the truck, 20 had to receive treatment at the Itasca Hospital. Many had to spend several days in the hospital.
1942
July 15, 1942-There are no more CCC camps in Itasca County. The last camp to operate, No. 1722, located on the shore of Deer Lake east of Effie was closed.
July 15, 1942-Mrs. Roland Marsheldon, 24, drowned in Swan Lake near Pengilly while bathing with her young son.
July 15, 1942-All civilian activities connected with winning the war will join in celebrating American Heroes’ Day on July 17, in Itasca County.
1952
July 17, 1952-Hazel Medved of Coleraine was rehired as secretary to Superintendent R.J. Scofield of the Greenway school district just one week after she had been discharged by the board. A red-hot public meeting at Greenway High School complete with boos and jeers from the crowd of more than 100 brought her reinstatement. She was fired for her “continual bickering and interference.” Medved flatly denied the charge.
July 17, 1952-Two men were killed when their airplane crashed on the main street of Hill City. The victims were Francis Fixmer of Hill City and Grayden Leonard of Minneapolis.
July 17, 1952-New doctors at the Itasca Clinic are Dr. Robert Kelly and Dr. Roy Juntunen.
1962
July 16, 1962-Inez A. Madson, 55, well-known area resident, died.
July 16, 1962-A split ring slipped out of place while Harold Randa, 15, of Max was inflating a truck tire, striking him in the head and causing fatal injuries.
July 19, 1962-Construction has started on Sugar Hills, Inc., the $275,000 ski area development on the south shore of Sugar Lake.
July 19, 1962-Vandals have temporarily eliminated one of the most popular tourist attractions in Grand Rapids. Chamber of Commerce manager Hubert Dear said someone used a sharp rock or steel instrument to scratch a vulgar expression into the glass front of the fish display tank at the Welcome House.
1972
July 10, 1972-Turning in the fastest heat of the day to edge Class A winner Jeff Woods of Babbitt, Don Lewis of International Falls rode his soapbox racer to victory in the annual Soapbox Derby in Grand Rapids.
July 10, 1972-Three area residents died in separate traffic accidents. Paul DeBoer, 10 rural Remer, was killed in an automobile accident just north of Remer on July 7. James Foix, 19, Grand Rapids, was killed in an accident near Hill City on July 9. In addition, Benhard A. Siermala, Warba, was killed in an accident near Geisson, Germany, while serving in the military service.
July 10, 1972-Responding to calls made several weeks ago that the county commissioner districts be redrawn, the county board decided that it would go ahead on redistricting and set a date for a public hearing on the redistricting issue.
1982
July 7, 1982-Itasca County Sheriff’s Department dispatcher Michael McKeever has been suspended again. The dispatcher received notice of the suspension July 2. McKeever won a decision reinstating him with back wages following his dismissal on Dec. 18, 1981.
July 7, 1982-Tornado touchdowns were unofficially reported over the Fourth of July weekend north of Squaw Lake and at Swan River.
July 11, 1982-Dr. Phil Anderson, president of Arrowhead Community College, was appointed a member of the National Commission on Small/Rural Community Colleges.
July 11, 1982-In a one-day special session, the Minnesota Legislature approved an emergency jobs and economic development package for the Iron Range.
1992
July 8, 1992-The local campaign for H. Ross Perot had 300 of the 1,000 outstate signatures to put the Texan on the Minnesota Presidential Ballot.
July 8, 1992-Gov. Arne Carlson named Robert T. Kelly, M.D., Grand Rapids, to his new Minnesota Health Care Commission.
July 12, 1992-A fatal accident last December on Highway 2 near the Shallow Lake Road prompted Harold Balsiger and the Shallow-Sand Lake Association to do something about what they call a “very hazardous highway.”
July 12, 1992-In soil borings to prove or disprove the presence of oil in lands affected by the March 5, 1991, oil spill near Grand Rapids, oil was found in the soil to the west of the new road built to reach the containment cell where other oiled soil was temporarily stored.
2002
July 3, 2002-Lillian Ruhl, 84, Grand Rapids, was killed in a car-pedestrian accident in Pine River.
July 3, 2002-An Itasca County grand jury charged Brett Lessard, 24, with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Angela Joyce Aho.
July 7, 2002-Enbridge Energy Partners incurred a pipeline leak on the system’s 34-inch crude oil pipeline near Pincherry Road in Cohasset. About 3,000 to 5,000 barrels of crude oil spilled in a remote marsh area. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ordered a burn off.
July 10, 2002-Line 4 is back on line. That’s the news from Enbridge Energy Partners as the pipeline was returned to service after a spill in Cohasset. It is operating at a reduced pressure.
