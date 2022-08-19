1902
Aug. 23, 1902-Moore and McHardy, the Cohasset mill men, have decided to put a yard in Grand Rapids. They will also run a planer and resawer.
1912
Aug. 21, 1912-A sale of 1,230 acres of state land in Itasca County was sold by Theodore Nelson of the Department of State Lands. The lands, scattered all over the county, were purchased for from $5 to $25 an acre.
1922
Aug. 23, 1922-Two Nashwauk girls drowned in Swan Lake. The victims are Ruth Johnson, 10, and Viola Sumi, 8.
Aug. 23, 1922-Disbarment proceedings have been instituted against Axel B. Dahl, city attorney of Nashwauk. A complaint alleges misuse of funds.
1932
Aug. 24, 1932-Grand Rapids has been selected as one of three points where the Committee on Land Utilization, recently named by Gov. Olson, will meet. Charles K. Blandin, president of Blandin Paper Co., is a member of the committee.
1942
Aug. 19, 1942-Jim Sayres, a Chippewa Indian who was thought to be about 90 years old, died near his home at Winnibigoshish Lake.
Aug. 19, 1942-Butler Brothers will open a new mine in Nashwauk Township. It is located about midway between Nashwauk and Keewatin and is just east of O’Brien Brook.
Aug. 19, 1942-William J. “Cork” Whaling, a Grand Rapids native, has been promoted to colonel.
1952
Aug. 21, 1952-A display of Chippewa potatoes in the late variety class at the Itasca County Fair not only won first premium in the class for Oscar Kemppainen of Swan River, but also won the late potato sweepstakes and the potato grand championship of the fair.
1962
Aug. 20, 1962-Mrs. Clifford Adams of West Cohasset topped masculine competitors in the potato division of the 70th annual Itasca County Fair.
Aug. 20, 1962-First National Auto Bank will open for business today at 207 Pokegama Avenue NW, Grand Rapids.
Aug. 23, 1962-Budget needs for the Itasca County Welfare Department in 1963 are estimated at $2,200,665 by welfare director Donald R. Osborne.
Aug. 23, 1962-Alfred J. Nason, 34, Ball Club, died when he was struck by a car on an old access road west of Ball Club Lake.
1972
Aug. 21, 1972-Grand Rapids councilmen unanimously agreed not to sign a cooperative cost-sharing agreement with the Minnesota Highway Department for improvements to Highway 169 unless changes are approved.
Aug. 21, 1972-Record-breaking hot air balloonist Matt Widerkehr of St. Paul couldn’t go any place because of lack of wind at Sugar Lodge.
Aug. 24, 1972-The Itasca County Board turned down final approval on a 14-home site plat on Sugar Lake requested by Brauer and Associates of Minneapolis.
Aug. 24, 1972-Village council members approved a cooperative cost-sharing agreement with the Minnesota Highway Department for Highway 169 South improvements.
Aug. 24, 1972-Lawrence Villeneuve, 33, rural Grand Rapids, was killed when a forklift truck he was operating near the Ziegler Building in Hibbing overturned and crushed him.
Aug. 24, 1972-The Rev. Reuben J.C. Johnson, pastor of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids since 1948, will retire from the ministry on Sept. 1.
1982
Aug. 18, 1982-After watching collection receptacles fill week after week with household refuse, Itasca County will enforce prohibition against it. Signs will be posted around the county at water front accesses stating the prohibiting of dumping of household garbage.
Aug. 22, 1982-Portions of the greenstone formation in northern Itasca, St. Louis, Koochiching, Beltrami, Lake of the Woods, Roseau and Marshall counties will be included in the state’s seventh sale of copper-nickel exploration and mining leases.
Aug. 22, 1982-The old Riverside Hotel in Grand Rapids will be torn down to prepare for a new headquarters for the Charles K. Blandin Foundation.
1992
Aug. 19, 1992-”I have had enough of leeches and enough of government. I’m tired and I’m quitting,” said Jack “Pinky” Jetland. Pinky’s Bait on Highway 2 in Grand Rapids will close for good Sept. 15.
Aug. 23, 1992-Grand Rapids’ new capital improvements plan has gathered information on 30 requests for possible city projects totaling nearly $26 million.
Aug. 23, 1992-The Greater Pokegama Lake Association voted to give Nisbett Island to the state of Minnesota.
2002
Aug. 18, 2002-Rep. Loren Solberg has evidence that he has been a resident of District 3B, despite the recent attempt to remove his name from the upcoming November general election ballot.
Aug. 18, 2002-Don Irish resigned from the Nashwauk City Council.
Aug. 21, 2002-City and county representatives broke ground in anticipation of the construction of a Trailhead building at the Itasca County Fairgrounds in Grand Rapids.
Aug. 21, 2002-The Minnesota Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of the dismissal of a lawsuit against the Grand Rapids Public Utilities Commission brought by the union representing Public Utilities employees, AFSCME Local 3456 and several individual union members. The lawsuit claimed Public Utilities unlawfully used employee Social Security numbers to identify employees in the Public Utilities’ drug and alcohol testing program.
