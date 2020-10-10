1900
Oct. 13, 1900-M.J. Baker tendered his resignation as Republican candidate for county auditor. The Republicans endorsed incumbent E.J. Farrell.
Oct. 13, 1900-B.F. Huson, Post G.A.R., will give a grand military ball. The entertainment will be given for the purpose of raising funds to defray costs of transferring the cannon now exhibited on the courthouse grounds.
1910
Oct. 12, 1910-All orders prohibiting saloons or sale of liquor to white persons in the “Indian country” of northern Minnesota were revoked. The decision suspends the closing of saloons in Moorhead and Cass Lake.
Oct. 12, 1910-An effort to locate iron ore is being conducted in land east of Bigfork.
Oct. 12, 1910-Fire destroyed two large buildings on Main Street in Calumet.
Oct. 12, 1910-Otto Bergo, 19, was killed at the concentrating plant near Coleraine.
1920
Oct. 13, 1920-Cyrus M. King, Deer River, has resigned as candidate for governor of Minnesota on the Farmer-Labor ticket.
Oct. 13, 1920-According to recently-released census figures, Grand Rapids is still the largest village in Itasca County with a population of 2,914. This is a growth of 684 in the past 10 years. Keewatin has a population of 1,870 while Coleraine has a population of 1,500.
1930
Oct. 15, 1930-Three young Itasca County men are attending the National Dairy Congress in St. Louis, Mo. They are Dalton Seeling and Elroy Homuth, both of Wabana, and Walter Erickson of Wendigo.
Oct. 15, 1930-The District One School Board in Grand Rapids approved a levy of $200,000.
Oct. 15, 1930-Arthur E. Otis, owner and manager of Otis Lodge on Sugar Lake, is planning extensive improvements for his resort.
1940
Oct. 9, 1940-The post office at Craigville, located near Effie, was closed.
Oct. 9, 1940-V.W. Lorine is the new manager of the Red Owl in Grand Rapids. Former manager Olof Bromberg was transferred to International Falls.
Oct. 9, 1940-On Oct. 16, all polling places in the U.S. will be open for registration of young men 21-35 for drafting into the military service.
1950
Oct. 12, 1950-Robert Loux, prominent Grand Rapids resident, died.
Oct. 12, 1950-Martin Swenson Jr., 24, Bigfork, was killed when struck by a car on Highway 38 north of Bigfork.
Oct. 12, 1950-Donald Garrison, 21, Hibbing, was killed in an automobile crash on Highway 169 east of Calumet.
1960
Oct. 11, 1960-Faith Johnson was crowned homecoming queen of Grand Rapids High School.
Oct. 11, 1960-Governor Orville L. Freeman has announced that the Mississippi No. 1 Mine at Keewatin will be reopened under a new lease, following completion of successful negotiations with the Hanna Ore Mining Co.
Oct. 11, 1960-New maximum speed limits have been established for four county roads. A 40-mile-per-hour speed limit has been placed on the LaPlant Road and Shoal Lake Road and 35 miles per hour on the Pine Ridge and Mallard Point roads.
Oct. 13, 1960-Nick Krmpotich of Coleraine was re-elected state AFL-CIO vice president from the Iron Range.
Oct. 13, 1960-Edward Schmidt of Drumbeater 4-H Club was re-elected president of the Itasca County 4-H Federation.
Oct. 13, 1960-U.S. Sen. Eugene J. McCarthy of Minnesota was in Grand Rapids to speak at a joint convocation for Itasca Junior College and Greenway High School students at Coleraine.
1970
Oct. 8, 1970-Elected as new president of the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce was Jerry Kleven, manager of Northwestern Bell Telephone in Grand Rapids. He replaces outgoing president John Saxhaug.
Oct. 8, 1970-A 45-minute public hearing on the School District 318 budget for 1970-71 presented considerable information and generated a few heated exchanges. The new budget is up 6.2 percent.
Oct. 8, 1970-Samuel M. Valley of Hill City was awarded the Bronze Star for heroism in Vietnam.
Oct. 8, 1970-Army Sp. 5 David R. Sutherland, 21, rural Grand Rapids, recently received the Bronze Star for heroism in Vietnam.
Oct. 12, 1970-Scores of crimes including house prowls, break-ins, burglaries, gas siphoning and auto stripping have been solved over the past two weeks by officers of the Grand Rapids Police Department and the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department. To date, some 32 individuals have been processed for involvement in the crimes.
Oct. 12, 1970-J.P. Murphy, 89, pioneer area game warden, died in Grand Rapids.
1980
Oct. 9, 1980-No person, except those ordered for release under the Minnesota Huber Release Program, can be locked in the Itasca County Jail for more than 30 days beginning today. A court order signed by Judge John Spellacy forced that action after a motion was filed by Jon Maturi, public defender.
Oct. 9, 1980-Itasca County voters will not go to the polls in November to vote on the issue of a new or remodeled Itasca County Law Enforcement Center. The Itasca County Board voted not to place the question before county voters saying new alternatives, wrong timing and little time before the election prompted the decision.
Oct. 9, 1980-Homecoming queen and king candidates at Grand Rapids High School are Lisa Brill, Sheri Montavon, Desiree Frisk, Mary Nyberg, Sandy Beckman, Anne Chisholm, Rick Hoard, Dave Fulton, Jim Malwitz and Pat Bowe.
Oct. 13, 1980-Grants totaling $3,191,364 have been approved from the Taconite Area Environmental Protection Fund for Itasca County.
Oct. 13, 1980-Walter J. Aune, 70, Grand Rapids, longtime civic leader, died.
Oct. 13, 1980-Hanna Mining Co. announced that operations at the National Steel Pellet Co. at Keewatin will resume on a one-line basis on or about Dec. 1, with some employee callbacks to begin in November.
1990
Oct. 10, 1990-Keri Burnson, 19, Julie L. Carlson, 27, Grand Rapids, and John Card, 19, Bovey, are members of the Duluth 109th LEM Co. of the National Guard which will be deployed to Fort McCoy, Wis., and then to Saudi Arabia.
Oct. 10, 1990-No more than 10,000 tires will be allowed to roll into the Itasca County Landfill in Grand Rapids, according to county commissioners.
Oct. 10, 1990-Grand Rapids possibly could save thousands of dollars by taking bids for the duties of the city attorney for criminal prosecution, Itasca County Attorney Hugh Cameron said.
Oct. 10, 1990-Sara Solem and Ken Decoster were crowned homecoming queen and king at Greenway High School.
Oct. 10, 1990-Debra Lorbiecki and Mark Ritter were crowned queen and king at Grand Rapids High School during homecoming ceremonies.
Oct. 14, 1990-Darrell Lauber, an eight-year land commissioner and 30-year veteran employee of the Itasca County Land Department, was suspended for three days for “what is perceived as insubordination, and further evidence, poor judgment and disregard for the limits of authority.” The suspension resulted from an issue involving a dispute with a Trout Lake Township landowner over easement rights.
Oct. 14, 1990-The Koochiching-Itasca Action Council, Inc. announces the hiring of Dr. John M. Garland as executive director.
2000
Oct. 11, 2000-Angler Scott Glorvigen of Grand Rapids went fishing in Green Bay, Wis., last week and reeled in a nifty $300,000 while winning the Wal-Mart RCL Walleye Championship.
Oct. 11, 2000-Hugh Allen Wagner, 43, St. Cloud, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left County Road 149, commonly known as the Round Lake Road, in the Squaw Lake area, and went into Round Lake.
2010
Oct. 10, 2010-The Grand Rapids City Council is holding a public hearing to listen to public opinion on a proposed ordinance to ban synthetic marijuana.
Oct. 13, 2010-Officers were forced to taze an armed 79-year-old rural Grand Rapids man after he ignored repeated orders to show his hands after officers responded to a domestic assault call on Behm Road.
