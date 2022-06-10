1902
June 14, 1902-William G. Randolph, accused of the killing of Frank Sullivan at Rainy Lake City in February, was acquitted at a jury trial.
1912
June 12, 1912-Nineteen young men and women make up the graduating class of 1912 at Grand Rapids High School.
1922
June 14, 1922-Itasca County’s first junior college is to be established at Coleraine in School District 2. It will be in operation this coming fall.
June 14, 1922-Grand Rapids had a fortunate year in 1921, from the standpoint of fire losses.
1932
June 15, 1932-Grand Rapids has a real beauty spot which has just been created and which comparatively few people have visited. This is the new park which has been built on the grounds occupied by the pumping station and water tower on the shores of Hale Lake in the northern part of the village.
1942
June 10, 1942-Edmund Burke will be the new police officer in Grand Rapids.
June 10, 1942-Radio listeners who have heard the program known as “The Court of the Missing Heirs” were surprised to hear the name of a Grand Rapids woman as a missing heir. Florence Burlingame of Grand Rapids is one of the heirs of an estate of $20,000 left by a second cousin.
1952
June 12, 1952-State Highway Patrolman Leonard Dimatteo, former Calumet resident, was credited with saving the life of 7-year-old Patsy Butts of Grand Rapids who was severely burned by a sparkler in an accident near McKinney Lake in Grand Rapids.
June 12, 1952-Grand Rapids School Board members voted to name a new grade school building in the northeastern section of Grand Rapids for Miss Edna I. Murphy, former rural supervisor and personnel director.
June 12, 1952-First Lt. Roger S. Reid, whose wife Alice lives in Coleraine, has been awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in Korea.
1962
June 11, 1962-Lewis Rocco, 52, Hibbing, died in a traffic accident on Highway 169 about two miles east of Nashwauk.
Ed. note: There was no June 15, 1962, edition available.
1972
June 12, 1972-Operations have halted at the National Steel pellet plant at Keewatin, Butler Taconite near Nashwauk and the Pierce Mine at Hibbing, with approximately 1,337 employees idle. Willard Anderson, Keewatin, president of AFL-CIO Local 2660, told the press that “this is a spontaneous protest on the part of all Hanna employees against the unsafe, unhealthy work conditions in the Hanna operations.”
June 15, 1972-Final construction stages on the new high school on Hale Lake are “not going as fast as we’d like,” principal James Keranen told Grand Rapids Rotarians during a tour of the building.
June 15, 1972-Judge Miles Lord of the U.S. District Court at Duluth will hear a request from the Hanna Mining Co. for an injunction to halt what it calls “illegal work stoppages” at three operations on the Mesaba Iron Range.
1982
June 9, 1982-A three-judge district court appellate panel has overturned a ruling by the Itasca County Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission and ordered that former dispatcher Michael McKeever be reinstated as a jailer with back wages. The county is appealing for a rehearing.
June 9, 1982-Dr. Robert Volker, assistant superintendent of District 318, will resign late in August to become superintendent of schools in New Ulm.
June 13, 1982-An obscenity ordinance proposed by David Olson and Chris Hookland to place what they considered to be obscene magazines such as “Playboy” and “Penthouse” beneath shop counters was rejected by the Grand Rapids City Council.
June 13, 1982-Anne M. Huntley of Grand Rapids has been named director of the Greater Grand Rapids United Way.
1992
June 10, 1992-A Community Gathering will be conducted June 15, on the Central School grounds to remember Carin Streufert and everybody in the community who has been affected by violence.
June 10, 1992-A short time back, Wyatt Dufresne decided when it comes to lottery chances he will only play the big winning games. That decision paid off when his winning numbers came up in the Power Ball Quick Pick game worth $100,000.
June 14, 1992-Approximately 45 people still have jobs with the Greenway school district because the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 456 and the school board ratified a new contract. Five of these 45 are full-time employees.
June 14, 1992-Grand Rapids Showboat has been notified that it has been selected as a nominee for the American Bus Association Top 100 Events in North America for 1993.
2002
June 9, 2002-Political activist W.D. “Bill” Hamm has announced he will be a candidate for the State Senate District 3 seat. Meanwhile, Rep. Loren A. Solberg has announced his intention to seek re-election to the House of Representatives from District 3-B.
June 12, 2002-Finding adequate parking for employees of down businesses and visiting tourists came before the Grand Rapids City Council.
